Ellis Marsalis Jr., a jazz pianist from New Orleans, died Wednesday evening from issues due to coronavirus, his son, Branford Marsalis, confirmed in a press release to Selection. He was 85. As well as to having his personal distinguished music profession, Marsalis helped pave the way in which for 4 of his sons, Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason, to […]
‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Co-Creator Aline Brosh McKenna Pays Touching Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
April 2, 2020
1 Min Read
