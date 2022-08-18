Create your cover of The Last of Us to participate in the contest of PlayStation Spain and the creator of the BSO

Gustavo Santaolalla encourages us to pick up the instruments to win prizes that include a PS5.

The Last of Us has marked an entire generation of gamers both for its story and for its soundtrack, created by the well-known musical artist Gustavo Santaolalla. Several years have passed since Joel and Ellie thrilled us with their adventure, and from PlayStation they want us to relive these sensations with The Last of Us: Part 1.

But, beyond the launch of the game on PS5, the company also encourages us to feel the music of the game with a contest in which we have to create our own cover of The Last of Us theme. To participate, we can use any string, wind or percussion instrument and upload our melody to Twitter or Instagram citing the account of @PlayStationES and using the hashtag #CoverTLOU.

To encourage players, Santaolalla himself has participated in a PlayStation video in which, as you can see at the beginning of this news, he admits that fans of The Last of Us have connected more with their music than with any of your projects. “I welcome this opportunity for you to submit your versions of The Last of Us. I want to see what instruments you use, what you come up with and how you work the melody. I look forward to seeing your creations“.

From PlayStation Spain they confirm that there is three awards for the winners:

First place : PlayStation® 5 + The Last of Us Part I Digital Standard Edition



: PlayStation® 5 + The Last of Us Part I Digital Standard Edition Second place : Pulse 3D Headphones + The Last of Us Part I Digital Standard Edition



: Pulse 3D Headphones + The Last of Us Part I Digital Standard Edition Third place: The Last of Us Part I Digital Standard Edition

As for the work starring Joel and Ellie, Naughty Dog has been showing the differences between the original installment and this new version with graphic comparisons and complete gameplays. The title will be released on PS5 next september 2although it will also arrive on PC on a date not yet specified.

