Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: ‘SNL’ Wins Sketch Series (Full Record)

The second night time of the Creative Arts Emmys Awards kicked off Tuesday.
Among the many large winners for the night time had been “Final Week Tonight With John Oliver,” which gained three Emmys. That features a win for greatest writing for a 123 collection. As well as, “Saturday Night Reside” walked away with one more win in one of the best 123 sketch collection class, marking one in all three wins it scored all through the night time.
The second installment of “Reside in Entrance of a Studio Viewers” picked up the award for greatest stay 123 particular, which it additionally gained final yr. The win additionally made govt producer Norman Lear the oldest Emmy winner ever at 98, beating his personal file when he gained at 97.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” additionally picked up two extra awards, bringing its whole to 4 thus far. Tonight, the present gained for greatest up to date make-up for a 123, nonfiction or actuality program (Non-Prosthetic) in addition to up to date hairstyling for a 123, nonfiction or actuality program.
The total winners record will be seen beneath.
Excellent Selection Sketch Series
*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside
Lorne Michaels, Government Producer
Ken Aymong, Supervising Producer
Lindsay Shookus, Producer
Erin Doyle, Producer
Tom Broecker, Producer
Steve Higgins, Produced by
Erik Kenward, Produced by
NBC
SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Drunk Historical past
Will Ferrell, Government Producer
Adam McKay, Government Producer
Derek Waters, Government Producer
Jeremy Konner, Government Producer
Owen Burke, Government Producer
Greg Tuculescu, Co-Government Producer
Zachary Halley, Produced by
Comedy Central
Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
A Black Woman Sketch Present
Robin Thede, Government Producer
Issa Rae, Government Producer
Tony Hernandez, Government Producer
Brooke Posch, Government Producer
Dave Becky, Government Producer
Jonathan Berry, Government Producer
Lauren Ashley Smith, Co-Government Producer
Dime Davis, Co-Government Producer
Deniese Davis, Producer
Montrel McKay, Producer
John Skidmore, Producer
Erin Owens, Produced by
HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with JAX Media, 3 Arts Leisure, Issa Rae Productions and For Higher or Phrases Inc.
Excellent Selection Particular (Reside)
*WINNER* Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Occasions”
Norman Lear, Government Producer
Jimmy Kimmel, Government Producer
Will Ferrell, Government Producer
Justin Theroux, Government Producer
Kerry Washington, Government Producer
James Burrows, Government Producer
Brent Miller, Government Producer
Eric Cook dinner, Co-Government Producer
ABC
Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Avenue
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Mike Mahan, Government Producer
Amy Thurlow, Government Producer
Barry Adelman, Government Producer
Linda Gierahn, Supervising Producer
Ricky Gervais, Host
NBC
dick clark productions, LLC in affiliation with the Hollywood International Press Affiliation
The Oscars
Lynette Howell Taylor, Produced by
Stephanie Allain, Produced by
Rob Paine, Supervising Producer
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Ricky Kirshner, Government Producer
Jesse Craine, Supervising Producer
Jennifer Lopez, Performer
Shakira, Performer
FOX
NFL Community
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Ricky Kirshner, Government Producer
Glenn Weiss, Government Producer
Sarah Levine, Supervising Producer
Allen Kelman, Supervising Producer
Ben Winston, Producer
James Corden, Host
CBS
White Cherry Leisure
Excellent Music Path
*WINNER* The Kennedy Heart Honors
Rickey Minor, Music Director
CBS
White Cherry Leisure
Let’s Go Loopy: The Grammy Salute To Prince
CBS
AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
The Oscars
Rickey Minor, Music Director
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Saturday Night Reside
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
NBC
SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director
FOX
NFL Community
Excellent Brief Kind Selection Series
*WINNER* Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Ben Winston, Government Producer
James Corden, Government Producer
David Younger, Co-Government Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
Blake Webster, Producer
Apple TV
CBS Tv Studios, Fulwell 73
The Randy Rainbow Present
Randy Rainbow, Government Producer
John Retsios, Producer
Jeff Romley, Producer
Victoria Varela, Producer
YouTube
four Irene Productions Inc.
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
Jimmy Kimmel, Government Producer
Jill Leiderman, Government Producer
Molly McNearney, Co-Government Producer
Tony Romero, Supervising Producer
Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer
Danny Ricker, Producer
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive
ABC Studios in affiliation with Kimmelot
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Film, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Scott Aukerman, Government Producer
Zach Galifianakis, Government Producer
Mike Farah, Government Producer
Caitlin Daley, Government Producer
Corinne Eckart, Producer
Netflix
Humorous Or Die
Beeing At House With Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee, Government Producer/Host
Jason Jones, Government Producer
Allana Harkin, Co-Government Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Producer
Mike Drucker, Producer
Kristen Bartlett, Producer
TBS
Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s High quality Leisure
Excellent Costumes For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program
*WINNER*The Masked Singer
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer
FOX
FOX Different Leisure Studios
Dancing with the Stars
Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer
Steven Lee, Costume Designer
Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor
Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer
Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer
ABC
BBC Studios
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Zaldy Goco, RuPaul’s Robes by
VH1
World of Marvel Productions
Saturday Night Reside
Tom Broecker, Costume Designer
Eric Justian, Costume Designer
Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer
Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer
Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer
Dale Richards, Costume Supervisor
NBC
SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Drunk Historical past
Christina Mongini, Costume Designer
Annalisa Adams, Assistant Costume Designer
Cassandra Conners, Costume Supervisor
Comedy Central
Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
Excellent Up to date Make-up For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
*WINNER* RuPaul’s Drag Race
Natasha Marcelina, Division Head Make-up Artist
David Petruschin, Make-up Artist
Jen Fregozo, Make-up Artist
Nicole Faulkner, Make-up Artist
VH1
World of Marvel Productions
Dancing With The Stars
Zena Shteysel Inexperienced, Division Head Make-up Artist
Angela Moos, Key Make-up Artist
Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Extra Make-up Artist
Sarah Woolf, Extra Make-up Artist
Julie Socash, Extra Make-up Artist
Alison Gladieux, Extra Make-up Artist
Donna Bard, Extra Make-up Artist
Nadege Schoenfeld, Extra Make-up Artist
ABC
BBC Studios
The Voice
Darcy Diana Gilmore, Division Head Make-up Artist
Kathleen Karridene, Make-up Artist
Alexis Walker, Make-up Artist
Nikki Carbonetta, Make-up Artist
Erin Guth, Make-up Artist
Gregory Arlt, Private Make-up Artist
Michelle DeMilt, Private Make-up Artist
Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Private Make-up Artist
NBC
MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
The Oscars
Bruce Grayson, Division Head Make-up Artist
Angela Moos, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist
Jill Cady, Key Make-up Artist
Peter De Oliveira, Make-up Artist
Zena Shteysel Inexperienced, Make-up Artist
Jennifer Aspinall, Make-up Artist
James MacKinnon, Make-up Artist
Deborah Huss Humphries, Make-up Artist
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
The Little Mermaid Reside!
Bruce Grayson, Division Head Make-up Artist
Angela Moos, Co-Division Head Make-up Artist
Jennifer Aspinall, Key Make-up Artist
Julie Socash, Make-up Artist
Valerie Hunt, Make-up Artist
Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Make-up Artist
Jennifer Nigh, Make-up Artist
Robin Beauchesne, Make-up Artist
ABC
Achieved + Dusted
Excellent Up to date Hairstyling For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program
*WINNER* RuPaul’s Drag Race
Curtis Foreman, Division Head Hairstylist
Ryan Randall, Hairstylist
VH1
World of Marvel Productions
Dancing with the Stars
Mary Guerrero, Division Head Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Hairstylist
Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist
Jennifer Guerrero, Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Hairstylist
Patricia Pineda, Hairstylist
ABC
BBC Studios
The Oscars
Anthony Wilson, Division Head Hairstylist
Barbara Cantu, Key Hairstylist
Paula Ashby, Hairstylist
Vickie Mynes, Hairstylist
Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Hairstylist
Iraina Crenshaw, Hairstylist
Luke O’Connor, Hairstylist
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco
Jennifer Guerrero, Division Head Hairstylist
Yvonne Kupka, Key Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Extra Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Extra Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Hairstylist
Yiotis Panayiotou, Hairstylist
Megg Massey, Hairstylist
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Division Head Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist
Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist
Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist
Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist
Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist
Danilo Dixon, Private Hairstylist
Robert Ramos, Private Hairstylist
NBC
MGM Tv and Warner Horizon Unscripted Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA Inc.
Excellent Writing For A Selection Series
*WINNER* Final Week Tonight With John Oliver
Dan Gurewitch, Senior Author
Jeff Maurer, Senior Author
Jill Twiss, Senior Author
Juli Weiner, Senior Author
John Oliver, Written by
Tim Carvell, Written by
Daniel O’Brien, Written by
Owen Parsons, Written by
Charlie Redd, Written by
Joanna Rothkopf, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by
HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv
The Every day Present with Trevor Noah
Dan Amira, Head Author
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Author
Daniel Radosh, Senior Author
David Angelo, Author
Devin Delliquanti, Author
Zach DiLanzo, Author
Geoff Haggerty, Author
Josh Johnson, Author
David Kibuuka, Author
Matt Koff, Author
X Mayo, Author
Christiana Mbakwe, Author
Dan McCoy, Author
Trevor Noah, Author
Joseph Opio, Author
Randall Otis, Author
Zhubin Parang, Author
Kat Radley, Author
Scott Sherman, Author
Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Full Frontral With Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee, Author
Pat Cassels, Author
Kristen Bartlett, Head Author
Mike Drucker, Head Author
Melinda Taub, Head Author
Nicole Silverberg, Writing Supervised By
Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised By
Sean Crespo, Author
Mathan Erhardt, Author
Miles Kahn, Author
Sahar Rizvi, Author
Alison Zeidman, Author
TBS
Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s High quality Leisure
The Late Present with Stephen Colbert
Ariel Dumas, Head Author
Jay Katsir, Head Author
Stephen Colbert, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by
Opus Moreschi, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Steve Waltien, Written by
CBS
CBS Tv Studios
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Alex Baze, Head Author
Jermaine Affonso, Written by
Karen Chee, Written by
Bryan Donaldson, Written by
Sal Gentile, Written by
Matt Goldich, Written by
Dina Gusovsky, Written by
Jenny Hagel, Written by
Allison Hord, Written by
Mike Karnell, Written by
John Lutz, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
Mike Scollins, Written by
Mike Shoemaker, Written by
Ben Warheit, Written by
NBC
Common Tv and Broadway Video
Excellent Directing For A Selection Series
*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside
Don Roy King, Directed by
NBC
SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Prepared
Linda Mendoza, Directed by
Netflix
Push It Productions
The Late Present With Stephen Colbert
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
CBS
CBS Tv Studios
Excellent Lighting Design/Lighting Path For A Selection Particular
*WINNER*Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
David Grill, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
CBS
White Cherry Leisure
The Oscars
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ben Inexperienced, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
62nd Grammy Awards
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
CBS
AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
The Kennedy Heart Honors
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
CBS
White Cherry Leisure
Excellent Image Enhancing For Selection Programming
*WINNER*Final Week Tonight With John Oliver
Ryan Barger, Editor
HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv
Final Week Tonight
Anthony Miale, Editor
HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Heart Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Brad Gilson, Editor
Chester G Contaoi, Editor
Jon Alloway, Editor
Pi Ware, Bundle Editor
Brian Forbes, Bundle Editor
PBS
WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Heart for the Performing Arts, Achieved + Dusted
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Jeff U’Ren, Editor
Netflix
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
The Every day Present With Trevor Noah
Mike Choi, Editor
Tom Favilla, Editor
Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Mark Paone, Editor
Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Einar Westerlund, Editor
Robert York, Editor
Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Excellent Sound Mixing For A Selection Series Or Particular
*WINNER*The Oscars
Paul Sandweiss, Manufacturing Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Orchestra Music Mixer
Biff Dawes, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Professional Instruments Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Publish Audio
Patrick Baltzell, Home P.A. Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
John Perez, VO Mixer
Marc Repp, Music Combine Engineer
Thomas Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
The Every day Present With Trevor Noah
Tim Lester, Manufacturing Mixer
Patrick Weaver, Entrance of Home Mixer
Comedy Central
Central Productions, LLC
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver
Steven Watson, A1 Manufacturing Mixer
Charlie Jones, Supervising Music/Manufacturing Mixer
John Kilgore, Music / Recording Mixer
Steve Lettie, Entrance of Home PA Mixer
Paul Particular, Music Mixer
Tony Rollins, Monitor Mixer
Dave Swanson, Professional Instruments Playback Mixer
Jayson Dyer Sainsbury, Professional Instruments Music Mixer
HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Michael Abbott, Manufacturing Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Conner Moore, Re-Recording Mixer
Netflix
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
62nd Grammy Awards
Thomas Holmes, Manufacturing Mixer
Mikael Stewart, Manufacturing Mixer
John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer
Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, CAS, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Josh Morton, Publish Audio Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Video Packages Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Video Packages Mixer
CBS
AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Excellent Technical Path, Camerawork, Video Management For A Particular
*WINNER* Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Occasions”
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Kevin Faust, Video Management
Ron Hirshman, Digicam
Ed Horton, Digicam
Helena Jackson, Digicam
Jon Purdy, Digicam
Jimmy Velarde, Digicam
Allen Merriweather, Digicam
Greg Grouwinkel, Digicam
Randy Gomez Sr., Digicam
Andrew Ansnick, Digicam
ABC
Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Avenue
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Jon Pretnar, Technical Director
Ruben Avendano, Digicam
Daniel Balton, Digicam
Mano Bonilla, Digicam
Eli Clarke, Digicam
Helene Haviland, Digicam
Ed Horton, Digicam
Lyn Noland, Digicam
JR Reid, Digicam
Ronald N. Travisano, Digicam
Netflix
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
The Oscars
Eric Becker, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director
Terrance Ho, Video Management
Mark Sanford, Video Management
Man Jones, Video Management
Robert Del Russo, Digicam
David Eastwood, Digicam
David Carline, Digicam
Suzanne Ebner, Digicam
Jay Kulick, Digicam
Dan Webb, Digicam
Shaun Harkins, Digicam
Garrett Harm, Digicam
Tore Livia, Digicam
Allen Merriweather, Digicam
Lyn Noland, Digicam
Freddy Fredericks, Digicam
George Prince, Digicam
Ralph Bolton, Digicam
Rob Palmer, Digicam
David Plakos, Digicam
Easter Xua, Digicam
Rob Balton, Digicam
Danny Bonilla, Digicam
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
The Little Mermaid Reside!
Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
Rod Wardell, Screens Technical Director
Emelie Scaminaci, Video Management
Michael Maiatico, Video Management
Damien Tuffereau, Digicam
Nathanial Havholm, Digicam
Freddy Frederick, Digicam
Tore Livia, Digicam
Jofre Rosero, Digicam
Easter Xua, Digicam
David Plakos, Digicam
Patrick Gleason, Digicam
Keyan Safyari, Digicam
David Eastwood, Digicam
ABC
Achieved + Dusted
2019 American Music Awards
Eric Becker, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Screens Technical Director
Man Jones, Video Management
Wes Steinberg, Video Management
Joe Bohman, Digicam
Ralph Bolton, Digicam
Danny Bonilla, Digicam
David Carline, Digicam
Suzanne Ebner, Digicam
Garrett Harm, Digicam
Brian Lataille, Digicam
David Levisohn, Digicam
Tore Livia, Digicam
Steve Martyniuk, Digicam
Allen Merriweather, Digicam
EJ “Sketch” Pasinski, Digicam
Rob Pittman, Digicam
David Plakos, Digicam
John Pry, Digicam
Steve Thiel, Digicam
Rob Vuona, Digicam
Dan Webb, Digicam
Easter Xua, Digicam
ABC
dick clark productions, LLC
Excellent Technical Path, Camerawork, Video Management For A Series
*WINNER* Final Week Tonight With John Oliver
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Augie Yuson, Video Management
Dante Pagano, Digicam
John Harrison, Digicam
Rob Balton, Digicam (Jib)
Tim Quigley, Digicam
Phil Salanto, Digicam
Wealthy Freedman, Digicam (Jib)
Joe Debonis, Steadi Digicam
Michael Hauer, Steadi Cam
Lucas Owen, B Cam
Scotty Buckler, C Cam
Russell Swanson, Digicam
HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv
The Voice
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Terrance Ho, Senior Video Management
Diane Biederbeck, Digicam
Danny Bonilla, Digicam
Mano Bonilla III, Digicam – SteadiCam
Robert Burnette, Digicam
Suzanne Ebner, Digicam
Guido Frenzel, Digicam
Alex Hernandez, Digicam – Jib
Cory Hunter, Digicam
Marc Hunter, Digicam – Techno Crane
Scott Hylton, Digicam
Kathrine Iacofano, Digicam
Scott Kaye, Digicam
Steve Martyniuk, Digicam – Techno Jib
Jofre Rosero, Digicam – Handheld
Steve Simmons, Digicam – SteadiCam
NBC
MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Saturday Night Reside
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
Frank Grisanti, Video Management
Ted Natoli, Video Management
John Pinto, Digicam
Paul Cangialosi, Digicam
Len Wechsler, Digicam
Dave Driscoll, Digicam
Eric A. Eisenstein, Digicam
Dante Pagano, Digicam
NBC
SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Jimmy Kimmel Reside!
Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director
Man Jones, Senior Video Management
Parker Bartlett, Digicam
Greg Grouwinkel, Digicam
Garrett Harm, Digicam
Kris Wilson, Digicam
Mark Gonzales, Digicam
Nick Gomez, Digicam
Bernd Reinhardt, Digicam
Damien Tuffereau, Digicam
Steve Garrett, Digicam
ABC
ABC Studios in affiliation with Kimmelot
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Jon Purdy, Digicam
Patrik Thelander, Digicam
Parker Tolifson, Digicam
Ric Griffith, Steadicam Operator
HBO
HBO Leisure
Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection, Actuality Or Competitors Series
*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside
Eugene Lee, Manufacturing Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Manufacturing Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Manufacturing Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Manufacturing Designer
NBC
SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video
Queer Eye
Thomas Rouse, Manufacturing Designer
Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver
Eric Morrell, Manufacturing Designer
Amanda Carzoli, Artwork Director
HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv
Drunk Historical past
Monica Sotto, Manufacturing Designer
Rae Deslich, Set Decorator
Linette McCown, Set Decorator
Comedy Central
Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
At House with Amy Sedaris
Jason Singleton, Manufacturing Designer
Katy Porter, Set Decorator
Naomi Munro, Artwork Director
truTV
A truTV manufacturing in affiliation with A24
Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection Particular
*WINNER* The Oscars
Jason Sherwood, Manufacturing Designer
Alana Billingsley, Artwork Director
ABC
The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences
Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Occasions”
Bernard Vyzga, Manufacturing Designer
Richard Rohrer, Artwork Director
Ron Olsen, Set Decorator
ABC
Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Avenue
The Little Mermaid Reside!
Misty Buckley, Manufacturing Designer
Joe Celli, Artwork Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
ABC
Achieved + Dusted
62nd Grammy Awards
Brian Stonestreet, Manufacturing Designer
Kristen Merlino, Artwork Director
Gloria Lamb, Artwork Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
CBS
AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brian Stonestreet, Manufacturing Designer
Angel Herrera, Artwork Director
NBC
dick clark productions, LLC in affiliation with the Hollywood International Press Affiliation
