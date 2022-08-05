Crayon Shin chan confirms date, releases trailer, and announces physical and collector’s edition

The video game will first arrive on Nintendo Switch this August 11, later on PS4 and PC.

Shin chan: My Summer with the Professor —The Infinite Week— already has a release date. Although yesterday it was leaked through the Nintendo Switch eShop, it was not until a few hours ago that its team in charge confirmed the international premiere day for this action adventure starring Shinnosuke Nohara. Of course, we already anticipate that we have good and bad news for fans.

Neos Corp. has dated the release of Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey- in English on Nintendo Switch for August 11, where it will be sold at a recommended retail price of 35 .99 euros, with a discount for those who get the adventure ahead of time. Furthermore, it has been confirmed an agreement with Limited Run Games to release it physically.

The bad new? It is unknown when Shin chan: My Summer with the Professor —The Infinite Week— will be available for purchase on PS4, Steam and the Epic Games Store, although everything seems to indicate that the wait will be more a matter of days than months.

collector’s edition

The Shin chan video game can be purchased in a box on both Nintendo Switch and PS4, but it has also been confirmed to be working on a collector’s edition. The details about it are still a mystery, but it is convenient to know about its existence.

Shin chan: My Summer with the Professor —The Infinite Week— promises to bring players an experience where they can do all kinds of summer activities with Shinnosuke Nohara, all while solving a mystery in the place and chatting with its inhabitants. If you want to know more, do not hesitate to read this preview of Crayon Shin chan.

More about: Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation, Shin Chan, Neos Corporation and Release Dates.