Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: ‘SNL’ Wins Sketch Series (Full Record)

The second night time of the Creative Arts Emmys Awards kicked off Tuesday.

Among the many large winners for the night time had been “Final Week Tonight With John Oliver,” which gained three Emmys. That features a win for greatest writing for a 123 collection. As well as, “Saturday Night Reside” walked away with one more win in one of the best 123 sketch collection class, marking one in all three wins it scored all through the night time.

The second installment of “Reside in Entrance of a Studio Viewers” picked up the award for greatest stay 123 particular, which it additionally gained final yr. The win additionally made govt producer Norman Lear the oldest Emmy winner ever at 98, beating his personal file when he gained at 97.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” additionally picked up two extra awards, bringing its whole to 4 thus far. Tonight, the present gained for greatest up to date make-up for a 123, nonfiction or actuality program (Non-Prosthetic) in addition to up to date hairstyling for a 123, nonfiction or actuality program.

The total winners record will be seen beneath.

Excellent Selection Sketch Series

*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside

Lorne Michaels, Government Producer

Ken Aymong, Supervising Producer

Lindsay Shookus, Producer

Erin Doyle, Producer

Tom Broecker, Producer

Steve Higgins, Produced by

Erik Kenward, Produced by

NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Drunk Historical past

Will Ferrell, Government Producer

Adam McKay, Government Producer

Derek Waters, Government Producer

Jeremy Konner, Government Producer

Owen Burke, Government Producer

Greg Tuculescu, Co-Government Producer

Zachary Halley, Produced by

Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

A Black Woman Sketch Present

Robin Thede, Government Producer

Issa Rae, Government Producer

Tony Hernandez, Government Producer

Brooke Posch, Government Producer

Dave Becky, Government Producer

Jonathan Berry, Government Producer

Lauren Ashley Smith, Co-Government Producer

Dime Davis, Co-Government Producer

Deniese Davis, Producer

Montrel McKay, Producer

John Skidmore, Producer

Erin Owens, Produced by

HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with JAX Media, 3 Arts Leisure, Issa Rae Productions and For Higher or Phrases Inc.

Excellent Selection Particular (Reside)

*WINNER* Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Occasions”

Norman Lear, Government Producer

Jimmy Kimmel, Government Producer

Will Ferrell, Government Producer

Justin Theroux, Government Producer

Kerry Washington, Government Producer

James Burrows, Government Producer

Brent Miller, Government Producer

Eric Cook dinner, Co-Government Producer

ABC

Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Avenue

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Mike Mahan, Government Producer

Amy Thurlow, Government Producer

Barry Adelman, Government Producer

Linda Gierahn, Supervising Producer

Ricky Gervais, Host

NBC

dick clark productions, LLC in affiliation with the Hollywood International Press Affiliation

The Oscars

Lynette Howell Taylor, Produced by

Stephanie Allain, Produced by

Rob Paine, Supervising Producer

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Ricky Kirshner, Government Producer

Jesse Craine, Supervising Producer

Jennifer Lopez, Performer

Shakira, Performer

FOX

NFL Community

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Ricky Kirshner, Government Producer

Glenn Weiss, Government Producer

Sarah Levine, Supervising Producer

Allen Kelman, Supervising Producer

Ben Winston, Producer

James Corden, Host

CBS

White Cherry Leisure

Excellent Music Path

*WINNER* The Kennedy Heart Honors

Rickey Minor, Music Director

CBS

White Cherry Leisure

Let’s Go Loopy: The Grammy Salute To Prince

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

The Oscars

Rickey Minor, Music Director

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Saturday Night Reside

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director

FOX

NFL Community

Excellent Brief Kind Selection Series

*WINNER* Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Ben Winston, Government Producer

James Corden, Government Producer

David Younger, Co-Government Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

Blake Webster, Producer

Apple TV

CBS Tv Studios, Fulwell 73

The Randy Rainbow Present

Randy Rainbow, Government Producer

John Retsios, Producer

Jeff Romley, Producer

Victoria Varela, Producer

YouTube

four Irene Productions Inc.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

Jimmy Kimmel, Government Producer

Jill Leiderman, Government Producer

Molly McNearney, Co-Government Producer

Tony Romero, Supervising Producer

Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer

Danny Ricker, Producer

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive

ABC Studios in affiliation with Kimmelot

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Film, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Scott Aukerman, Government Producer

Zach Galifianakis, Government Producer

Mike Farah, Government Producer

Caitlin Daley, Government Producer

Corinne Eckart, Producer

Netflix

Humorous Or Die

Beeing At House With Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee, Government Producer/Host

Jason Jones, Government Producer

Allana Harkin, Co-Government Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Producer

Mike Drucker, Producer

Kristen Bartlett, Producer

TBS

Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s High quality Leisure

Excellent Costumes For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program

*WINNER*The Masked Singer

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer

FOX

FOX Different Leisure Studios

Dancing with the Stars

Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer

Steven Lee, Costume Designer

Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor

Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer

Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer

ABC

BBC Studios

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Zaldy Goco, RuPaul’s Robes by

VH1

World of Marvel Productions

Saturday Night Reside

Tom Broecker, Costume Designer

Eric Justian, Costume Designer

Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer

Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer

Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer

Dale Richards, Costume Supervisor

NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Drunk Historical past

Christina Mongini, Costume Designer

Annalisa Adams, Assistant Costume Designer

Cassandra Conners, Costume Supervisor

Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Excellent Up to date Make-up For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

*WINNER* RuPaul’s Drag Race

Natasha Marcelina, Division Head Make-up Artist

David Petruschin, Make-up Artist

Jen Fregozo, Make-up Artist

Nicole Faulkner, Make-up Artist

VH1

World of Marvel Productions

Dancing With The Stars

Zena Shteysel Inexperienced, Division Head Make-up Artist

Angela Moos, Key Make-up Artist

Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Extra Make-up Artist

Sarah Woolf, Extra Make-up Artist

Julie Socash, Extra Make-up Artist

Alison Gladieux, Extra Make-up Artist

Donna Bard, Extra Make-up Artist

Nadege Schoenfeld, Extra Make-up Artist

ABC

BBC Studios

The Voice

Darcy Diana Gilmore, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kathleen Karridene, Make-up Artist

Alexis Walker, Make-up Artist

Nikki Carbonetta, Make-up Artist

Erin Guth, Make-up Artist

Gregory Arlt, Private Make-up Artist

Michelle DeMilt, Private Make-up Artist

Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Private Make-up Artist

NBC

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

The Oscars

Bruce Grayson, Division Head Make-up Artist

Angela Moos, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Jill Cady, Key Make-up Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Make-up Artist

Zena Shteysel Inexperienced, Make-up Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Make-up Artist

James MacKinnon, Make-up Artist

Deborah Huss Humphries, Make-up Artist

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

The Little Mermaid Reside!

Bruce Grayson, Division Head Make-up Artist

Angela Moos, Co-Division Head Make-up Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Key Make-up Artist

Julie Socash, Make-up Artist

Valerie Hunt, Make-up Artist

Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Make-up Artist

Jennifer Nigh, Make-up Artist

Robin Beauchesne, Make-up Artist

ABC

Achieved + Dusted

Excellent Up to date Hairstyling For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program

*WINNER* RuPaul’s Drag Race

Curtis Foreman, Division Head Hairstylist

Ryan Randall, Hairstylist

VH1

World of Marvel Productions

Dancing with the Stars

Mary Guerrero, Division Head Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist

Jennifer Guerrero, Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Patricia Pineda, Hairstylist

ABC

BBC Studios

The Oscars

Anthony Wilson, Division Head Hairstylist

Barbara Cantu, Key Hairstylist

Paula Ashby, Hairstylist

Vickie Mynes, Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Iraina Crenshaw, Hairstylist

Luke O’Connor, Hairstylist

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco

Jennifer Guerrero, Division Head Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Key Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Extra Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Extra Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Yiotis Panayiotou, Hairstylist

Megg Massey, Hairstylist

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Division Head Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist

Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist

Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist

Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist

Danilo Dixon, Private Hairstylist

Robert Ramos, Private Hairstylist

NBC

MGM Tv and Warner Horizon Unscripted Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA Inc.

Excellent Writing For A Selection Series

*WINNER* Final Week Tonight With John Oliver

Dan Gurewitch, Senior Author

Jeff Maurer, Senior Author

Jill Twiss, Senior Author

Juli Weiner, Senior Author

John Oliver, Written by

Tim Carvell, Written by

Daniel O’Brien, Written by

Owen Parsons, Written by

Charlie Redd, Written by

Joanna Rothkopf, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Seena Vali, Written by

HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

The Every day Present with Trevor Noah

Dan Amira, Head Author

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Author

Daniel Radosh, Senior Author

David Angelo, Author

Devin Delliquanti, Author

Zach DiLanzo, Author

Geoff Haggerty, Author

Josh Johnson, Author

David Kibuuka, Author

Matt Koff, Author

X Mayo, Author

Christiana Mbakwe, Author

Dan McCoy, Author

Trevor Noah, Author

Joseph Opio, Author

Randall Otis, Author

Zhubin Parang, Author

Kat Radley, Author

Scott Sherman, Author

Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Full Frontral With Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee, Author

Pat Cassels, Author

Kristen Bartlett, Head Author

Mike Drucker, Head Author

Melinda Taub, Head Author

Nicole Silverberg, Writing Supervised By

Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised By

Sean Crespo, Author

Mathan Erhardt, Author

Miles Kahn, Author

Sahar Rizvi, Author

Alison Zeidman, Author

TBS

Jax Media with Randy And Pam’s High quality Leisure

The Late Present with Stephen Colbert

Ariel Dumas, Head Author

Jay Katsir, Head Author

Stephen Colbert, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by

CBS

CBS Tv Studios

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Alex Baze, Head Author

Jermaine Affonso, Written by

Karen Chee, Written by

Bryan Donaldson, Written by

Sal Gentile, Written by

Matt Goldich, Written by

Dina Gusovsky, Written by

Jenny Hagel, Written by

Allison Hord, Written by

Mike Karnell, Written by

John Lutz, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

Mike Scollins, Written by

Mike Shoemaker, Written by

Ben Warheit, Written by

NBC

Common Tv and Broadway Video

Excellent Directing For A Selection Series

*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside

Don Roy King, Directed by

NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Prepared

Linda Mendoza, Directed by

Netflix

Push It Productions

The Late Present With Stephen Colbert

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

CBS

CBS Tv Studios

Excellent Lighting Design/Lighting Path For A Selection Particular

*WINNER*Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

David Grill, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

CBS

White Cherry Leisure

The Oscars

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ben Inexperienced, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

62nd Grammy Awards

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

The Kennedy Heart Honors

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Will Gossett, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

CBS

White Cherry Leisure

Excellent Image Enhancing For Selection Programming

*WINNER*Final Week Tonight With John Oliver

Ryan Barger, Editor

HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

Final Week Tonight

Anthony Miale, Editor

HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Heart Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Brad Gilson, Editor

Chester G Contaoi, Editor

Jon Alloway, Editor

Pi Ware, Bundle Editor

Brian Forbes, Bundle Editor

PBS

WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Heart for the Performing Arts, Achieved + Dusted

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Jeff U’Ren, Editor

Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

The Every day Present With Trevor Noah

Mike Choi, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

Robert York, Editor

Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Excellent Sound Mixing For A Selection Series Or Particular

*WINNER*The Oscars

Paul Sandweiss, Manufacturing Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Orchestra Music Mixer

Biff Dawes, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Professional Instruments Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Publish Audio

Patrick Baltzell, Home P.A. Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

John Perez, VO Mixer

Marc Repp, Music Combine Engineer

Thomas Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

The Every day Present With Trevor Noah

Tim Lester, Manufacturing Mixer

Patrick Weaver, Entrance of Home Mixer

Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver

Steven Watson, A1 Manufacturing Mixer

Charlie Jones, Supervising Music/Manufacturing Mixer

John Kilgore, Music / Recording Mixer

Steve Lettie, Entrance of Home PA Mixer

Paul Particular, Music Mixer

Tony Rollins, Monitor Mixer

Dave Swanson, Professional Instruments Playback Mixer

Jayson Dyer Sainsbury, Professional Instruments Music Mixer

HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Michael Abbott, Manufacturing Mixer

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Conner Moore, Re-Recording Mixer

Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

62nd Grammy Awards

Thomas Holmes, Manufacturing Mixer

Mikael Stewart, Manufacturing Mixer

John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer

Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, CAS, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Josh Morton, Publish Audio Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Video Packages Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Video Packages Mixer

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Excellent Technical Path, Camerawork, Video Management For A Particular

*WINNER* Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Occasions”

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Kevin Faust, Video Management

Ron Hirshman, Digicam

Ed Horton, Digicam

Helena Jackson, Digicam

Jon Purdy, Digicam

Jimmy Velarde, Digicam

Allen Merriweather, Digicam

Greg Grouwinkel, Digicam

Randy Gomez Sr., Digicam

Andrew Ansnick, Digicam

ABC

Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Avenue

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Jon Pretnar, Technical Director

Ruben Avendano, Digicam

Daniel Balton, Digicam

Mano Bonilla, Digicam

Eli Clarke, Digicam

Helene Haviland, Digicam

Ed Horton, Digicam

Lyn Noland, Digicam

JR Reid, Digicam

Ronald N. Travisano, Digicam

Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

The Oscars

Eric Becker, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Technical Director

Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director

Terrance Ho, Video Management

Mark Sanford, Video Management

Man Jones, Video Management

Robert Del Russo, Digicam

David Eastwood, Digicam

David Carline, Digicam

Suzanne Ebner, Digicam

Jay Kulick, Digicam

Dan Webb, Digicam

Shaun Harkins, Digicam

Garrett Harm, Digicam

Tore Livia, Digicam

Allen Merriweather, Digicam

Lyn Noland, Digicam

Freddy Fredericks, Digicam

George Prince, Digicam

Ralph Bolton, Digicam

Rob Palmer, Digicam

David Plakos, Digicam

Easter Xua, Digicam

Rob Balton, Digicam

Danny Bonilla, Digicam

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

The Little Mermaid Reside!

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Screens Technical Director

Emelie Scaminaci, Video Management

Michael Maiatico, Video Management

Damien Tuffereau, Digicam

Nathanial Havholm, Digicam

Freddy Frederick, Digicam

Tore Livia, Digicam

Jofre Rosero, Digicam

Easter Xua, Digicam

David Plakos, Digicam

Patrick Gleason, Digicam

Keyan Safyari, Digicam

David Eastwood, Digicam

ABC

Achieved + Dusted

2019 American Music Awards

Eric Becker, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Screens Technical Director

Man Jones, Video Management

Wes Steinberg, Video Management

Joe Bohman, Digicam

Ralph Bolton, Digicam

Danny Bonilla, Digicam

David Carline, Digicam

Suzanne Ebner, Digicam

Garrett Harm, Digicam

Brian Lataille, Digicam

David Levisohn, Digicam

Tore Livia, Digicam

Steve Martyniuk, Digicam

Allen Merriweather, Digicam

EJ “Sketch” Pasinski, Digicam

Rob Pittman, Digicam

David Plakos, Digicam

John Pry, Digicam

Steve Thiel, Digicam

Rob Vuona, Digicam

Dan Webb, Digicam

Easter Xua, Digicam

ABC

dick clark productions, LLC

Excellent Technical Path, Camerawork, Video Management For A Series

*WINNER* Final Week Tonight With John Oliver

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Augie Yuson, Video Management

Dante Pagano, Digicam

John Harrison, Digicam

Rob Balton, Digicam (Jib)

Tim Quigley, Digicam

Phil Salanto, Digicam

Wealthy Freedman, Digicam (Jib)

Joe Debonis, Steadi Digicam

Michael Hauer, Steadi Cam

Lucas Owen, B Cam

Scotty Buckler, C Cam

Russell Swanson, Digicam

HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

The Voice

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Terrance Ho, Senior Video Management

Diane Biederbeck, Digicam

Danny Bonilla, Digicam

Mano Bonilla III, Digicam – SteadiCam

Robert Burnette, Digicam

Suzanne Ebner, Digicam

Guido Frenzel, Digicam

Alex Hernandez, Digicam – Jib

Cory Hunter, Digicam

Marc Hunter, Digicam – Techno Crane

Scott Hylton, Digicam

Kathrine Iacofano, Digicam

Scott Kaye, Digicam

Steve Martyniuk, Digicam – Techno Jib

Jofre Rosero, Digicam – Handheld

Steve Simmons, Digicam – SteadiCam

NBC

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Saturday Night Reside

Steven Cimino, Technical Director

Frank Grisanti, Video Management

Ted Natoli, Video Management

John Pinto, Digicam

Paul Cangialosi, Digicam

Len Wechsler, Digicam

Dave Driscoll, Digicam

Eric A. Eisenstein, Digicam

Dante Pagano, Digicam

NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Jimmy Kimmel Reside!

Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director

Man Jones, Senior Video Management

Parker Bartlett, Digicam

Greg Grouwinkel, Digicam

Garrett Harm, Digicam

Kris Wilson, Digicam

Mark Gonzales, Digicam

Nick Gomez, Digicam

Bernd Reinhardt, Digicam

Damien Tuffereau, Digicam

Steve Garrett, Digicam

ABC

ABC Studios in affiliation with Kimmelot

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jon Purdy, Digicam

Patrik Thelander, Digicam

Parker Tolifson, Digicam

Ric Griffith, Steadicam Operator

HBO

HBO Leisure

Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection, Actuality Or Competitors Series

*WINNER* Saturday Night Reside

Eugene Lee, Manufacturing Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Manufacturing Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Manufacturing Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Manufacturing Designer

NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Queer Eye

Thomas Rouse, Manufacturing Designer

Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver

Eric Morrell, Manufacturing Designer

Amanda Carzoli, Artwork Director

HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

Drunk Historical past

Monica Sotto, Manufacturing Designer

Rae Deslich, Set Decorator

Linette McCown, Set Decorator

Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

At House with Amy Sedaris

Jason Singleton, Manufacturing Designer

Katy Porter, Set Decorator

Naomi Munro, Artwork Director

truTV

A truTV manufacturing in affiliation with A24

Excellent Manufacturing Design For A Selection Particular

*WINNER* The Oscars

Jason Sherwood, Manufacturing Designer

Alana Billingsley, Artwork Director

ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Reside In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Occasions”

Bernard Vyzga, Manufacturing Designer

Richard Rohrer, Artwork Director

Ron Olsen, Set Decorator

ABC

Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Avenue

The Little Mermaid Reside!

Misty Buckley, Manufacturing Designer

Joe Celli, Artwork Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

ABC

Achieved + Dusted

62nd Grammy Awards

Brian Stonestreet, Manufacturing Designer

Kristen Merlino, Artwork Director

Gloria Lamb, Artwork Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Brian Stonestreet, Manufacturing Designer

Angel Herrera, Artwork Director

NBC

dick clark productions, LLC in affiliation with the Hollywood International Press Affiliation