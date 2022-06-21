Create your own VPN server or a virtual LAN, possible uses of NordVPN’s new Meshnet feature

NordVPN, one of the world’s leading VPN service providers, has just announced the launch of a new service called Meshnet and integrated directly into the main NordVPN app. In fact, the latest NordVPN update already includes this new functionality without the need for any extra expense.

His principal object? Allow us to create our own VPN server in a few seconds —yes, limiting for now the operating systems usable for this task to a short list composed only of Windows or Linux—. “It will truly transform the way our users use NordVPN,” the press release states.

This new functionality allows us replace the routing of traffic through a VPN server by the direct connection of our equipment to other devicess (whether ours, or owned by friends). In such a way that we can connect to websites and cloud services using these devices as intermediaries.

But Meshnet not only allows us to create our own VPNbut we can also use it to:

Remote access to files shared.

shared. exchange file s between teams.

s between teams. Create one LAN virtual for video games.

Thus, being able to have our own virtual LAN can be very useful for playing multiplayer —through the Internet and without sharing physical location— to old video games that only supported connectivity via LAN.

As with the standard NordVPN routing, the one we generate using Meshnet will make use of the NordLynx protocol, the key to the app’s balance between speed and privacy.

A negative point

In the words of Vykintas Maknickas, Product Strategist at NordVPN, “While a traditional NordVPN connection redirects your internet traffic through servers, the Meshnet network allows you to create your own NordVPN server, made up of just your devices or those of your friends.” regardless of your location. All you need is a subscription to NordVPN.”

In fact, the latter constitutes the main disadvantage of Meshnet: that we choose the service we choose —VPN server, virtual LAN or remote access to files— all teams involved must have a NordVPN account and subscriptionwhich may reduce routing options or the number of potential partymates.

Although, if in our environment we have many fans of NordVPN, Meshnet will allow us to interconnect up to 60 computers (10 personal and 50 external).