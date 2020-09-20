This yr’s fifth and ultimate night time of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies aired Saturday night time “nearly stay” on FXX, and viewers found that first hand, when a snafu occurred late within the broadcast through the award for visitor actor in a drama.

When the winner was revealed, the display screen learn Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) — however the voice over introduced Jason Bateman, from “The Outsider.” Producers rapidly realized their mistake, and pulled the visible down, going to industrial. When the present returned, an on-screen notice provided an apology:

It seems Cephas Jones was certainly the winner, though if he had despatched in an acceptance speech, it wasn’t performed.

And so goes Emmy 2020, a most uncommon yr that has led to a most uncommon setup for this yr’s Emmy Awards. This might maybe be a foreshadowing of Sunday night time’s major Emmy Awards, as producers have promised to count on the sudden — together with just a few gaffes alongside the way in which. Reside TV!

The FXX telecast was the finale of the 100 Creative Arts awards handed out over 5 days this yr. (Usually, the Creative Arts Emmys are introduced over two nights the weekend earlier than the primetime ceremony.) Just like the 4 exhibits streamed earlier this week, segments for the present had been pre-taped, however the present was produced in actual time, as reps from Ernst & Younger revealed winners to the present’s management room over the following two hours — therefore, maybe the unintended button pushing.

Among the many night time’s different winners: “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” RuPaul Charles broke the document for many consecutive internet hosting wins, touchdown his fifth consecutive Emmy for actuality or competitors program host. Eddie Murphy, in the meantime, gained his first-ever Emmy, for internet hosting “Saturday Night Reside” — which landed him this yr’s award for visitor actor in a comedy.

Grownup Swim’s “Rick and Morty” scored its second Emmy for animation program, having additionally gained in 2018. Nationwide Geographic’s “The Cave,” from filmmaker Feras Fayyad, gained distinctive advantage in documentary filmmaking. Maya Rudolph earned her second-ever Emmy, simply days after successful her first, this time for visitor actress in a comedy, as Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Reside.”

Different wins included Netflix’s “Cheer,” which landed the unstructured actuality prize — simply days after one of the docuseries’ central figures, Jerry Harris, was arrested on a toddler pornography cost.

This yr’s Creative Arts Emmys had already made a bit of historical past earlier within the week, as new retailers together with Disney Plus and Quibi acquired their first Emmys, whereas stars Rudolph (“Large Mouth”) and Trent Reznor (“Watchmen”) additionally landed their first. On Saturday night time, Epix landed its first-ever Emmy as nicely.

Nicole Byer hosted all 5 nights of the Creative Arts Emmys, which had been produced by Bob Bain Prods. All nominees had been requested to ship in acceptance speeches, with solely the winners’ thank yous being performed. Based on TV Academy president Maury McIntyre, about 96% of nominees participated. For expertise, it was a bit of a surreal expertise.

“The response may be very totally different when you must pre-record for those who win,” stated Leah Remini, who gained the Emmy earlier this week for excellent hosted nonfiction sequence or particular. “It’s a totally different expertise not having an genuine second such as you do while you discover out you obtain the honour.”

Heading into Saturday’s present, Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” was within the lead with 5 awards, tied with HBO’s “Watchmen,” a essential favourite that’s anticipated to win the excellent restricted sequence Emmy on Sunday. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” could also be on its strategy to a 3rd competitors sequence Emmy, with 4 Emmys already this yr. Perennial winners “Saturday Night Reside” and “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver” had been additionally off to an excellent begin, with three Emmys every, tied with CNN’s “Apollo 11.” Listed below are Saturday night time’s Creative Arts Emmy classes:

Excellent Animated Program

*WINNER* Rick And Morty (Grownup Swim)

“The Vat Of Acid Episode”

Large Mouth (Netflix)

“Disclosure The Film: The Musical!”

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

“Pig Bother In Little Tina”

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

“The View From Midway Down”

The Simpsons (Fox)

“Thanksgiving Of Horror”

Excellent Casting for Restricted Collection, Film or Particular

*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting

Mrs. America (FX Networks)

FX Productions

Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by

Robin Prepare dinner, Location Casting

Regular Individuals (Hulu)

Hulu Originals in affiliation with BBC

Louise Kiely, Casting by

Unbelievable (Netflix)

CBS Tv Studios

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by

Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by

Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Esther Kling, Casting by

Vicki Thomson, Location Casting

Maria Rölcke, Location Casting

Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting

Excellent Visitor Actor in a Comedy Collection

*WINNER* Eddie Murphy as Host

Saturday Night Reside (NBC)

“Host: Eddie Murphy”

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy

Fashionable Household (ABC)

“Legacy”

Dev Patel as Joshua

Fashionable Love (Amazon Prime Video)

“When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist”

Adam Driver as Host

Saturday Night Reside (NBC)

“Host: Adam Driver”

Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Saturday Night Reside (NBC)

“SNL At Residence #2”

Distinctive Benefit in Documentary Filmmaking

*WINNER* The Cave (Nationwide Geographic)

A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies

Kirstine Barfod, Produced by

Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by

Chasing The Moon (American Expertise) (PBS)

A Robert Stone Manufacturing

Robert Stone, Produced by

Susan Bellows, Senior Producer

Mark Samels, Govt Producer

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Actions (HBO)

HBO Documentary Movies and Vermilion Movies

Tahria Sheather, Produced by

Irene Taylor Brodsky, Produced by

Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer

Lisa Heller, Govt Producer

One Baby Nation (PBS)

A Subsequent Technology Manufacturing, LLC, Unbiased Tv Service, WDR/ARTE, Motto Photos and Pumpernickel Movies co-production in affiliation with Chicago Media Challenge, BBC Storyville, Rooster & Egg Photos, SVT, EO, DR, and VGTV

Nanfu Wang, Produced by

Jialing Zhang, Produced by

Sally Jo Fifer, Govt Producer

Lois Vossen, Govt Producer

Excellent Host for a Actuality or Competitors Program

*WINNER* RuPaul, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Amy Poehler, Co-Host

Nick Offerman, Co-Host

Making It (NBC)

Nicole Byer, Host

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Mark Cuban, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Daymond John, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host

Tom Colicchio, Co-Host

Prime Chef (Bravo)

Excellent Sound Modifying for a Restricted Collection, Film or Particular

*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)

“This Extraordinary Being”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Jordan Wilby, Sound Results Editor

Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor

Antony Zeller, Foley Editor

A.J. Shapiro, Foley Editor

Sally Boldt, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)

“Camp Redwood”

Twentieth Century Fox Tv

Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Results Editor

Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor

Patrick Hogan, Dialogue Editors

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Catherine The Nice (HBO)

“Episode 4”

HBO Miniseries in affiliation with Sky and New Photos/Origin Photos

Jim Goddard, Sound Supervisor

Craig Butters, Sound Designer

Duncan Value, Dialogue Editor

Matthew Mewett, ADR Editor

Andrew Glen, Music Editor

Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist

Devs (FX Networks)

“Episode 3”

FX Productions

Glenn Freemantle, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ben Barker, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Gillian Dodders, Dialogue Editor

James Wichall, Dialogue Editor

Danny Freemantle, Sound Results Editor

Robert Malone, Sound Results Editor

Dayo James, Sound Results Editor

Nicholas Freemantle, Sound Results Editor

Lily Blazewicz, Foley Editor

Emilie O’Connor, ADR Editor

El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix)

Sony Photos Tv / Excessive Bridge Productions / Gran Through Productions

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Toon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, ADR Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Luke Gibleon, Sound Results Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Bryant J. Fuhrmann, Music Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

Excellent Up to date Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)

*WINNER* Euphoria (HBO)

“And Salt The Earth Behind You”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Doniella Davy, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Make-up Artist

Large Little Lies (HBO)

“She Is aware of”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Blossom Movies, Hey Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions Michelle Radow, Division Head Make-up Artist

Erin Rosenmann, Key Make-up Artist

Karen Hire rop, Make-up Artist

Molly R. Stern, Private Make-up Artist

Angela Levin, Private Make-up Artist

Simone Almekias-Siegl, Private Make-up Artist

Miho Suzuki, Private Make-up Artist

Claudia Humburg, Private Make-up Artist

The Handmaid’s Story (Hulu)

“Mayday”

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Photos

Burton LeBlanc, Division Head Make-up Artist

Alastair Muir, Key Make-up Artist

Ozark (Netflix)

“In Case Of Emergency”

Media Rights Capital

Tracy Ewell, Division Head Make-up Artist

Jillian Erickson, Key Make-up Artist

Jack Lazzaro, Key Make-up Artist

The Politician (Netflix)

“The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”

A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing

Autumn Butler, Division Head Make-up Artist

Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Debra Schrey, Make-up Artist

Emma Burton, Make-up Artist

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Completely satisfied Ending”

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Candice Ornstein, Key Make-up Artist

Fortunate Bromhead, Private Make-up Artist

Excellent Up to date Costumes

*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Completely satisfied Ending”

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Black-ish (ABC)

“Hair Day”

ABC Studios

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Euphoria (HBO)

“The Subsequent Episode”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor

Katina Danabassis, Assistant Costume Designer

Grace And Frankie (Netflix)

“The Tank”

Skydance Productions

Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer

Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer

Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor

Killing Eve (BBC America)

“Are You From Pinner?”

Sid Light Movies Ltd.

Sam Perry, Costume Designer

Katie Broome, Costume Supervisor

Justin Selway, Assistant Costume Designer

The Politician (Netflix)

“Pilot”

A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing

Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer

Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer

Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer

Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Unorthodox (Netflix)

“Half 2”

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Justine Seymour, Costume Designer

Simone Kreska, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Schramm, Costume Supervisor

Excellent Interval and/or Character Hairstyling

*WINNER* Hollywood (Netflix)

“A Hollywood Ending”

Michelle Ceglia, Division Head Hairstylist

Barry Lee Moe, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

George Guzman, Hairstylist

Michele Arvizo, Hairstylist

Maria Elena Pantoja, Hairstylist

The Crown (Netflix)

“Cri De Coeur”

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Cate Corridor, Division Head Hairstylist

Louise Coles, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

Sarah Nuth, Hairstylist

Suzanne David, Hairstylist

Emilie Yong, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

Cat riona Johnstone, Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Division Head Hairstylist

Michael S. Ward, Key Hairstylist

Tijen Osman, Further Hairstylist

Pose (FX Networks)

“Value It”

Fox21 Tv Studios and FX Productions

Barry Lee Moe, Division Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist

Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist

Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Entry)

“Stardust Metropolis Rag”

CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure

Maxine Morris, Division Head Hairstylist

Maria Sandoval, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Key Hairstylist

Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Further Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Hairstylist

Yesim Osman, Hairstylist

Excellent Selection Particular (Pre-Recorded)

*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Middle Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Middle for the Performing Arts, Accomplished + Dusted

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Irwin Leisure

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

Embassy Row

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

3 Arts Leisure

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Push It Productions

Excellent Music Composition for a Collection (Unique Dramatic Rating)

*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

“Chapter 8: Redemption”

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

The Crown (Netflix)

“Aberfan”

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Martin Phipps, Composer

Euphoria (HBO)

“Bonnie And Clyde”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Composer

Ozark (Netflix)

“All In”

Media Rights Capital

Danny Bensi, Composer

Saunder Jurriaans, Composer

Succession (HBO)

“This Is Not For Tears”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Music by

Excellent Choreography for Selection or Actuality Programming

*WINNER* So You Assume You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Lady From Ipanema (FOX)

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure

Al Blackstone, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) (ABC)

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Present • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Studios

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

So You Assume You Can Dance • Routines: Sufficient Is Sufficient, Signal Of The Instances (FOX)

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure

Travis Wall, Choreographer

World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal (NBC)

Common Tv Various Studio in affiliation with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer

Adrianita Avila, Choreographer

Excellent Major Title Design

*WINNER* Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)

ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Creative Director/Editor

Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Artwork Director

Giovana Pham, Designer

Cisco Torres, Animator

Summary: The Artwork Of Design (Netflix)

A RadicalMedia Manufacturing in affiliation with Tremolo Productions & Godfrey Dadich Companions

Allie Fisher, Creative Director

Anthony Zazzi, Animator

Brian Oakes, Director

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

Legendary Photos TV and Amazon Studios

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director

Henry DeLeon, Artwork Director

Mert Kizilay, Artwork Director

Kaya Thomas, Designer

Yongsub Track, Animator/Compositor

Alex Silver, Animator

The Morning Present (Apple TV Plus)

Media Res

Angus Wall, Creative Director

Hazel Baird, Creative Director

Emanuele Marani, Lead Designer

EJ Kang, Lead Animator

Peter Murphy, Animator

Erik Righetti, Animator

The Politician (Netflix)

A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing

Heidi Berg, Creative Director

Felix Soletic, Creative Director

Carlo Sa, Lead Designer

Yongsub Track, Lead Animator

Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist

Rachel Fowler, Editor

Watchmen (HBO)

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Paul Mitchell, Creative Director

Olga Midlenko, Artwork Director

Maciek Sokalski, Lead Compositor

Gabe Perez, Animator

Benjamin Woodlock, Designer

Westworld (HBO)

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Pinar Yanadarg Delul, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Lead Animator and Compositor

Lance Slaton, Designer

Excellent Visitor Actress in a Comedy Collection

*WINNER* Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris

Saturday Night Reside (NBC)

“Host: Eddie Murphy”

Angela Bassett as Mo

A Black Woman Sketch Present (HBO)

“Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h”

Maya Rudolph as The Choose

The Good Place (NBC)

“You’ve Modified, Man”

Wanda Sykes as Mothers Mabley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”

Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold

The Politician (Netflix)

“Vienna”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host

Saturday Night Reside (NBC)

“Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge”

Excellent Unstructured Actuality Program

*WINNER* Cheer (Netflix)

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Govt Producer

Andrew Fried, Govt Producer

Dane Lillegard, Govt Producer

Jasper Thomlinson, Govt Producer

Bert Hamelinck, Govt Producer

Adam Leibowitz, Supervising Producer

Arielle Kilker, Producer

Chelsea Yarnell, Producer

Amy Schumer Learns To Prepare dinner: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Meals Community)

It’s So Straightforward Productions and Large Fish Leisure

Amy Schumer, Govt Producer

Chris Fischer, Govt Producer

Dan Cesareo, Govt Producer

Lucilla D’Agostino, Govt Producer

Jordana Starr, Govt Producer

Religion Gaskins, Govt Producer

Lisa Koehler, Co-Govt Producer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ok This Up (Netflix)

Lionsgate Tv, Hartbeat Productions, Magical Elves Productions, 3 Arts Leisure

Kevin Hart, Govt Producer

Dave Becky, Govt Producer

Angus Wall, Govt Producer

Russell Heldt, Govt Producer

Casey Kriley, Govt Producer

Alexandra Marks, Govt Producer

Wealthy Eckersley, Co-Govt Producer

Allison Klein, Supervising Producer

Kent Kubena, Producer

Terry Leonard, Producer

Jennifer Sofio Corridor, Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

World of Surprise Productions

Tim Palazzola, Govt Producer

Randy Barbato, Govt Producer

Fenton Bailey, Govt Producer

Tom Campbell, Govt Producer

RuPaul Charles, Govt Producer

Steven Corfe, Govt Producer

Camilo Valdes, Govt Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Govt Producer

Kenneth Leslie, Co-Govt Producer

Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

Jen Passovoy, Producer

We’re Right here (HBO)

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Home of Opus 20 and IPC

Stephen Warren, Govt Producer

Johnnie Ingram, Govt Producer

Eli Holzman, Govt Producer

Aaron Saidman, Govt Producer

Peter LoGreco, Govt Producer

Erin Haglund, Co-Govt Producer

Sabrina Mar, Co-Govt Producer

Excellent Kids’s Program

*WINNER (TIE)* Jim Henson’s The Darkish Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)

The Jim Henson Firm

Lisa Henson, Govt Producer

Halle Stanford, Govt Producer

Louis Leterrier, Govt Producer

Jeffrey Addiss, Co-Govt Producer

Will Matthews, Co-Govt Producer

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Co-Govt Producer

Blanca Lista, Co-Govt Producer

Ritamarie Peruggi, Produced by

*WINNER (TIE)* We Are The Dream: The Youngsters Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

HBO Documentary Movies in affiliation with Know Surprise

Mahershala Ali, Govt Producer

Amatus Karim Ali, Govt Producer

Mimi Valdés, Govt Producer

Julie Anderson, Govt Producer

Amy Schatz, Produced by

Diane Kolyer, Produced by

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)

Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.

Brandon Auman, Govt Producer

Athena Yvette Portillo, Govt Producer

Dave Filoni, Govt Producer

Justin Ridge, Govt Producer

Sareana Solar, Govt Producer

Shuzo John Shiota, Govt Producer

Daisy Fang, Producer

Jack Liang, Producer

Excellent Industrial

*WINNER* Again-to-Faculty Necessities – Sandy Hook Promise

SMUGGLER, Manufacturing Firm

BBDO New York, Advert Company

Earlier than Alexa – Amazon

Somesuch x Revolver/Will O’Rourke, Manufacturing Firm

Droga5 London, Advert Company

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Pulse Movies, Manufacturing Firm

TBWA Media Arts Lab, Advert Company

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Vehicles|FCA)

O Optimistic, Manufacturing Firm

Highdive Promoting, Advert Company

The Look – P&G

Stink Movies, Manufacturing Firm

Saturday Morning, Advert Company

Excellent Cinematography for a Single Digital camera Collection (One Hour)

*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Images

The Crown (Netflix)

“Aberfan”

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Images

Mindhunter (Netflix)

“Episode 6”

Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Images

Ozark (Netflix)

“Boss Struggle”

Media Rights Capital

Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Images

Ozark (Netflix)

“Civil Union”

Media Rights Capital

Ben Kutchins, Director of Images

Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

“Loop”

Fox21 Tv Studios and Amazon Studios

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Images

Westworld (HBO)

“Parce Domine”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Images

Excellent Directing for a Selection Particular

*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by

Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” and “Good Instances” (ABC)

Sony Photos Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Road

Pamela Fryman, Directed by

Andy Fisher, Directed by

Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)

NFL Community

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

White Cherry Leisure

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Excellent Single Digital camera Image Modifying for a Comedy Collection

*WINNER* Insecure (HBO)

“Lowkey Attempting”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas

Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Lynarion Hubbard, Further Editor

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

“Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry”

HBO Leisure

Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios

Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Completely satisfied Ending”

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Trevor Ambrose, Editor

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Begin Spreading The Information”

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)

“Resurrection”

FX Productions

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor

Dane McMaster, Editor

Excellent Visitor Actor in a Drama Collection

*WINNER* Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill

This Is Us (NBC)

“After The Hearth”

Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney

Black Mirror (Netflix)

“Smithereens”

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

“Chapter 8: Redemption”

Martin Quick as Dick Lundy

The Morning Present (Apple TV Plus)

“Chaos Is The New Cocaine”

Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland

The Outsider (HBO)

“Fish In A Barrel”

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Succession (HBO)

“Dundee”

Excellent Writing for a Selection Particular

*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle, Written by

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Irwin Leisure

Hannah Gadsby, Written by

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

3 Arts Leisure

John Mulaney, Written by

Marika Sawyer, Written by

Patton Oswalt: I Love All the things (Netflix)

Jax Media

Patton Oswalt, Written by

Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)

Irwin Leisure

Seth Meyers, Written by

Excellent Lighting Design and Route for a Selection Collection

*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside (NBC)

“Host: John Mulaney”

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

America’s Obtained Expertise (NBC)

“Reside Outcomes Finale”

FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Leisure

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jimmy Kimmel Reside! (ABC)

“Jimmy Kimmel Reside in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And Music From Kanye West”

ABC Studios in affiliation with Kimmelot

Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer

Invoice Peets, Lighting Director

Kille Knobel, Lighting Director

James Worman, Lighting Director

So You Assume You Can Dance (Fox)

“Finale”

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Matt Firestone, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

The Voice (NBC)

“Reside Finale”

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Various Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Daniel Boland, Lighting Director

Craig Housenick, Lighting Director

Samuel Barker, Lighting Director

Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director

Excellent Manufacturing Design for a Narrative Interval or Fantasy Collection (One Hour or extra)

*WINNER* The Crown (Netflix)

“Aberfan”

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Martin Childs, Manufacturing Designer

Mark Raggett, Artwork Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Hollywood (Netflix)

Netflix

Matthew Flood Ferguson, Manufacturing Designer

Mark Robert Taylor, Artwork Director

Melissa Licht, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios

Invoice Groom, Manufacturing Designer

Neil Prince, Artwork Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Watchmen (HBO)

“An Nearly Spiritual Awe”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Kristian Milsted, Manufacturing Designer

Jay Pelissier, Artwork Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Westworld (HBO)

“Parce Domine”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Howard Cummings, Manufacturing Designer

Jon Carlos, Artwork Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator

Excellent Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Collection (One Hour)

*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios Mathew Value, CAS, Manufacturing Sound Mixer

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

David Boulton, ADR Mixer

Higher Name Saul (AMC)

“Bagman”

Excessive Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Through Productions and Sony Photos Tv

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Ozark (Netflix)

“All In”

Media Rights Capital

Felipe ‘Flip” Borrero, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Entry)

“Et In Arcadia Ego: Half 2”

CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure

Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Manufacturing Mixer

Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Stranger Issues (Netflix)

“Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Michael Rayle, Manufacturing Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer William Information, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, Re-Recording Mixer

Westworld (HBO)

“Parce Domine”

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Geoffrey Patterson, Manufacturing Mixer

Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer

Benjamin L. Prepare dinner, Re-Recording Mixer

Excellent Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Restricted Collection or Film

*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

The Blacklist (NBC)

Davis Leisure and Common Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie (ABC)

ABC Studios

David Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Sony Photos Tv and CBS Tv Studios

Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Issues (Netflix)

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

Excellent Tv Film

*WINNER* Unhealthy Training (HBO)

HBO Movies in affiliation with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Corridor Productions

American Son (Netflix)

Simpson Road

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Outdated Bones (Netflix)

A Warner Bros. Tv Manufacturing

El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix)

Sony Photos Tv / Excessive Bridge Productions / Gran Through Productions

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Common Tv in affiliation with 3 Arts

Leisure, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears

Excellent Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

*WINNER* Mr. Robotic • “Season_4.zero ARG” (USA Community)

Ralph Interactive, fifth Column Video games

USA Community

Ralph Interactive

fifth Column Video games

Roxanne Parades, Producer

Jeff McKibben, Author

Stranger Issues • “Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop” (Netflix)

22Squared, m ss ng p eces, Baskin Robbins

m ss ng p eces

Westworld • “Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Expertise” (HBO)

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Unhealthy

Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

HBO

Kilter Movies

Unhealthy Robotic

Excellent Visitor Actress in a Drama Collection

*WINNER* Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

Succession (HBO)

“Tern Haven”

Alexis Bledel as Emily

The Handmaid’s Story (Hulu)

“God Bless The Baby”

Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness

How To Get Away With Homicide (ABC)

“Keep”

Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

“God Bless America”

Harriet Walter as Woman Caroline Collingwood

Succession (HBO)

“Return”

Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke

This Is Us (NBC)

“Flip A Coin”

Excellent Documentary or Non Fiction Collection

*WINNER* The Final Dance (ESPN)

A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN Movies, Netflix

Jason Hehir, Produced by

Mike Tollin, Govt Producer

Estee Portnoy, Govt Producer

Curtis Polk, Govt Producer

Connor Schell, Govt Producer

Gregg Winik, Govt Producer

Andrew Thompson, Govt Producer

American Masters (PBS)

13 Productions, LLC

Michael Kantor, Govt Producer

Julie Sacks, Collection Producer

Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer

Jeff Kaufman, Producer

Marcia S. Ross, Producer

Una Jackman, Govt Producer

Suzi Dietz, Govt Producer

Hillary (Hulu)

Propagate

Ben Silverman, Govt Producer

Howard T. Owens, Govt Producer

Nanette Burstein, Govt Producer

Timothy Moran, Producer

Chi-Younger Park, Producer

Tal Ben-David, Producer

Isabel San Vargas, Produced by

McMillion$ (HBO)

HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter Mark Wahlberg, Govt Producer

Stephen Levinson, Govt Producer

Archie Gips, Govt Producer

James Lee Hernandez, Govt Producer

Brian Lazarte, Govt Producer

Nancy Abraham, Govt Producer

Lisa Heller, Govt Producer

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity (Netflix)

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Chris Smith, Govt Producer

Fisher Stevens, Govt Producer

Eric Goode, Govt Producer

Rebecca Chaiklin, Govt Producer