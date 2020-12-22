General News

CRAVITY Unveils Details For January Comeback

December 22, 2020
CRAVITY has confirmed their comeback plans!

The Starship Leisure rookie boy group will make a comeback on January 19 with “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE.”

CRAVITY is a nine-member group that debuted in April with “Break All of the Guidelines” off their first mini album “SEASON 1 HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE.” They went on to make a comeback in August with “Flame” from the subsequent mini album of their sequence, “SEASON 2 HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO.”

