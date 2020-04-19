Crawley wakes up to the empty skies of the coronavirus crash

With most Gatwick flights grounded and a looming monetary downturn, residents of West Sussex the city concern for his or her jobs

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Elizabeth Laker received the e-mail telling her she might be made redundant not up to six weeks after discovering she used to be pregnant. “It took me a number of days to reply to them. Being pregnant, my hormones had been in all places. I’d achieved a big quantity of crying, I wasn’t sure how we’d keep a roof over our heads.”

The 26-year-old from Crawley, who labored in product sales, is amongst a whole bunch inside the West Sussex the city now coping with financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Proceed finding out…

