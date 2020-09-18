Creative Arts Emmys Night 4 (Full Checklist)

Night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmys was headlined by Quibi successful prizes at TV’s prime awards.
The short-form content material producer went house with two statuettes on Thursday night time, each of which went to actors from the sequence “#FreeRayshawn.”
Legendary “Matrix” star Laurence Fishburne received his third particular person Emmy for his portrayal of Lt. Steven Poincy, after which the very subsequent award went to “Hamilton” alumna Jasmine Cephas Jones for taking part in Tyisha.
One other class value looking for on the night time was voice-over efficiency, which noticed Maya Rudolph win her first Emmy for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix’s “Huge Mouth.” She may doubtlessly decide up one other come Sunday, as she is nominated for each “Saturday Night Dwell” and “The Good Place” within the visitor actress in a comedy class.
“Schitt’s Creek” kicked off the penultimate Creative Arts night time by successful its first, and sure not final, Emmy of 2020 for casting. Nonetheless, in typical “Schitt’s Creek” style, the award giving didn’t go completely to plan, because the present was mislabelled as “Shitt’s Creek” in a single body. “Succession” picked up the equal gong for drama.
Who would have thought that Forky can be in Emmy winner? Effectively after Thursday night time, the energetic plastic fork is simply that, as Pixar’s “Forky Asks A Query: What Is Love?” spooned up the prize for short-form animated program.
Forky nonetheless has some approach to go for a possible EGOT, however two people who find themselves now a lot nearer to finishing the spectacular feat are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are actually only a Tony away. The duo received for music composition for his or her work on the HBO restricted sequence “Watchmen.”
Thursday’s proceedings have been as soon as once more being host by Nicole Byer, who’s emceeing every night time of the Creative Arts Emmys.
“If that is your first time tuning in, how dare you, I deserve all the eyeballs on me,” Byer quipped in her intro.
The “Nailed It!” host pre-taped all of her segments on the Tv Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood, and each nominee was requested to ship in an acceptance speech. Round 96% of nominees participated, per TV Academy president Maury McIntyre.
Listed here are Thursday’s nominees and winners:
Excellent Character Voice-Over Efficiency
*WINNER* Huge Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+
20th Century Fox Tv
Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen
Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central
Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taika Waititi as IG-11
The Simpsons • Higher Off Ned • Fox
Gracie Movies in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd
The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX
Gracie Movies in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain
Excellent Spinoff Interactive Program
*WINNER* Huge Mouth Information To Life • Netflix
Social Life / Netflix Social Life | A part of Jellyfish Group
Netflix
Physician Who: The Runaway • BBC America
British Broadcasting Company / Ardour Animation Studios
BBC
Ardour Animation Studios
Excellent Unique Interactive Program
*WINNER* The Messy Reality VR Expertise • Oculus
Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT
Brie Larson, Producer
Van Jones, Producer; Govt Producer
Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Govt Producer
Jana Carter, Govt Producer
RYOT
Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus
TARGO in affiliation with Fb Oculus
TARGO
When We Stayed Dwelling • Oculus
TARGO in affiliation with Fb Oculus
TARGO
Excellent Brief Kind Animated Program
*WINNER* Forky Asks A Query: What Is Love? • Disney+
Pixar Animation Studios
Robotic Rooster • Santa’s Lifeless (Spoiler Alert) Vacation Homicide Factor Particular • Grownup Swim
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Community
Cartoon Community Studios
Excellent Brief Kind Comedy Or Drama Sequence
*WINNER* Higher Name Saul Worker Coaching: Authorized Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com
AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Movie Co.
Dan Appel, Govt Producer
Vince Gilligan, Govt Producer
Peter Gould, Govt Producer
Ariel Levine, Govt Producer
Melissa Bernstein, Govt Producer
James Heth, Producer
The Good Place Presents: The Choice • NBC
NBC
Michael Schur, Govt Producer
Morgan Sackett, Govt Producer
David Hyman, Govt Producer
Eric Kissack, Producer
Matt Quezada, Producer
Doug Smith, Producer
Most Harmful Recreation • Quibi
Black Jack Movies/Mayhew Footage/Silver Reel/CBS Tv Studios
Nick Santora, Govt Producer
Gero Bauknecht, Govt Producer
Gerd Schepers, Govt Producer
Gordon Grey, Govt Producer
Liam Hemsworth, Govt Producer
Phil Abraham, Govt Producer
Reno 911! • Quibi
Excessive Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC
Thomas Lennon, Govt Producer
Robert Ben Garant, Govt Producer
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Govt Producer
John Landgraf, Govt Producer
Peter Principato, Govt Producer
David Lincoln, Producer
Star Trek: Brief Treks • CBS All Entry
CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure
Alex Kurtzman, Govt Producer
Heather Kadin, Govt Producer
Olatunde Osunsanmi, Govt Producer
Frank Siracusa, Govt Producer
John Weber, Govt Producer
Aaron Baiers, Co-Govt Producer
Excellent Actor In A Brief Kind Comedy Or Drama Sequence
*WINNER* #FreeRayshawn • Quibi
Fuqua Movies / Sony Footage Tv
Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy
#FreeRayshawn • Quibi
Fuqua Movies / Sony Footage Tv
Stephan James as Rayshawn
Most Harmful Recreation • Quibi
Black Jack Movies/Mayhew Footage/Silver Reel/CBS Tv Studios
Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers
Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks
FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome
Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky
Corey Hawkins as Paul
Excellent Actress In A Brief Kind Comedy Or Drama Sequence
*WINNER* #FreeRayshawn • Quibi
Fuqua Movies / Sony Footage Tv
Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha
Dummy • Quibi
Wiip/Heller Highwater Footage/Let’s Go Once more Inc
Anna Kendrick as Cody
Flipped • Quibi
Humorous or Die
Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi
Razor Tongue • YouTube
Now > Ever Productions
Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas
Reno 911! • Quibi
Excessive Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC
Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel
Excellent Casting For A Comedy Sequence
*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV
Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.
Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by
Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO
HBO Leisure
Allison Jones, Casting by
Ben Harris, Casting by
Lifeless To Me • Netflix
CBS Tv Studios
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Insecure • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Matthew Maisto, Casting by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Cindy Tolan, Casting by
What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks
FX Productions
Gayle Keller, Casting by
Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Excellent Casting For A Drama Sequence
*WINNER* Succession • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Venture Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Unique Casting by
Huge Little Lies • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Blossom Movies, Howdy Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
David Rubin, Casting by
The Crown • Netflix
Left Financial institution Footage in affiliation with Sony Footage Tv
Nina Gold, Casting by
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Handmaid’s Story • Hulu
MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Footage
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Robin D. Prepare dinner, CSA, Canadian Casting by
Killing Eve • BBC America •
Sid Light Movies Ltd.
Gilly Poole, Casting by
Suzanne Crowley, Casting by
Ozark • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Excellent Music Composition For A Restricted Sequence, Film Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)
*WINNER* Watchmen • It’s Summer time And We’re Working Out Of Ice • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics
Trent Reznor, Music by
Atticus Ross, Music by
Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Half 2 • Netflix
Nathan Barr, Composer
Little Fires In every single place • The Spider Net • Hulu
ABC Signature Studios / Howdy Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer
Isabella Summers, Composer
Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks
FX Productions
Kris Bowers, Rating by
Unorthodox • Half 1 • Netflix
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Antonio Gambale, Composer
Excellent Music Supervision
*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor
Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor
Higher Name Saul • The Man For This • AMC • Excessive Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran By way of Productions and Sony Footage Tv
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Cheap Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor
Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure
Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor
Killing Eve • Conferences Have Biscuits • BBC America
Sid Light Movies Ltd.
Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor
David Holmes, Music Supervisor
Stranger Issues • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Lacking Lifeguard • Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics
Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor
Excellent Unique Foremost Title Theme Music
*WINNER* Hollywood • Netflix
Nathan Barr, Theme Music by
Carnival Row • Prime Video
Legendary Footage TV and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Theme Music by
Defending Jacob • Apple TV+
Nameless Content material / Paramount Tv Studios Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by
Unorthodox • Netflix
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by
Why We Hate • Discovery Channel
South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Theme Music by
Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu
Think about Tv Studios
The Rza, Theme Music by
Excellent Unique Music And Lyrics
*WINNER* Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Music Title: All For Us • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Cheap Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
The Black Godfather • Music Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix
Boardwalk Footage and Hudlin Leisure
Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics
Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics
Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Music Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv
David Dabbon, Music by
Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by
Jill Twiss, Lyrics by
Seena Vali, Lyrics by
Little Fires In every single place • Discover A Manner / Music Title: Construct It Up • Hulu
ABC Signature Studios / Howdy Sunshine
Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Music Title: One Much less Angel • Prime Video Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Strangers / Music Title: Memorized • NBC
20th Century Fox Tv
Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics
Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Music Title: The Manner It Used To Be • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics
Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics
Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics
Excellent Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Selection Program
*WINNER* Shameless • Showtime
Warner Bros. Tv, John Wells Productions
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator
Ballers • HBO
HBO Leisure in affiliation with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Leisure and Closest to the Gap Productions
Jeff Barnett, Stunt Coordinator
Brooklyn 9-9 • NBC
Common Tv in affiliation with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and three Arts Leisure
Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator
Henry Hazard • Nickelodeon
Rocart, Inc.
Vince Deadrick Jr., Stunt Coordinator
House Drive • Netflix
Erik Solky, Stunt Coordinator
Associated:
Add Comment