CRAVITY Unveils Details For January Comeback

CRAVITY has confirmed their comeback plans!

The Starship Leisure rookie boy group will make a comeback on January 19 with “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE.”

Take a look at their first teaser under!

CRAVITY is a nine-member group that debuted in April with “Break All of the Guidelines” off their first mini album “SEASON 1 HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE.” They went on to make a comeback in August with “Flame” from the subsequent mini album of their sequence, “SEASON 2 HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO.”