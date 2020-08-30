Crayon Pop’s Gummi Announces The Birth Of Her First Child

Former Crayon Pop member Gummi is now a proud mom!

On August 30, Gummi took to Instagram to share the information that her first baby had been born. Within the put up, she revealed that she had given start 13 days earlier than her due date, however the child was wholesome and doing properly. She added that the child was at the moment eight days outdated.

In February, Gummi introduced that she was pregnant and getting married to her longtime boyfriend, a non-celebrity businessman. The members of Crayon Pop attended her marriage ceremony on February 23.

Congratulations to Gummi and her husband on their new child!

Supply (1)