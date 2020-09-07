CRAVITY Previews Official Light Stick

CRAVITY has shared a have a look at their official gentle stick!

On September 6, the group shared a photograph of the brand new gentle stick on Twitter and revealed that pre-orders will start on September 7. The sunshine stick might be launched on September 14.

CRAVITY made a comeback on August 24 with the EP “Hideout: The New Day We Step Into” and the title observe “Flame.” “Flame” lately gave the group their first ever win on “The Present,” whereas their album topped Gaon’s bodily album charts for the week of August 23 to 29.

What do you consider the sunshine stick?