Create a bot that turns Reddit arguments into scenes from Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

A code-savvy Redditor has created a bot that turns Reddit’s arguments into court scenes from Ace Attorney.

As reported by Mashable, you can see the bot in action on micah5’s YouTube channel. The bot will read a section of the provided Reddit thread and insert the text into a discussion in the courtroom between Miles Edgeworth and Phoenix Wright, excited and objecting to each other’s claims.

Micah uses a neural network to check the tone of each comment, and if it is deemed ‘negative’, the bot will count it as an objection, while the most positive comments will see the character sprites happier. If more than two users are part of the discussion, they are represented by other Ace Attorney characters, contributing while the two most prominent commenters face off.

Best of all, you can test it out for yourself by commenting on “objectionbot” in a comment thread on Reddit – the bot will apparently take around 10 minutes to create the video and will send you a message with a link to the video (although Micah points out that still has bugs). The bot’s source code can also be found here if you want to dig into how it all works.

Furthermore, Micah told Mashable that it took a total of three days to complete the bot, as well as that he plans to keep it working. “for a couple of months.”. Regarding the Ace Attorney saga, remember that the last title released to the market was Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which is a compilation of games from the franchise for last generation consoles.

In fact, this pack is available for both PS4 and Xbox One as well as for PC and Nintendo Switch. Actually, it is a collection originally released on Nintendo 3DS (2014) that here has a visual improvement as it has been adapted to HD resolutions.