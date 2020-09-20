Creative Arts Emmys 2020 Night 5 (Full List of Winners)

This yr’s fifth and ultimate night time of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies aired Saturday night time “nearly stay” on FXX, and viewers found that first hand, when a snafu occurred late within the broadcast through the award for visitor actor in a drama.
When the winner was revealed, the display screen learn Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) — however the voice over introduced Jason Bateman, from “The Outsider.” Producers rapidly realized their mistake, and pulled the visible down, going to industrial. When the present returned, an on-screen notice provided an apology:
It seems Cephas Jones was certainly the winner, though if he had despatched in an acceptance speech, it wasn’t performed.
And so goes Emmy 2020, a most uncommon yr that has led to a most uncommon setup for this yr’s Emmy Awards. This might maybe be a foreshadowing of Sunday night time’s major Emmy Awards, as producers have promised to count on the sudden — together with just a few gaffes alongside the way in which. Reside TV!
The FXX telecast was the finale of the 100 Creative Arts awards handed out over 5 days this yr. (Usually, the Creative Arts Emmys are introduced over two nights the weekend earlier than the primetime ceremony.) Just like the 4 exhibits streamed earlier this week, segments for the present had been pre-taped, however the present was produced in actual time, as reps from Ernst & Younger revealed winners to the present’s management room over the following two hours — therefore, maybe the unintended button pushing.
Among the many night time’s different winners: “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” RuPaul Charles broke the document for many consecutive internet hosting wins, touchdown his fifth consecutive Emmy for actuality or competitors program host. Eddie Murphy, in the meantime, gained his first-ever Emmy, for internet hosting “Saturday Night Reside” — which landed him this yr’s award for visitor actor in a comedy.
Grownup Swim’s “Rick and Morty” scored its second Emmy for animation program, having additionally gained in 2018. Nationwide Geographic’s “The Cave,” from filmmaker Feras Fayyad, gained distinctive advantage in documentary filmmaking. Maya Rudolph earned her second-ever Emmy, simply days after successful her first, this time for visitor actress in a comedy, as Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Reside.”
Different wins included Netflix’s “Cheer,” which landed the unstructured actuality prize — simply days after one of the docuseries’ central figures, Jerry Harris, was arrested on a toddler pornography cost.
This yr’s Creative Arts Emmys had already made a bit of historical past earlier within the week, as new retailers together with Disney Plus and Quibi acquired their first Emmys, whereas stars Rudolph (“Large Mouth”) and Trent Reznor (“Watchmen”) additionally landed their first. On Saturday night time, Epix landed its first-ever Emmy as nicely.
Nicole Byer hosted all 5 nights of the Creative Arts Emmys, which had been produced by Bob Bain Prods. All nominees had been requested to ship in acceptance speeches, with solely the winners’ thank yous being performed. Based on TV Academy president Maury McIntyre, about 96% of nominees participated. For expertise, it was a bit of a surreal expertise.
“The response may be very totally different when you must pre-record for those who win,” stated Leah Remini, who gained the Emmy earlier this week for excellent hosted nonfiction sequence or particular. “It’s a totally different expertise not having an genuine second such as you do while you discover out you obtain the honour.”
Heading into Saturday’s present, Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” was within the lead with 5 awards, tied with HBO’s “Watchmen,” a essential favourite that’s anticipated to win the excellent restricted sequence Emmy on Sunday. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” could also be on its strategy to a 3rd competitors sequence Emmy, with 4 Emmys already this yr. Perennial winners “Saturday Night Reside” and “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver” had been additionally off to an excellent begin, with three Emmys every, tied with CNN’s “Apollo 11.” Listed below are Saturday night time’s Creative Arts Emmy classes:
Excellent Animated Program
*WINNER* Rick And Morty (Grownup Swim)
“The Vat Of Acid Episode”
Large Mouth (Netflix)
“Disclosure The Film: The Musical!”
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
“Pig Bother In Little Tina”
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
“The View From Midway Down”
The Simpsons (Fox)
“Thanksgiving Of Horror”
Excellent Casting for Restricted Collection, Film or Particular
*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)
HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
Mrs. America (FX Networks)
FX Productions
Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by
Robin Prepare dinner, Location Casting
Regular Individuals (Hulu)
Hulu Originals in affiliation with BBC
Louise Kiely, Casting by
Unbelievable (Netflix)
CBS Tv Studios
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by
Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by
Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by
Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Esther Kling, Casting by
Vicki Thomson, Location Casting
Maria Rölcke, Location Casting
Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting
Excellent Visitor Actor in a Comedy Collection
*WINNER* Eddie Murphy as Host
Saturday Night Reside (NBC)
“Host: Eddie Murphy”
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy
Fashionable Household (ABC)
“Legacy”
Dev Patel as Joshua
Fashionable Love (Amazon Prime Video)
“When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist”
Adam Driver as Host
Saturday Night Reside (NBC)
“Host: Adam Driver”
Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci
Saturday Night Reside (NBC)
“SNL At Residence #2”
Distinctive Benefit in Documentary Filmmaking
*WINNER* The Cave (Nationwide Geographic)
A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies
Kirstine Barfod, Produced by
Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by
Chasing The Moon (American Expertise) (PBS)
A Robert Stone Manufacturing
Robert Stone, Produced by
Susan Bellows, Senior Producer
Mark Samels, Govt Producer
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Actions (HBO)
HBO Documentary Movies and Vermilion Movies
Tahria Sheather, Produced by
Irene Taylor Brodsky, Produced by
Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer
Lisa Heller, Govt Producer
One Baby Nation (PBS)
A Subsequent Technology Manufacturing, LLC, Unbiased Tv Service, WDR/ARTE, Motto Photos and Pumpernickel Movies co-production in affiliation with Chicago Media Challenge, BBC Storyville, Rooster & Egg Photos, SVT, EO, DR, and VGTV
Nanfu Wang, Produced by
Jialing Zhang, Produced by
Sally Jo Fifer, Govt Producer
Lois Vossen, Govt Producer
Excellent Host for a Actuality or Competitors Program
*WINNER* RuPaul, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Amy Poehler, Co-Host
Nick Offerman, Co-Host
Making It (NBC)
Nicole Byer, Host
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Mark Cuban, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Daymond John, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host
Tom Colicchio, Co-Host
Prime Chef (Bravo)
Excellent Sound Modifying for a Restricted Collection, Film or Particular
*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)
“This Extraordinary Being”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Jordan Wilby, Sound Results Editor
Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor
Antony Zeller, Foley Editor
A.J. Shapiro, Foley Editor
Sally Boldt, Music Editor
Zane Bruce, Foley Artist
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)
“Camp Redwood”
Twentieth Century Fox Tv
Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Results Editor
Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor
Patrick Hogan, Dialogue Editors
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Catherine The Nice (HBO)
“Episode 4”
HBO Miniseries in affiliation with Sky and New Photos/Origin Photos
Jim Goddard, Sound Supervisor
Craig Butters, Sound Designer
Duncan Value, Dialogue Editor
Matthew Mewett, ADR Editor
Andrew Glen, Music Editor
Anna Wright, Foley Artist
Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist
Devs (FX Networks)
“Episode 3”
FX Productions
Glenn Freemantle, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ben Barker, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Gillian Dodders, Dialogue Editor
James Wichall, Dialogue Editor
Danny Freemantle, Sound Results Editor
Robert Malone, Sound Results Editor
Dayo James, Sound Results Editor
Nicholas Freemantle, Sound Results Editor
Lily Blazewicz, Foley Editor
Emilie O’Connor, ADR Editor
El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix)
Sony Photos Tv / Excessive Bridge Productions / Gran Through Productions
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Toon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, ADR Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Luke Gibleon, Sound Results Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Bryant J. Fuhrmann, Music Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
Excellent Up to date Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)
*WINNER* Euphoria (HBO)
“And Salt The Earth Behind You”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions
Doniella Davy, Division Head Make-up Artist
Kirsten Sage Coleman, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Make-up Artist
Large Little Lies (HBO)
“She Is aware of”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Blossom Movies, Hey Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions Michelle Radow, Division Head Make-up Artist
Erin Rosenmann, Key Make-up Artist
Karen Hire rop, Make-up Artist
Molly R. Stern, Private Make-up Artist
Angela Levin, Private Make-up Artist
Simone Almekias-Siegl, Private Make-up Artist
Miho Suzuki, Private Make-up Artist
Claudia Humburg, Private Make-up Artist
The Handmaid’s Story (Hulu)
“Mayday”
MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Photos
Burton LeBlanc, Division Head Make-up Artist
Alastair Muir, Key Make-up Artist
Ozark (Netflix)
“In Case Of Emergency”
Media Rights Capital
Tracy Ewell, Division Head Make-up Artist
Jillian Erickson, Key Make-up Artist
Jack Lazzaro, Key Make-up Artist
The Politician (Netflix)
“The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”
A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing
Autumn Butler, Division Head Make-up Artist
Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist
Debra Schrey, Make-up Artist
Emma Burton, Make-up Artist
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Completely satisfied Ending”
Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.
Candice Ornstein, Key Make-up Artist
Fortunate Bromhead, Private Make-up Artist
Excellent Up to date Costumes
*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Completely satisfied Ending”
Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Black-ish (ABC)
“Hair Day”
ABC Studios
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Euphoria (HBO)
“The Subsequent Episode”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor
Katina Danabassis, Assistant Costume Designer
Grace And Frankie (Netflix)
“The Tank”
Skydance Productions
Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer
Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer
Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor
Killing Eve (BBC America)
“Are You From Pinner?”
Sid Light Movies Ltd.
Sam Perry, Costume Designer
Katie Broome, Costume Supervisor
Justin Selway, Assistant Costume Designer
The Politician (Netflix)
“Pilot”
A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing
Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer
Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer
Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer
Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
Unorthodox (Netflix)
“Half 2”
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Justine Seymour, Costume Designer
Simone Kreska, Costume Supervisor
Barbara Schramm, Costume Supervisor
Excellent Interval and/or Character Hairstyling
*WINNER* Hollywood (Netflix)
“A Hollywood Ending”
Michelle Ceglia, Division Head Hairstylist
Barry Lee Moe, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist
George Guzman, Hairstylist
Michele Arvizo, Hairstylist
Maria Elena Pantoja, Hairstylist
The Crown (Netflix)
“Cri De Coeur”
Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv
Cate Corridor, Division Head Hairstylist
Louise Coles, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist
Sarah Nuth, Hairstylist
Suzanne David, Hairstylist
Emilie Yong, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist
Cat riona Johnstone, Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Division Head Hairstylist
Michael S. Ward, Key Hairstylist
Tijen Osman, Further Hairstylist
Pose (FX Networks)
“Value It”
Fox21 Tv Studios and FX Productions
Barry Lee Moe, Division Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist
Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist
Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Entry)
“Stardust Metropolis Rag”
CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure
Maxine Morris, Division Head Hairstylist
Maria Sandoval, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Key Hairstylist
Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Further Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Hairstylist
Yesim Osman, Hairstylist
Excellent Selection Particular (Pre-Recorded)
*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Middle Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Middle for the Performing Arts, Accomplished + Dusted
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Irwin Leisure
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
Embassy Row
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
3 Arts Leisure
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Push It Productions
Excellent Music Composition for a Collection (Unique Dramatic Rating)
*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
“Chapter 8: Redemption”
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
The Crown (Netflix)
“Aberfan”
Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv
Martin Phipps, Composer
Euphoria (HBO)
“Bonnie And Clyde”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions
Labrinth, Composer
Ozark (Netflix)
“All In”
Media Rights Capital
Danny Bensi, Composer
Saunder Jurriaans, Composer
Succession (HBO)
“This Is Not For Tears”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Music by
Excellent Choreography for Selection or Actuality Programming
*WINNER* So You Assume You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Lady From Ipanema (FOX)
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure
Al Blackstone, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) (ABC)
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Present • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window (Amazon Prime Video)
Amazon Studios
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
So You Assume You Can Dance • Routines: Sufficient Is Sufficient, Signal Of The Instances (FOX)
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure
Travis Wall, Choreographer
World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal (NBC)
Common Tv Various Studio in affiliation with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer
Adrianita Avila, Choreographer
Excellent Major Title Design
*WINNER* Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)
ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Creative Director/Editor
Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Artwork Director
Giovana Pham, Designer
Cisco Torres, Animator
Summary: The Artwork Of Design (Netflix)
A RadicalMedia Manufacturing in affiliation with Tremolo Productions & Godfrey Dadich Companions
Allie Fisher, Creative Director
Anthony Zazzi, Animator
Brian Oakes, Director
Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)
Legendary Photos TV and Amazon Studios
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
Henry DeLeon, Artwork Director
Mert Kizilay, Artwork Director
Kaya Thomas, Designer
Yongsub Track, Animator/Compositor
Alex Silver, Animator
The Morning Present (Apple TV Plus)
Media Res
Angus Wall, Creative Director
Hazel Baird, Creative Director
Emanuele Marani, Lead Designer
EJ Kang, Lead Animator
Peter Murphy, Animator
Erik Righetti, Animator
The Politician (Netflix)
A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing
Heidi Berg, Creative Director
Felix Soletic, Creative Director
Carlo Sa, Lead Designer
Yongsub Track, Lead Animator
Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist
Rachel Fowler, Editor
Watchmen (HBO)
HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics
Paul Mitchell, Creative Director
Olga Midlenko, Artwork Director
Maciek Sokalski, Lead Compositor
Gabe Perez, Animator
Benjamin Woodlock, Designer
Westworld (HBO)
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Pinar Yanadarg Delul, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Lead Animator and Compositor
Lance Slaton, Designer
Excellent Visitor Actress in a Comedy Collection
*WINNER* Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris
Saturday Night Reside (NBC)
“Host: Eddie Murphy”
Angela Bassett as Mo
A Black Woman Sketch Present (HBO)
“Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h”
Maya Rudolph as The Choose
The Good Place (NBC)
“You’ve Modified, Man”
Wanda Sykes as Mothers Mabley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”
Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold
The Politician (Netflix)
“Vienna”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host
Saturday Night Reside (NBC)
“Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge”
Excellent Unstructured Actuality Program
*WINNER* Cheer (Netflix)
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Govt Producer
Andrew Fried, Govt Producer
Dane Lillegard, Govt Producer
Jasper Thomlinson, Govt Producer
Bert Hamelinck, Govt Producer
Adam Leibowitz, Supervising Producer
Arielle Kilker, Producer
Chelsea Yarnell, Producer
Amy Schumer Learns To Prepare dinner: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Meals Community)
It’s So Straightforward Productions and Large Fish Leisure
Amy Schumer, Govt Producer
Chris Fischer, Govt Producer
Dan Cesareo, Govt Producer
Lucilla D’Agostino, Govt Producer
Jordana Starr, Govt Producer
Religion Gaskins, Govt Producer
Lisa Koehler, Co-Govt Producer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ok This Up (Netflix)
Lionsgate Tv, Hartbeat Productions, Magical Elves Productions, 3 Arts Leisure
Kevin Hart, Govt Producer
Dave Becky, Govt Producer
Angus Wall, Govt Producer
Russell Heldt, Govt Producer
Casey Kriley, Govt Producer
Alexandra Marks, Govt Producer
Wealthy Eckersley, Co-Govt Producer
Allison Klein, Supervising Producer
Kent Kubena, Producer
Terry Leonard, Producer
Jennifer Sofio Corridor, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
World of Surprise Productions
Tim Palazzola, Govt Producer
Randy Barbato, Govt Producer
Fenton Bailey, Govt Producer
Tom Campbell, Govt Producer
RuPaul Charles, Govt Producer
Steven Corfe, Govt Producer
Camilo Valdes, Govt Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Govt Producer
Kenneth Leslie, Co-Govt Producer
Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer
We’re Right here (HBO)
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Home of Opus 20 and IPC
Stephen Warren, Govt Producer
Johnnie Ingram, Govt Producer
Eli Holzman, Govt Producer
Aaron Saidman, Govt Producer
Peter LoGreco, Govt Producer
Erin Haglund, Co-Govt Producer
Sabrina Mar, Co-Govt Producer
Excellent Kids’s Program
*WINNER (TIE)* Jim Henson’s The Darkish Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)
The Jim Henson Firm
Lisa Henson, Govt Producer
Halle Stanford, Govt Producer
Louis Leterrier, Govt Producer
Jeffrey Addiss, Co-Govt Producer
Will Matthews, Co-Govt Producer
Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Co-Govt Producer
Blanca Lista, Co-Govt Producer
Ritamarie Peruggi, Produced by
*WINNER (TIE)* We Are The Dream: The Youngsters Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)
HBO Documentary Movies in affiliation with Know Surprise
Mahershala Ali, Govt Producer
Amatus Karim Ali, Govt Producer
Mimi Valdés, Govt Producer
Julie Anderson, Govt Producer
Amy Schatz, Produced by
Diane Kolyer, Produced by
Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)
Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.
Brandon Auman, Govt Producer
Athena Yvette Portillo, Govt Producer
Dave Filoni, Govt Producer
Justin Ridge, Govt Producer
Sareana Solar, Govt Producer
Shuzo John Shiota, Govt Producer
Daisy Fang, Producer
Jack Liang, Producer
Excellent Industrial
*WINNER* Again-to-Faculty Necessities – Sandy Hook Promise
SMUGGLER, Manufacturing Firm
BBDO New York, Advert Company
Earlier than Alexa – Amazon
Somesuch x Revolver/Will O’Rourke, Manufacturing Firm
Droga5 London, Advert Company
Bounce – Apple AirPods
Pulse Movies, Manufacturing Firm
TBWA Media Arts Lab, Advert Company
Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Vehicles|FCA)
O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm
Highdive Promoting, Advert Company
The Look – P&G
Stink Movies, Manufacturing Firm
Saturday Morning, Advert Company
Excellent Cinematography for a Single Digital camera Collection (One Hour)
*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Images
The Crown (Netflix)
“Aberfan”
Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Images
Mindhunter (Netflix)
“Episode 6”
Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Images
Ozark (Netflix)
“Boss Struggle”
Media Rights Capital
Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Images
Ozark (Netflix)
“Civil Union”
Media Rights Capital
Ben Kutchins, Director of Images
Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)
“Loop”
Fox21 Tv Studios and Amazon Studios
Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Images
Westworld (HBO)
“Parce Domine”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv
Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Images
Excellent Directing for a Selection Particular
*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by
Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” and “Good Instances” (ABC)
Sony Photos Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Road
Pamela Fryman, Directed by
Andy Fisher, Directed by
Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
NFL Community
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
White Cherry Leisure
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Excellent Single Digital camera Image Modifying for a Comedy Collection
*WINNER* Insecure (HBO)
“Lowkey Attempting”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas
Leisure and three Arts Leisure
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Lynarion Hubbard, Further Editor
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
“Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry”
HBO Leisure
Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios
Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Completely satisfied Ending”
Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.
Trevor Ambrose, Editor
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Begin Spreading The Information”
Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.
Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor
What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)
“Resurrection”
FX Productions
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, Editor
Excellent Visitor Actor in a Drama Collection
*WINNER* Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill
This Is Us (NBC)
“After The Hearth”
Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney
Black Mirror (Netflix)
“Smithereens”
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
“Chapter 8: Redemption”
Martin Quick as Dick Lundy
The Morning Present (Apple TV Plus)
“Chaos Is The New Cocaine”
Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland
The Outsider (HBO)
“Fish In A Barrel”
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
Succession (HBO)
“Dundee”
Excellent Writing for a Selection Particular
*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle, Written by
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Irwin Leisure
Hannah Gadsby, Written by
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
3 Arts Leisure
John Mulaney, Written by
Marika Sawyer, Written by
Patton Oswalt: I Love All the things (Netflix)
Jax Media
Patton Oswalt, Written by
Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)
Irwin Leisure
Seth Meyers, Written by
Excellent Lighting Design and Route for a Selection Collection
*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside (NBC)
“Host: John Mulaney”
SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director
Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director
Tim Stasse, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
America’s Obtained Expertise (NBC)
“Reside Outcomes Finale”
FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Leisure
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jimmy Kimmel Reside! (ABC)
“Jimmy Kimmel Reside in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And Music From Kanye West”
ABC Studios in affiliation with Kimmelot
Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer
Invoice Peets, Lighting Director
Kille Knobel, Lighting Director
James Worman, Lighting Director
So You Assume You Can Dance (Fox)
“Finale”
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Matt Firestone, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
The Voice (NBC)
“Reside Finale”
MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Various Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Daniel Boland, Lighting Director
Craig Housenick, Lighting Director
Samuel Barker, Lighting Director
Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director
Excellent Manufacturing Design for a Narrative Interval or Fantasy Collection (One Hour or extra)
*WINNER* The Crown (Netflix)
“Aberfan”
Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv
Martin Childs, Manufacturing Designer
Mark Raggett, Artwork Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Hollywood (Netflix)
Netflix
Matthew Flood Ferguson, Manufacturing Designer
Mark Robert Taylor, Artwork Director
Melissa Licht, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios
Invoice Groom, Manufacturing Designer
Neil Prince, Artwork Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Watchmen (HBO)
“An Nearly Spiritual Awe”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics
Kristian Milsted, Manufacturing Designer
Jay Pelissier, Artwork Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Westworld (HBO)
“Parce Domine”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv
Howard Cummings, Manufacturing Designer
Jon Carlos, Artwork Director
Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator
Excellent Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Collection (One Hour)
*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios Mathew Value, CAS, Manufacturing Sound Mixer
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
David Boulton, ADR Mixer
Higher Name Saul (AMC)
“Bagman”
Excessive Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Through Productions and Sony Photos Tv
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Ozark (Netflix)
“All In”
Media Rights Capital
Felipe ‘Flip” Borrero, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Entry)
“Et In Arcadia Ego: Half 2”
CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure
Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer
Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
Stranger Issues (Netflix)
“Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Michael Rayle, Manufacturing Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer William Information, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, Re-Recording Mixer
Westworld (HBO)
“Parce Domine”
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv
Geoffrey Patterson, Manufacturing Mixer
Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer
Benjamin L. Prepare dinner, Re-Recording Mixer
Excellent Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Restricted Collection or Film
*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
The Blacklist (NBC)
Davis Leisure and Common Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie (ABC)
ABC Studios
David Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Sony Photos Tv and CBS Tv Studios
Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Issues (Netflix)
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
Excellent Tv Film
*WINNER* Unhealthy Training (HBO)
HBO Movies in affiliation with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Corridor Productions
American Son (Netflix)
Simpson Road
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Outdated Bones (Netflix)
A Warner Bros. Tv Manufacturing
El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix)
Sony Photos Tv / Excessive Bridge Productions / Gran Through Productions
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Common Tv in affiliation with 3 Arts
Leisure, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears
Excellent Interactive Extension of a Linear Program
*WINNER* Mr. Robotic • “Season_4.zero ARG” (USA Community)
Ralph Interactive, fifth Column Video games
USA Community
Ralph Interactive
fifth Column Video games
Roxanne Parades, Producer
Jeff McKibben, Author
Stranger Issues • “Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop” (Netflix)
22Squared, m ss ng p eces, Baskin Robbins
m ss ng p eces
Westworld • “Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Expertise” (HBO)
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy
Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv
HBO
Kilter Movies
Unhealthy Robotic
Excellent Visitor Actress in a Drama Collection
*WINNER* Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce
Succession (HBO)
“Tern Haven”
Alexis Bledel as Emily
The Handmaid’s Story (Hulu)
“God Bless The Baby”
Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness
How To Get Away With Homicide (ABC)
“Keep”
Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
“God Bless America”
Harriet Walter as Woman Caroline Collingwood
Succession (HBO)
“Return”
Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke
This Is Us (NBC)
“Flip A Coin”
Excellent Documentary or Non Fiction Collection
*WINNER* The Final Dance (ESPN)
A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN Movies, Netflix
Jason Hehir, Produced by
Mike Tollin, Govt Producer
Estee Portnoy, Govt Producer
Curtis Polk, Govt Producer
Connor Schell, Govt Producer
Gregg Winik, Govt Producer
Andrew Thompson, Govt Producer
American Masters (PBS)
13 Productions, LLC
Michael Kantor, Govt Producer
Julie Sacks, Collection Producer
Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer
Jeff Kaufman, Producer
Marcia S. Ross, Producer
Una Jackman, Govt Producer
Suzi Dietz, Govt Producer
Hillary (Hulu)
Propagate
Ben Silverman, Govt Producer
Howard T. Owens, Govt Producer
Nanette Burstein, Govt Producer
Timothy Moran, Producer
Chi-Younger Park, Producer
Tal Ben-David, Producer
Isabel San Vargas, Produced by
McMillion$ (HBO)
HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter Mark Wahlberg, Govt Producer
Stephen Levinson, Govt Producer
Archie Gips, Govt Producer
James Lee Hernandez, Govt Producer
Brian Lazarte, Govt Producer
Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer
Lisa Heller, Govt Producer
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity (Netflix)
A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies
Chris Smith, Govt Producer
Fisher Stevens, Govt Producer
Eric Goode, Govt Producer
Rebecca Chaiklin, Govt Producer
Add Comment