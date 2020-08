CRAVITY is making a comeback!

The Starship Leisure rookie group introduced that they’re returning on August 24 with “SEASON 2 – HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO.”

CRAVITY is a nine-member group that debuted in April with “Break All of the Guidelines” off their first mini album “SEASON 1 – HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE.” They went on to do follow-up promotions for the album’s b-side “Cloud 9” beginning in June.