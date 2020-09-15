Creative Arts Emmys 2020 Night One Winners (Full Record)

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” gained its third consecutive Emmy for excellent structured actuality present, and two completely different “Apollo” initiatives gained large because the Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday evening with the primary of 5 nights of Creative Arts awards.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which is generally an in-person occasion on the Microsoft Theatre over two nights the weekend earlier than the Primetime Emmy telecast, will as a substitute happen Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, and once more on Sept. 19, all hosted by Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”).

“There’s nothing regular about 2020, it’s wild,” Byer mentioned. “In the event you don’t like me now, you’re not going to love me for the subsequent 4 days, I’m sorry!”

Monday evening’s particular included presenters reminiscent of Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan, Drew Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Gina Carano, Rob Riggle, RuPaul and JB Smoove. Kareem Abdul Jabbar famous that below-the-line jobs in Hollywood nonetheless have a strategy to go to attain illustration and inclusion. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst additionally appeared to pay tribute to the present’s crew, in honor of the truth staple’s 20th anniversary.

Among the many large winners had been “Queer Eye” in addition to HBO’s “The Apollo,” which was named excellent documentary or nonfiction particular. CNN’s “Apollo 11” gained three awards, whereas VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” gained casting for a actuality program for the primary time, in addition to excellent image modifying for a structured actuality or competitors program.

It was additionally an excellent begin for Netflix, which earned the truth directing Emmy for “Cheer,” which picked up two awards, as did the streamer’s “American Manufacturing unit.” Netflix earned 5 Emmys on evening one, whereas CNN and Nat Geo had three.

Sir David Attenborough gained his third consecutive Emmy for excellent narrator, this 12 months for BBC America’s “Seven Worlds, One Planet: Antarctica.” He had beforehand gained for “Blue Planet II” and “Our Planet.” And in hosted nonfiction collection or particular, A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” gained its second Emmy (having beforehand gained in 2017 for excellent informational collection or particular). Noting that her present has been canceled, Remini known as the win bittersweet.

The primary 4 Creative Arts Emmys exhibits are being streamed on Emmys.com, whereas the Saturday present will air on FXX, all at 5 p.m. PT. Byer pre-taped all of her segments on the Tv Academy’s North Hollywood headquarters, whereas each nominee was requested to ship in an acceptance speech, which will likely be run provided that the individual or present wins. Based on TV Academy president Maury McIntyre, about 96% of nominees have participated.

Bob Bain Prods. is behind all 5 Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The Academy determined to unfold the 100 Creative Arts awards over 5 nights to be able to make every digital program a a lot simpler watch. Sept. 14 will give attention to artisans classes for actuality/nonfiction, whereas Sept. 15 is 123 and Sept. 16-17 facilities on scripted. The FXX telecast consists of marquee visitor star classes, and every Academy peer group additionally acquired to select one class to highlight.

The large occasion, after all, is Sunday evening, Sept. 20, as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Emmys reside on ABC. As Selection has reported, Kimmel will broadcast from a stage within the Staples Middle, whereas digicam operators will likely be stationed with nearly each nominee, to be able to deliver the winner reside onto the telecast as soon as their identify is introduced.

Heading into this week of Emmys, Netflix is the clear chief with a record-breaking 160 nominations, whereas HBO’s restricted collection “Watchmen” has probably the most nominations of any program, at 26. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has probably the most of any comedy, at 20 nods, whereas HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Ozark” are tied for probably the most amongst dramas, at 18 every.

Discover the entire listing of nominations right here, whilst you can learn an interview with Kimmel right here and with the Primetime Emmy producers right here. Already, juried Emmy awards have been handed out to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Archer,” Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and others.

Listed below are Monday’s nominees and winners:

Excellent Documentary or Nonfiction Particular

*WINNER* The Apollo • HBO

HBO Documentary Movies, Influence Companions and The Apollo Theater Basis current in affiliation with Polygram Leisure, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Venture, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Basis, One other Chapter Productions, Motto Photos, A White Home Photos Manufacturing

Lisa Cortés, Produced by

Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by

Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by

Roger Ross Williams, Produced by

Dan Cogan, Govt Producer

Nicholas Ferrall, Govt Producer

Julie Goldman, Govt Producer

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Pulse Movies

Jason Baum, Produced by

Amanda Adelson, Produced by

Spike Jonze, Produced by

Mike Diamond, Govt Producer

Adam Horovitz, Govt Producer

Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, Govt Producer

John Silva, Govt Producer

Turning into • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions

Lauren Cioffi, Producer

Katy Chevigny, Produced by

Marilyn Ness, Produced by

Priya Swaminathan, Govt Producer

Tonia Davis, Govt Producer

The Nice Hack • Netflix

Noujaim Movies Manufacturing / othrs Manufacturing

Judy Korin, Produced by

Pedro Kos, Produced by

Karim Amer, Produced by

Geralyn White Dreyfous, Produced by

Nina Fialkow, Govt Producer

Lyn Davis Lear, Govt Producer

Mike Lerner, Govt Producer

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX

A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv and Warner Music Leisure

Erin Edeiken, Produced by

Ryan Suffern, Produced by

Frank Marshall, Govt Producer

Alex Gibney, Govt Producer

Stacey Offman, Govt Producer

Richard Perello, Govt Producer

Jeff Pollack, Govt Producer

Excellent Hosted Nonfiction Collection Or Particular

*WINNER* Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E

The Mental Property Company in affiliation with No Severely Productions

Leah Remini, Govt Producer/Host

Eli Holzman, Govt Producer

Aaron Saidman, Govt Producer

Ray Dotch, Govt Producer

Devon Graham Hammonds, Govt Producer

Chris Rowe, Co-Govt Producer

Mike Rinder, Co-Govt Producer

Comedians In Vehicles Getting Espresso • Netflix

Embassy Row

Jerry Seinfeld, Govt Producer/Host

Tammy Johnston, Govt Producer

George Shapiro, Govt Producer

Denis Jensen, Producer

Ugly Scrumptious • Netflix

A Tremolo Manufacturing Morgan Neville, Govt Producer

Dara Horenblas, Govt Producer

David Chang, Govt Producer/Host

Christopher Chen, Govt Producer

Caryn Capotosto, Govt Producer

Blake Davis, Co-Govt Producer

Chris Ying, Co-Govt Producer

VICE • Showtime

VICE Media, LLC

Beverly Chase, Govt Producer

Subrata De, Govt Producer

Craig Thomson, Co-Govt Producer

Greg Wright, Supervising Producer

The World In accordance To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+

Nutopia

Jeff Goldblum, Govt Producer/Host

Jane Root, Govt Producer

Peter Lovering, Govt Producer

Keith Addis, Govt Producer

Matt Renner, Govt Producer

Arif Nurmohamed, Co-Govt Producer

John Hodgson, Collection Producer

Excellent Quick Kind Nonfiction Or Actuality Collection

**WINNER** Nationwide Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Doable Worlds • Nationwide Geographic Ignition Creative

Erin Newsome, Govt Producer

Sarah Lavoie, Govt Producer

Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer

Meghan Gleason, Producer

Matt Wizan, Producer

Tatiana Villegas, Producer

Between The Scenes – The Every day Present • Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Trevor Noah, Govt Producer/Host

Jennifer Flanz, Govt Producer

Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer

Matt Negrin, Producer

Ryan Middleton, Producer

Jocelyn Conn, Produced by

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries • TBS

Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s High quality Leisure

Samantha Bee, Govt Producer

Allana Harkin, Co-Govt Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer

Anthony Zaccone, Producer

Caroline Dunphy, Producer

Pose: Id, Household, Group • FX Networks

Extra Media Inc.

Stephanie Gibbons, Govt Producer

Sally Daws, Govt Producer

Kenna McCabe, Govt Producer

Maureen Timpa, Govt Producer

Ryan Murphy, Producer

Tanase Popa, Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet • VH1

Ray Hunt, Govt Producer

Brittany Travis, Govt Producer

Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer

Robert Dominico, Producer

Nalissa Cuthbert, Producer

Excellent Structured Actuality Program

*WINNER* Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

David Collins, Govt Producer

Michael Williams, Govt Producer

Rob Eric, Govt Producer

Jennifer Lane, Govt Producer

Jordana Hochman, Govt Producer

Adam Sher, Govt Producer

David George, Govt Producer

David Eilenberg, Govt Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Co-Govt Producer

Mark Bracero, Co-Govt Producer

Antiques Roadshow • PBS

WGBH Instructional Basis Marsha Bemko, Govt Producer

Sam Farrell, Senior Producer

Sarah Okay. Elliott, Producer

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Kinetic Content material

Chris Coelen, Govt Producer

Sam Dean, Govt Producer

Ally Simpson, Govt Producer

Eric Detwiler, Govt Producer

Brian Smith, Govt Producer

Stefanie Cohen Williams, Co-Govt Producer

Brent Gauches, Co-Govt Producer

Jeff Keirns, Co-Govt Producer

Shark Tank • ABC

MGM Tv in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv Mark Burnett, Govt Producer

Clay Newbill, Govt Producer

Yun Lingner, Govt Producer

Max Swedlow, Govt Producer

Phil Gurin, Govt Producer

Mark Cuban, Govt Producer

Lori Greiner, Govt Producer

Kevin O’Leary, Govt Producer

Barbara Corcoran, Govt Producer

Daymond John, Govt Producer

Robert Herjavec, Govt Producer

Brandon Wallace, Co-Govt Producer

Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer

Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer

Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer

A Very Brady Renovation • HGTV

Lando Leisure

Brian Lando, Govt Producer

Francesco Giuseppe Tempo, Govt Producer

Bob Kirsh, Govt Producer

Dean Ollins, Govt Producer

Kelsey McCallister, Co-Govt Producer

Christina Hilbig, Supervising Producer

Excellent Casting For A Actuality Program

**WINNER** RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Goloka Bolte, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, Casting by

Born This Means • A&E

Bunim/Murray Productions

Sasha Alpert, Casting by

Megan Sleeper, Casting by

Caitlyn Audet, Casting by

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Kinetic Content material

Donna Driscoll, Casting by

Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by

Megan Feldman, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Danielle Gervais, Casting by

Beyhan Oguz, Casting by

Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by

Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

Hana Sakata, Location Casting

The Voice • NBC

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Various Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer

Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer

Courtney Burns, Casting Producer

Excellent Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

*WINNER* The Cave • Nationwide Geographic

A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by

Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by

Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by

American Manufacturing unit • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media

Erick Stoll, Cinematography by

Aubrey Keith, Cinematography by

Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Buzz Aldrin, Cinematography by

Michael Collins, Cinematography by

Turning into • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions

Nadia Hallgren, Cinematography by

Sea Of Shadows • Nationwide Geographic

Terra Mater Factual Studios in affiliation with Appian Means, Malaika Photos and The Wild Lens Collective

Richard Ladkani, Director of Pictures

Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel

XIX Leisure and John Downer Productions

Richard Jones, Director of Pictures

Michael W. Richards, Director of Pictures

Warren Samuels, Director of Pictures

Matthew Goodman, Director of Pictures

Excellent Cinematography For A Actuality Program

*WINNER* Life Beneath Zero • The New World • Nationwide Geographic

BBC Studios

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Pictures

Danny Day, Director of Pictures

Dwayne Fowler, Director of Pictures

Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Melissa Langer, Director of Pictures

Erynn Patrick, Director of Pictures

Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Vacation • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Garrett Rose, Director of Pictures

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Surprise Productions Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Pictures

Jon Schneider, Digital camera Operator

Jay Mack Arnette II, Digital camera Operator

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Digital camera Operator

Gregory Montes, Digital camera Operator

Brett Smith, Digital camera Operator

David McCoul, Digital camera Operator

Justin Umphenour, Digital camera Operator

Survivor • CBS

MGM Tv

Peter Wery, Director of Pictures

Scott Duncan, Director of Pictures

Russ Fill, Director of Pictures

Tim Barker, Digital camera

Marc Bennett, Digital camera

James Boon, Digital camera

Paulo Castillo, Digital camera

Rodney Chauvin, Digital camera

Luke Cormack, Digital camera

Lee Doig, Digital camera

Ben Gamble, Digital camera

Kevin B. Garrison, Digital camera

Nixon George, Digital camera

Rick Higgs, Digital camera

Derek Hoffmann, Digital camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Digital camera

Toby Hogan, Digital camera

Derek Holt, Digital camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Digital camera

Ian Miller, Digital camera

Nico Nyoni, Digital camera

Ryan O’Donnell, Digital camera

Jeff Phillips, Digital camera

Louis Powell, Digital camera

Thomas Pretorius, Digital camera

Erick Sarmiento, Digital camera

Dirk Steyn, Digital camera

John Tattersall, Digital camera

Paulo Velozo, Digital camera

David Alan Arnold, Director of Ariel Pictures

Christopher Barker, Ariel Digital camera Operator

Granger Scholtz, Ariel Digital camera Operator

Nicholas Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Digital camera Operator

Excellent Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

*WINNER* American Manufacturing unit • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media

Steven Bognar, Directed by

Julia Reichert, Directed by

Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Directed by

Turning into • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions

Nadia Hallgren, Directed by

The Cave • Nationwide Geographic

A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies

Feras Fayyad, Directed by

The Final Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN

A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN

Movies, Netflix

Jason Hehir, Directed by

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Eric Goode, Directed by

Rebecca Chaiklin, Directed by

Excellent Directing For A Actuality Program

*WINNER* Cheer • Daytona • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

LEGO Masters • Mega Metropolis Block • FOX

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Baby, Plan B

Wealthy Kim, Directed by

Queer Eye • Disabled However Not Actually • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Hisham Abed, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Nick Murray, Directed by

Prime Chef • The Jonathan Gold Commonplace • Bravo

Magical Elves

Ariel Boles, Directed by

Excellent Music Composition For A Documentary Collection Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)

*WINNER* Why We Hate • Instruments & Ways • Discovery Channel

South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer

Turning into • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions

Kamasi Washington, Composer

House • Maine • Apple TV+

MediaWeaver / 4 M Studios / Altimeter Movies

Amanda Jones, Composer

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO

HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter

Pinar Toprak, Composer

Alex Kovacs, Composer

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Not Your Common Joe • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with

Library Movies and Article 19 Movies Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer

John Enroth, Composer

Albert Fox, Composer

Excellent Narrator

*WINNER* Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica • BBC America

A BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit manufacturing co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Photos, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9

David Attenborough, Narrator

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution • HISTORY

Six West MediaTM Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator

The Elephant Queen • Apple TV+

Mister Smith / Deeble & Stone

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Narrator

The Imagineering Story • The Happiest Place On Earth

Disney+ • Iwerks & Co.

Angela Bassett, Narrator

Serengeti • Future • Discovery Channel

XIX Leisure and John Downer Productions

Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator

Excellent Image Enhancing For A Nonfiction Program

*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Editor

American Manufacturing unit • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media

Lindsay Utz, Editor

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Pulse Movies

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor

Zoe Schack, Editor

The Final Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN

A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN

Movies, Netflix

Chad Beck, ACE, Editor

Devin Concannon, Editor

Abhay Sofsky, Editor

Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor

McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO

HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor

Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor

James Lee Hernandez, Editor

Brian Lazarte, Editor

Scott Hanson, Editor

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Doug Abel, ACE, Editor

Nicholas Biagetti, Editor

Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Daniel Kohler, Editor

Excellent Image Enhancing For A Structured Actuality Or Competitors Program

*WINNER* RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Michael Deis, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

LEGO Masters • Mega Metropolis Block • FOX

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Baby, Plan B

Samantha Diamond, Editor

Dan Hancox, Editor

Karl Kimbrough, Editor

Ian Kaufman, Editor

Kevin Benson, Editor

Josh Younger, Editor

Jon Bilicki, Editor

Queer Eye • Disabled However Not Actually • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economic system • CBS

MGM Tv Michael Greer, Supervising Editor

Chad Bertalotto, Editor

Evan Mediuch, Editor

James Ciccarello, Editor

Jacob Teixeira, Editor

Prime Chef • The Jonathan Gold Commonplace • Bravo

Magical Elves Matt Reynolds, Editor

David Chalfin, Editor

Mike Abitz, Further Editor

Eric Lambert, Further Editor

Jose Rodriguez, Further Editor

Dan Williams, Further Editor

Excellent Image Enhancing For An Unstructured Actuality Program

*WINNER* Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix • One Potato Productions

Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor

David Nordstrom, Supervising Editor

Kate Hackett, Editor

Daniel McDonald, Editor

Mark Morgan, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Chilly Conflict Rivals • Discovery Channel

Unique Productions, LLC

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor

Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor

Ralf Melville, Editor

Alexandra Moore, Editor

Life Beneath Zero • The New World • Nationwide Geographic

BBC Studios

Matt Edwards, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Tony Diaz, Further Editor

Matt Mercer, Further Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Further Editor

Michael Swingler, Further Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor

Yali Sharon, Editor

Kate Smith, Editor

Excellent Sound Enhancing For A Nonfiction Or Actuality Program (Single Or Multi-Digital camera)

*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Eric Milano, Sound Design

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Pulse Movies Martyn Zub, Supervising Sound Editor

Paul Aulicino, Sound Results Editor

Pernell Salinas, Sound Editor

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Logan Byers, Sound Supervisor

Kaleb Klinger, Dialogue Editor

Sean Grey, Sound Results Editor

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX

A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv and Warner Music Leisure

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO

HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter

Ben Freer, Sound Designer

Jordan Meltzer, Sound Designer

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Music Editor

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Ian Cymore, Sound Supervisor

Rachel Wardell, Sound Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Actuality Program (Single or Multi-Digital camera)

*WINNER* Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Pulse Movies William Tzouris, Manufacturing Mixer

Jacob Feinberg, Manufacturing Mixer

Martyn Zub, Re-Recording Mixer

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Ryan David Adams, Re-Recording Mixer

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX

A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Manufacturing in affiliation with Amblin Tv and Warner Music Leisure

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Glenn Gaines, Manufacturing Mixer

Ryan Brady, Manufacturing Mixer

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • The Noble Factor To Do • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Jose Araujo, Manufacturing Mixer

Royce Sharp, Manufacturing Mixer

Jack Neu, Manufacturing Mixer

Ian Cymore, Re-Recording Mixer

Excellent Writing For A Nonfiction Program

*WINNER* Don’t F**okay With Cats: Looking An Web Killer • Closing The Web • Netflix

A RAW Manufacturing

Mark Lewis, Written by

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Pulse Movies Mike Diamond, Written by

Adam Horovitz, Written by

Spike Jonze, Written by

The Cave • Nationwide Geographic

A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies

Alisar Hasan, Written by

Feras Fayyad, Written by

Circus Of Books • Netflix

A FutureClown Manufacturing in affiliation with Ardour Photos and Neon Coronary heart Productions

Rachel Mason, Written by

Kathryn Robson, Written by

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO

HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter

James Lee Hernandez, Written by

Brian Lazarte, Written by