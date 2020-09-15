Creative Arts Emmys 2020 Night One Winners (Full Record)

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” gained its third consecutive Emmy for excellent structured actuality present, and two completely different “Apollo” initiatives gained large because the Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday evening with the primary of 5 nights of Creative Arts awards.
The Creative Arts Emmys, which is generally an in-person occasion on the Microsoft Theatre over two nights the weekend earlier than the Primetime Emmy telecast, will as a substitute happen Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, and once more on Sept. 19, all hosted by Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”).
“There’s nothing regular about 2020, it’s wild,” Byer mentioned. “In the event you don’t like me now, you’re not going to love me for the subsequent 4 days, I’m sorry!”
Monday evening’s particular included presenters reminiscent of Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan, Drew Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Gina Carano, Rob Riggle, RuPaul and JB Smoove. Kareem Abdul Jabbar famous that below-the-line jobs in Hollywood nonetheless have a strategy to go to attain illustration and inclusion. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst additionally appeared to pay tribute to the present’s crew, in honor of the truth staple’s 20th anniversary.
Among the many large winners had been “Queer Eye” in addition to HBO’s “The Apollo,” which was named excellent documentary or nonfiction particular. CNN’s “Apollo 11” gained three awards, whereas VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” gained casting for a actuality program for the primary time, in addition to excellent image modifying for a structured actuality or competitors program.
It was additionally an excellent begin for Netflix, which earned the truth directing Emmy for “Cheer,” which picked up two awards, as did the streamer’s “American Manufacturing unit.” Netflix earned 5 Emmys on evening one, whereas CNN and Nat Geo had three.
Sir David Attenborough gained his third consecutive Emmy for excellent narrator, this 12 months for BBC America’s “Seven Worlds, One Planet: Antarctica.” He had beforehand gained for “Blue Planet II” and “Our Planet.” And in hosted nonfiction collection or particular, A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” gained its second Emmy (having beforehand gained in 2017 for excellent informational collection or particular). Noting that her present has been canceled, Remini known as the win bittersweet.
The primary 4 Creative Arts Emmys exhibits are being streamed on Emmys.com, whereas the Saturday present will air on FXX, all at 5 p.m. PT. Byer pre-taped all of her segments on the Tv Academy’s North Hollywood headquarters, whereas each nominee was requested to ship in an acceptance speech, which will likely be run provided that the individual or present wins. Based on TV Academy president Maury McIntyre, about 96% of nominees have participated.
Bob Bain Prods. is behind all 5 Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The Academy determined to unfold the 100 Creative Arts awards over 5 nights to be able to make every digital program a a lot simpler watch. Sept. 14 will give attention to artisans classes for actuality/nonfiction, whereas Sept. 15 is 123 and Sept. 16-17 facilities on scripted. The FXX telecast consists of marquee visitor star classes, and every Academy peer group additionally acquired to select one class to highlight.
The large occasion, after all, is Sunday evening, Sept. 20, as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Emmys reside on ABC. As Selection has reported, Kimmel will broadcast from a stage within the Staples Middle, whereas digicam operators will likely be stationed with nearly each nominee, to be able to deliver the winner reside onto the telecast as soon as their identify is introduced.
Heading into this week of Emmys, Netflix is the clear chief with a record-breaking 160 nominations, whereas HBO’s restricted collection “Watchmen” has probably the most nominations of any program, at 26. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has probably the most of any comedy, at 20 nods, whereas HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Ozark” are tied for probably the most amongst dramas, at 18 every.
Discover the entire listing of nominations right here, whilst you can learn an interview with Kimmel right here and with the Primetime Emmy producers right here. Already, juried Emmy awards have been handed out to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Archer,” Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and others.
Listed below are Monday’s nominees and winners:
Excellent Documentary or Nonfiction Particular
*WINNER* The Apollo • HBO
HBO Documentary Movies, Influence Companions and The Apollo Theater Basis current in affiliation with Polygram Leisure, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Venture, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Basis, One other Chapter Productions, Motto Photos, A White Home Photos Manufacturing
Lisa Cortés, Produced by
Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by
Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by
Roger Ross Williams, Produced by
Dan Cogan, Govt Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Govt Producer
Julie Goldman, Govt Producer
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Movies
Jason Baum, Produced by
Amanda Adelson, Produced by
Spike Jonze, Produced by
Mike Diamond, Govt Producer
Adam Horovitz, Govt Producer
Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, Govt Producer
John Silva, Govt Producer
Turning into • Netflix
Increased Floor Productions
Lauren Cioffi, Producer
Katy Chevigny, Produced by
Marilyn Ness, Produced by
Priya Swaminathan, Govt Producer
Tonia Davis, Govt Producer
The Nice Hack • Netflix
Noujaim Movies Manufacturing / othrs Manufacturing
Judy Korin, Produced by
Pedro Kos, Produced by
Karim Amer, Produced by
Geralyn White Dreyfous, Produced by
Nina Fialkow, Govt Producer
Lyn Davis Lear, Govt Producer
Mike Lerner, Govt Producer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv and Warner Music Leisure
Erin Edeiken, Produced by
Ryan Suffern, Produced by
Frank Marshall, Govt Producer
Alex Gibney, Govt Producer
Stacey Offman, Govt Producer
Richard Perello, Govt Producer
Jeff Pollack, Govt Producer
Excellent Hosted Nonfiction Collection Or Particular
*WINNER* Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E
The Mental Property Company in affiliation with No Severely Productions
Leah Remini, Govt Producer/Host
Eli Holzman, Govt Producer
Aaron Saidman, Govt Producer
Ray Dotch, Govt Producer
Devon Graham Hammonds, Govt Producer
Chris Rowe, Co-Govt Producer
Mike Rinder, Co-Govt Producer
Comedians In Vehicles Getting Espresso • Netflix
Embassy Row
Jerry Seinfeld, Govt Producer/Host
Tammy Johnston, Govt Producer
George Shapiro, Govt Producer
Denis Jensen, Producer
Ugly Scrumptious • Netflix
A Tremolo Manufacturing Morgan Neville, Govt Producer
Dara Horenblas, Govt Producer
David Chang, Govt Producer/Host
Christopher Chen, Govt Producer
Caryn Capotosto, Govt Producer
Blake Davis, Co-Govt Producer
Chris Ying, Co-Govt Producer
VICE • Showtime
VICE Media, LLC
Beverly Chase, Govt Producer
Subrata De, Govt Producer
Craig Thomson, Co-Govt Producer
Greg Wright, Supervising Producer
The World In accordance To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+
Nutopia
Jeff Goldblum, Govt Producer/Host
Jane Root, Govt Producer
Peter Lovering, Govt Producer
Keith Addis, Govt Producer
Matt Renner, Govt Producer
Arif Nurmohamed, Co-Govt Producer
John Hodgson, Collection Producer
Excellent Quick Form Nonfiction Or Actuality Collection
**WINNER** Nationwide Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Doable Worlds • Nationwide Geographic
Erin Newsome, Govt Producer
Sarah Lavoie, Govt Producer
Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer
Meghan Gleason, Producer
Matt Wizan, Producer
Tatiana Villegas, Producer
Between The Scenes – The Every day Present • Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Govt Producer/Host
Jennifer Flanz, Govt Producer
Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer
Matt Negrin, Producer
Ryan Middleton, Producer
Jocelyn Conn, Produced by
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries • TBS
Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s High quality Leisure
Samantha Bee, Govt Producer
Allana Harkin, Co-Govt Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer
Anthony Zaccone, Producer
Caroline Dunphy, Producer
Pose: Id, Household, Group • FX Networks
Extra Media Inc.
Stephanie Gibbons, Govt Producer
Sally Daws, Govt Producer
Kenna McCabe, Govt Producer
Maureen Timpa, Govt Producer
Ryan Murphy, Producer
Tanase Popa, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet • VH1
Ray Hunt, Govt Producer
Brittany Travis, Govt Producer
Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer
Robert Dominico, Producer
Nalissa Cuthbert, Producer
Excellent Structured Actuality Program
*WINNER* Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC
David Collins, Govt Producer
Michael Williams, Govt Producer
Rob Eric, Govt Producer
Jennifer Lane, Govt Producer
Jordana Hochman, Govt Producer
Adam Sher, Govt Producer
David George, Govt Producer
David Eilenberg, Govt Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Govt Producer
Mark Bracero, Co-Govt Producer
Antiques Roadshow • PBS
WGBH Instructional Basis Marsha Bemko, Govt Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
Sarah Okay. Elliott, Producer
Love Is Blind • Netflix
Kinetic Content material
Chris Coelen, Govt Producer
Sam Dean, Govt Producer
Ally Simpson, Govt Producer
Eric Detwiler, Govt Producer
Brian Smith, Govt Producer
Stefanie Cohen Williams, Co-Govt Producer
Brent Gauches, Co-Govt Producer
Jeff Keirns, Co-Govt Producer
Shark Tank • ABC
MGM Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv Mark Burnett, Govt Producer
Clay Newbill, Govt Producer
Yun Lingner, Govt Producer
Max Swedlow, Govt Producer
Phil Gurin, Govt Producer
Mark Cuban, Govt Producer
Lori Greiner, Govt Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Govt Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Govt Producer
Daymond John, Govt Producer
Robert Herjavec, Govt Producer
Brandon Wallace, Co-Govt Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer
Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer
A Very Brady Renovation • HGTV
Lando Leisure
Brian Lando, Govt Producer
Francesco Giuseppe Tempo, Govt Producer
Bob Kirsh, Govt Producer
Dean Ollins, Govt Producer
Kelsey McCallister, Co-Govt Producer
Christina Hilbig, Supervising Producer
Excellent Casting For A Actuality Program
**WINNER** RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1
World of Surprise Productions
Goloka Bolte, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, Casting by
Born This Means • A&E
Bunim/Murray Productions
Sasha Alpert, Casting by
Megan Sleeper, Casting by
Caitlyn Audet, Casting by
Love Is Blind • Netflix
Kinetic Content material
Donna Driscoll, Casting by
Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by
Megan Feldman, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC
Danielle Gervais, Casting by
Beyhan Oguz, Casting by
Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by
Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
Hana Sakata, Location Casting
The Voice • NBC
MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Various Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer
Courtney Burns, Casting Producer
Excellent Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
*WINNER* The Cave • Nationwide Geographic
A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by
Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by
Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by
American Manufacturing unit • Netflix
Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media
Erick Stoll, Cinematography by
Aubrey Keith, Cinematography by
Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON
Buzz Aldrin, Cinematography by
Michael Collins, Cinematography by
Turning into • Netflix
Increased Floor Productions
Nadia Hallgren, Cinematography by
Sea Of Shadows • Nationwide Geographic
Terra Mater Factual Studios in affiliation with Appian Means, Malaika Photos and The Wild Lens Collective
Richard Ladkani, Director of Pictures
Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel
XIX Leisure and John Downer Productions
Richard Jones, Director of Pictures
Michael W. Richards, Director of Pictures
Warren Samuels, Director of Pictures
Matthew Goodman, Director of Pictures
Excellent Cinematography For A Actuality Program
*WINNER* Life Beneath Zero • The New World • Nationwide Geographic
BBC Studios
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Pictures
Danny Day, Director of Pictures
Dwayne Fowler, Director of Pictures
Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar
Melissa Langer, Director of Pictures
Erynn Patrick, Director of Pictures
Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Vacation • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC
Garrett Rose, Director of Pictures
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Surprise Productions Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Pictures
Jon Schneider, Digital camera Operator
Jay Mack Arnette II, Digital camera Operator
Mario Panagiotopoulos, Digital camera Operator
Gregory Montes, Digital camera Operator
Brett Smith, Digital camera Operator
David McCoul, Digital camera Operator
Justin Umphenour, Digital camera Operator
Survivor • CBS
MGM Tv
Peter Wery, Director of Pictures
Scott Duncan, Director of Pictures
Russ Fill, Director of Pictures
Tim Barker, Digital camera
Marc Bennett, Digital camera
James Boon, Digital camera
Paulo Castillo, Digital camera
Rodney Chauvin, Digital camera
Luke Cormack, Digital camera
Lee Doig, Digital camera
Ben Gamble, Digital camera
Kevin B. Garrison, Digital camera
Nixon George, Digital camera
Rick Higgs, Digital camera
Derek Hoffmann, Digital camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Digital camera
Toby Hogan, Digital camera
Derek Holt, Digital camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Digital camera
Ian Miller, Digital camera
Nico Nyoni, Digital camera
Ryan O’Donnell, Digital camera
Jeff Phillips, Digital camera
Louis Powell, Digital camera
Thomas Pretorius, Digital camera
Erick Sarmiento, Digital camera
Dirk Steyn, Digital camera
John Tattersall, Digital camera
Paulo Velozo, Digital camera
David Alan Arnold, Director of Ariel Pictures
Christopher Barker, Ariel Digital camera Operator
Granger Scholtz, Ariel Digital camera Operator
Nicholas Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Digital camera Operator
Excellent Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
*WINNER* American Manufacturing unit • Netflix
Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media
Steven Bognar, Directed by
Julia Reichert, Directed by
Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Directed by
Turning into • Netflix
Increased Floor Productions
Nadia Hallgren, Directed by
The Cave • Nationwide Geographic
A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies
Feras Fayyad, Directed by
The Final Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN
A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN
Movies, Netflix
Jason Hehir, Directed by
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix
A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies
Eric Goode, Directed by
Rebecca Chaiklin, Directed by
Excellent Directing For A Actuality Program
*WINNER* Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
LEGO Masters • Mega Metropolis Block • FOX
Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Baby, Plan B
Wealthy Kim, Directed by
Queer Eye • Disabled However Not Actually • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC
Hisham Abed, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
World of Surprise Productions
Nick Murray, Directed by
Prime Chef • The Jonathan Gold Commonplace • Bravo
Magical Elves
Ariel Boles, Directed by
Excellent Music Composition For A Documentary Collection Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)
*WINNER* Why We Hate • Instruments & Ways • Discovery Channel
South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Composer
Turning into • Netflix
Increased Floor Productions
Kamasi Washington, Composer
House • Maine • Apple TV+
MediaWeaver / 4 M Studios / Altimeter Movies
Amanda Jones, Composer
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter
Pinar Toprak, Composer
Alex Kovacs, Composer
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Not Your Common Joe • Netflix
A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with
Library Movies and Article 19 Movies Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer
John Enroth, Composer
Albert Fox, Composer
Excellent Narrator
*WINNER* Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica • BBC America
David Attenborough, Narrator
A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Photos, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9
David Attenborough, Narrator
Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution • HISTORY
Six West MediaTM Group
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator
The Elephant Queen • Apple TV+
Mister Smith / Deeble & Stone
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Narrator
The Imagineering Story • The Happiest Place On Earth
Disney+ • Iwerks & Co.
Angela Bassett, Narrator
Serengeti • Future • Discovery Channel
XIX Leisure and John Downer Productions
Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator
Excellent Image Enhancing For A Nonfiction Program
*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor
American Manufacturing unit • Netflix
Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media
Lindsay Utz, Editor
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Movies
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor
Zoe Schack, Editor
The Final Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN
A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN
Movies, Netflix
Chad Beck, ACE, Editor
Devin Concannon, Editor
Abhay Sofsky, Editor
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor
McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO
HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor
Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor
James Lee Hernandez, Editor
Brian Lazarte, Editor
Scott Hanson, Editor
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix
A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies
Doug Abel, ACE, Editor
Nicholas Biagetti, Editor
Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Daniel Kohler, Editor
Excellent Image Enhancing For A Structured Actuality Or Competitors Program
*WINNER* RuPaul's Drag Race • I'm That Bitch • VH1
World of Surprise Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
LEGO Masters • Mega Metropolis Block • FOX
Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Baby, Plan B
Samantha Diamond, Editor
Dan Hancox, Editor
Karl Kimbrough, Editor
Ian Kaufman, Editor
Kevin Benson, Editor
Josh Younger, Editor
Jon Bilicki, Editor
Queer Eye • Disabled However Not Actually • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC
Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economic system • CBS
MGM Tv Michael Greer, Supervising Editor
Chad Bertalotto, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
James Ciccarello, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor
Prime Chef • The Jonathan Gold Commonplace • Bravo
Magical Elves Matt Reynolds, Editor
David Chalfin, Editor
Mike Abitz, Further Editor
Eric Lambert, Further Editor
Jose Rodriguez, Further Editor
Dan Williams, Further Editor
Excellent Image Enhancing For An Unstructured Actuality Program
*WINNER* Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix
Boardwalk Photos and Caviar
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordstrom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Chilly Conflict Rivals • Discovery Channel
Unique Productions, LLC
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor
Ralf Melville, Editor
Alexandra Moore, Editor
Life Beneath Zero • The New World • Nationwide Geographic
BBC Studios
Matt Edwards, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Tony Diaz, Further Editor
Matt Mercer, Further Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Further Editor
Michael Swingler, Further Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1
World of Surprise Productions
Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor
Yali Sharon, Editor
Kate Smith, Editor
Excellent Sound Enhancing For A Nonfiction Or Actuality Program (Single Or Multi-Digital camera)
*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON
Eric Milano, Sound Design
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Movies Martyn Zub, Supervising Sound Editor
Paul Aulicino, Sound Results Editor
Pernell Salinas, Sound Editor
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar
Logan Byers, Sound Supervisor
Kaleb Klinger, Dialogue Editor
Sean Grey, Sound Results Editor
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv and Warner Music Leisure
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter
Ben Freer, Sound Designer
Jordan Meltzer, Sound Designer
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Music Editor
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix
A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies
Ian Cymore, Sound Supervisor
Rachel Wardell, Sound Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Actuality Program (Single or Multi-Digital camera)
*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN
CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON
Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Movies William Tzouris, Manufacturing Mixer
Jacob Feinberg, Manufacturing Mixer
Martyn Zub, Re-Recording Mixer
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar
Ryan David Adams, Re-Recording Mixer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX
A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv and Warner Music Leisure
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
World of Surprise Productions
Glenn Gaines, Manufacturing Mixer
Ryan Brady, Manufacturing Mixer
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • The Noble Factor To Do • Netflix
A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies
Jose Araujo, Manufacturing Mixer
Royce Sharp, Manufacturing Mixer
Jack Neu, Manufacturing Mixer
Ian Cymore, Re-Recording Mixer
Excellent Writing For A Nonfiction Program
*WINNER* Don't F**okay With Cats: Looking An Web Killer • Closing The Web • Netflix
A RAW Manufacturing
Mark Lewis, Written by
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+
Pulse Movies Mike Diamond, Written by
Adam Horovitz, Written by
Spike Jonze, Written by
The Cave • Nationwide Geographic
A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies
Alisar Hasan, Written by
Feras Fayyad, Written by
Circus Of Books • Netflix
A FutureClown Manufacturing in affiliation with Ardour Photos and Neon Coronary heart Productions
Rachel Mason, Written by
Kathryn Robson, Written by
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO
HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter
James Lee Hernandez, Written by
Brian Lazarte, Written by
