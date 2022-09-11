Create an amazing video with the AI ​​of Stable Diffusion and other free apps and completely transform his face: that’s how he did it

We have already seen first-hand the benefits of Stable Diffusion, the new artificial intelligence of Stability AI that everyone can now try for free through DreamStudio. This AI can generate images through a text description, just as it happens in DALL-E 2. Although what we are going to show you next is a sample of how to make the most of the capabilities of this AIalong with other apps.

A user has shown on Twitter a spectacular video of how you have transformed your face and voice using Stable Diffusion and other free apps. Best of all, she achieved it in a very short time, and in a simple way.

Total transformation in just a few steps

Scott Lighthiser, expert in film art and creator of several shorts on YouTube, wanted to demonstrate the capabilities of Stable Diffusion, along with other free applications, through an amazing video in which he is seen saying a tongue twister in front of the camera, while her face and voice gradually transform.

During the first scene we see him normally, but after a few seconds we see how his face transforms into a kind of living Greek sculpturefinally turning into an elderly zombie with a bloody face, all while also changing his voice.

As mentioned in the tweet, the video has been made through a series of completely free applications that, with a little skill, anyone can do in a short time. With Stable Diffusion we can upload our own image to modify it as we please, all from the DreamStudio website or by running the model locally on our computer. But of course, it is not possible to transform an entire video. It is because of that you have rendered it by splitting all the frames and choosing one of them to edit it in Stable Diffusion.

While the facial transformations are handled by Stable Diffusion, to propagate the effect to each frame of the video automatically he used EbSynth. Of course, the key is that there should not be too much movement in the video so that the effect does not break down.

To change his voice, he has also used Koe Recast, an app that allows us to transform our voice in real time, altering multiple parameters of it. Of course, to use this application completely, you will have to register to try its alpha version, or try an online demo by uploading a file.

The result of using this entire set of applications is what we have seen above. Lighthiser has also carried out other tests with this technology, although as we can see in the second video shown, due to greater movement in the scenes, the effect is not entirely convincing.

The use of artificial intelligence to generate artistic works is generating great debate on social networks. Since the demonstration of everything the DALL-E 2 could do, more people are wondering if this technology will end up harming artists.