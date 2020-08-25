CRAVITY Talks About Receiving Support From MONSTA X’s Joohoney And Minhyuk

CRAVITY expressed their gratitude in direction of MONSTA X’s Joohoney and Minhyuk!

On August 24, CRAVITY held a web based showcase to have a good time the discharge of their new mini album “Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into.” In the course of the showcase, the members spoke extremely of their senior labelmates MONSTA X.

Serim stated, “MONSTA X confirmed up a number of occasions to assist us. Whereas we have been recording a efficiency of ‘Jumper,’ Joohoney introduced us the drinks that we appreciated. He additionally gave us plenty of recommendation about the right way to carry out properly and what sort of facial expressions to make.”

Minhee added, “Since Minhyuk is an MC for ‘Inkigayo,’ he all the time takes excellent care of us. He advised us to contact him if we ever had any difficulties and even gave us his cellphone quantity. We contact him every time we’ve one thing we’re interested in or if we’d like recommendation. Simply having him right here provides us plenty of power.”

Try the music video for “Flame” in addition to Soompi’s unique interview with CRAVITY right here!

Supply (1)