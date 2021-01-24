CRAVITY’s Minhee, Wonjin, And Serim Talk About Winning Rookie Awards, What They’d Do If They Weren’t Idols, And More

CRAVITY’s Serim, Minhee, and Wonjin participated in an interview and photograph shoot with Singles journal.

About successful 5 rookie awards in 2020, Serim mentioned, “It’s onerous to imagine that it’s been nearly one yr since we debuted. We resolved to work more durable to repay the love of our followers.” Minhee mentioned, “It’s onerous to imagine. I really feel a bit regretful that point is passing so quick.” Wonjin mentioned, “It’s been a yr stuffed with regrets. After we had been getting ready for our debut, we needed to indicate our followers our performances, however in the long run we may solely present them by means of the display. Nonetheless, we’ve grateful for the large quantity of affection we’ve obtained.”

Requested if CRAVITY had spent the New Yr with one another, Minhee responded, “We practiced and ready for our album. Wonjin’s uncle despatched us some ribs and we ate these on the new yr.” Serim mentioned, “There have been a lot of totally different varieties, from braised quick ribs, beef rib stew, LA quick ribs, to again ribs.” Minhee quipped, “I’ve gained a little bit of weight due to that.”

The interviewer requested what the members would have finished if that they had not debuted as a part of CRAVITY. Serim mentioned, “Possibly a sports activities athlete? I’ve finished sports activities about half my life. I’ve been a soccer participant, a observe and area athlete, and a boxer. I even have a whole lot of curiosity in trend. I believe that I might be doing one thing that I’m good at.” Minhee mentioned, “He’s good at sports activities that require a whole lot of steadiness. I believe that I is likely to be dreaming of turning into a mannequin? It’s not a lot that I’m good at sporting garments, however I had a whole lot of curiosity in modeling.” Wonjin mentioned, “Possibly a part-time worker at a café? I like consuming and making espresso. I’m into hazelnut lattes as of late.” Serim mentioned, “He’s the barista on the dorm,” and Wonjin mentioned, “I’ve been making the members ice chocolate lattes and getting 300 received (about 30 cents) in trade. I’m additionally studying how you can make pour over espresso.”

The members additionally talked about their remorse that they haven’t been capable of meet their followers in-person as soon as since their debut because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Serim mentioned, “We’ve by no means seen followers in-person on the music reveals. It’s sufficient to say that we’ve by no means proven LUVITY [fanclub name] a correct efficiency. That is our greatest remorse. I hope that the scenario will enhance and we will meet LUVITY on the music reveals.” Wonjin mentioned, “After I attended a dance faculty, I dreamed of turning into an idol after listening to the cheers and pleasure of the individuals watching as I danced. However now I’m selling below completely totally different circumstances. I bear in mind a word {that a} fan despatched us initially of our debut that mentioned, ‘It’s such as you’re hologram singers.’” Minhee mentioned, “It’s an ideal increase to listen to the cheers of the viewers whenever you’re on stage. Now that we’ve promoted with out in-person followers for a couple of yr, we’re getting used to it. However I really feel unhappy once I take into consideration how LUVITY is getting used to it too.”

CRAVITY just lately made a comeback with the mini album “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE” and title observe “My Flip“!

Supply (1)