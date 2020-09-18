Creative Arts Emmys Night 4 (Full Checklist)

Night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmys was headlined by Quibi successful prizes at TV’s prime awards.

The short-form content material producer went house with two statuettes on Thursday night time, each of which went to actors from the sequence “#FreeRayshawn.”

Legendary “Matrix” star Laurence Fishburne received his third particular person Emmy for his portrayal of Lt. Steven Poincy, after which the very subsequent award went to “Hamilton” alumna Jasmine Cephas Jones for taking part in Tyisha.

One other class value looking for on the night time was voice-over efficiency, which noticed Maya Rudolph win her first Emmy for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix’s “Huge Mouth.” She may doubtlessly decide up one other come Sunday, as she is nominated for each “Saturday Night Dwell” and “The Good Place” within the visitor actress in a comedy class.

“Schitt’s Creek” kicked off the penultimate Creative Arts night time by successful its first, and sure not final, Emmy of 2020 for casting. Nonetheless, in typical “Schitt’s Creek” style, the award giving didn’t go completely to plan, because the present was mislabelled as “Shitt’s Creek” in a single body. “Succession” picked up the equal gong for drama.

Who would have thought that Forky can be in Emmy winner? Effectively after Thursday night time, the energetic plastic fork is simply that, as Pixar’s “Forky Asks A Query: What Is Love?” spooned up the prize for short-form animated program.

Forky nonetheless has some approach to go for a possible EGOT, however two people who find themselves now a lot nearer to finishing the spectacular feat are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are actually only a Tony away. The duo received for music composition for his or her work on the HBO restricted sequence “Watchmen.”

Thursday’s proceedings have been as soon as once more being host by Nicole Byer, who’s emceeing every night time of the Creative Arts Emmys.

“If that is your first time tuning in, how dare you, I deserve all the eyeballs on me,” Byer quipped in her intro.

The “Nailed It!” host pre-taped all of her segments on the Tv Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood, and each nominee was requested to ship in an acceptance speech. Round 96% of nominees participated, per TV Academy president Maury McIntyre.

Listed here are Thursday’s nominees and winners:

Excellent Character Voice-Over Efficiency

*WINNER* Huge Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+

20th Century Fox Tv

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central

Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons • Higher Off Ned • Fox

Gracie Movies in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX

Gracie Movies in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Excellent Spinoff Interactive Program

*WINNER* Huge Mouth Information To Life • Netflix

Social Life / Netflix Social Life | A part of Jellyfish Group

Netflix

Physician Who: The Runaway • BBC America

British Broadcasting Company / Ardour Animation Studios

BBC

Ardour Animation Studios

Excellent Unique Interactive Program

*WINNER* The Messy Reality VR Expertise • Oculus

Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT

Brie Larson, Producer

Van Jones, Producer; Govt Producer

Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Govt Producer

Jana Carter, Govt Producer

RYOT

Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus

TARGO in affiliation with Fb Oculus

TARGO

When We Stayed Dwelling • Oculus

TARGO in affiliation with Fb Oculus

TARGO

Excellent Brief Kind Animated Program

*WINNER* Forky Asks A Query: What Is Love? • Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios

Robotic Rooster • Santa’s Lifeless (Spoiler Alert) Vacation Homicide Factor Particular • Grownup Swim

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Community

Cartoon Community Studios

Excellent Brief Kind Comedy Or Drama Sequence

*WINNER* Higher Name Saul Worker Coaching: Authorized Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com

AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Movie Co.

Dan Appel, Govt Producer

Vince Gilligan, Govt Producer

Peter Gould, Govt Producer

Ariel Levine, Govt Producer

Melissa Bernstein, Govt Producer

James Heth, Producer

The Good Place Presents: The Choice • NBC

NBC

Michael Schur, Govt Producer

Morgan Sackett, Govt Producer

David Hyman, Govt Producer

Eric Kissack, Producer

Matt Quezada, Producer

Doug Smith, Producer

Most Harmful Recreation • Quibi

Black Jack Movies/Mayhew Footage/Silver Reel/CBS Tv Studios

Nick Santora, Govt Producer

Gero Bauknecht, Govt Producer

Gerd Schepers, Govt Producer

Gordon Grey, Govt Producer

Liam Hemsworth, Govt Producer

Phil Abraham, Govt Producer

Reno 911! • Quibi

Excessive Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC

Thomas Lennon, Govt Producer

Robert Ben Garant, Govt Producer

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Govt Producer

John Landgraf, Govt Producer

Peter Principato, Govt Producer

David Lincoln, Producer

Star Trek: Brief Treks • CBS All Entry

CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure

Alex Kurtzman, Govt Producer

Heather Kadin, Govt Producer

Olatunde Osunsanmi, Govt Producer

Frank Siracusa, Govt Producer

John Weber, Govt Producer

Aaron Baiers, Co-Govt Producer

Excellent Actor In A Brief Kind Comedy Or Drama Sequence

*WINNER* #FreeRayshawn • Quibi

Fuqua Movies / Sony Footage Tv

Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi

Fuqua Movies / Sony Footage Tv

Stephan James as Rayshawn

Most Harmful Recreation • Quibi

Black Jack Movies/Mayhew Footage/Silver Reel/CBS Tv Studios

Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers

Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks

FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome

Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky

Corey Hawkins as Paul

Excellent Actress In A Brief Kind Comedy Or Drama Sequence

*WINNER* #FreeRayshawn • Quibi

Fuqua Movies / Sony Footage Tv

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha

Dummy • Quibi

Wiip/Heller Highwater Footage/Let’s Go Once more Inc

Anna Kendrick as Cody

Flipped • Quibi

Humorous or Die

Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi

Razor Tongue • YouTube

Now > Ever Productions

Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas

Reno 911! • Quibi

Excessive Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Excellent Casting For A Comedy Sequence

*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by

Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO

HBO Leisure

Allison Jones, Casting by

Ben Harris, Casting by

Lifeless To Me • Netflix

CBS Tv Studios

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Insecure • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Matthew Maisto, Casting by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Cindy Tolan, Casting by

What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks

FX Productions

Gayle Keller, Casting by

Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Excellent Casting For A Drama Sequence

*WINNER* Succession • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Venture Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Unique Casting by

Huge Little Lies • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Blossom Movies, Howdy Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

David Rubin, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix

Left Financial institution Footage in affiliation with Sony Footage Tv

Nina Gold, Casting by

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Handmaid’s Story • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Footage

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Robin D. Prepare dinner, CSA, Canadian Casting by

Killing Eve • BBC America •

Sid Light Movies Ltd.

Gilly Poole, Casting by

Suzanne Crowley, Casting by

Ozark • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Excellent Music Composition For A Restricted Sequence, Film Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)

*WINNER* Watchmen • It’s Summer time And We’re Working Out Of Ice • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Half 2 • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Composer

Little Fires In every single place • The Spider Net • Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Howdy Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer

Isabella Summers, Composer

Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks

FX Productions

Kris Bowers, Rating by

Unorthodox • Half 1 • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Composer

Excellent Music Supervision

*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Higher Name Saul • The Man For This • AMC • Excessive Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran By way of Productions and Sony Footage Tv

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Cheap Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor

Killing Eve • Conferences Have Biscuits • BBC America

Sid Light Movies Ltd.

Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

David Holmes, Music Supervisor

Stranger Issues • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Lacking Lifeguard • Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor

Excellent Unique Foremost Title Theme Music

*WINNER* Hollywood • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Carnival Row • Prime Video

Legendary Footage TV and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Defending Jacob • Apple TV+

Nameless Content material / Paramount Tv Studios Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by

Unorthodox • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by

Why We Hate • Discovery Channel

South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Theme Music by

Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu

Think about Tv Studios

The Rza, Theme Music by

Excellent Unique Music And Lyrics

*WINNER* Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Music Title: All For Us • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Cheap Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

The Black Godfather • Music Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix

Boardwalk Footage and Hudlin Leisure

Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics

Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Music Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

David Dabbon, Music by

Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by

Jill Twiss, Lyrics by

Seena Vali, Lyrics by

Little Fires In every single place • Discover A Manner / Music Title: Construct It Up • Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Howdy Sunshine

Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Music Title: One Much less Angel • Prime Video Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Strangers / Music Title: Memorized • NBC

20th Century Fox Tv

Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics

Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Music Title: The Manner It Used To Be • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics

Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics

Excellent Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Selection Program

*WINNER* Shameless • Showtime

Warner Bros. Tv, John Wells Productions

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

Ballers • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Leisure and Closest to the Gap Productions

Jeff Barnett, Stunt Coordinator

Brooklyn 9-9 • NBC

Common Tv in affiliation with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and three Arts Leisure

Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator

Henry Hazard • Nickelodeon

Rocart, Inc.

Vince Deadrick Jr., Stunt Coordinator

House Drive • Netflix

Erik Solky, Stunt Coordinator

