Create your own 2D video game writing very little code with this free course for beginners

If you want get started in the world of video game developmentbut you find it very overwhelming to have to start by typing code when you don’t know anything about programming, with this course you can get started without having to write almost anything.

The short tutorial is a one-hour video published on the YouTube channel of FreeCodeCamp, one of the best free platforms to learn programming. In it they will teach you how to use GDevelop, a free and open source no-code game engine.

How to use GDevelop to create 2D games

GDevelop is an extremely friendly engine intended for beginners, and this course was developed by two video game developers who are part of the team that maintains it. In that video you have everything you need to start creating your own games.

The course consists of nine partsstarting with the general layout of the game, moving on to object types, the event system, startup, variables, the expression constructor, extensions, up to the Asteroids recreation, and finally how to export a game.

In less than an hour you will learn enough to start creating your own games

If you find it an interesting method and you are interested in continuing to learn more about the GDevelope engine and delve deeper into its world, you can find more video tutorials on the official YouTube channel of the platform.

In the description of the video on YouTube you will also find direct links to the artistic resources used in the tutorial. Although the content is only in English, you can add subtitles to the video and also use the automatic translation function that works more or less well.