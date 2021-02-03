Creative Assembly anuncia Total War: Warhammer 3

SEGA Europe Ltd. today announced Total War: Warhammer 3, the third release in the ongoing collaboration between world-acclaimed developer Creative Assembly and famed Warhammer creator Games Workshop. Additionally, this installment has been confirmed to plunge players into a cataclysmic conflict between the ruinous demonic powers and the sentinels of the mortal world.

As if that were not enough, although we still do not have a very specific launch date, it has also been confirmed that the title will hit the market this year 2021 (at the end, judging by Steam and in September according to the Epic Games Store). At the moment, its launch is planned only for PC. You can watch the game’s announcement trailer below.

Through a rich press release, we’ve learned that every choice you make in the game will shape the devastating conflict to come, from the mysterious Eastern Lands to the demon-ridden Realms of Chaos. And its creators claim that this strategy game will be on a scale never seen before in this epic culmination of the Total War: Warhammer trilogy.

Best of all, we will feature iconic new races from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, including the video game debut of Kislev and Cathay along with the Chaos factions (Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh, and Tzeentch). That way, players will wage wars with the largest variety of legendary heroes, colossal monsters, flying creatures, and magical powers that the series has ever seen.

The first statements from the game director, Ian Roxburgh, have also arrived:

“From the beginning, our vision was to create a series that was like an incredible journey through this world that we all loved. The tremendous support from our players in ensuring the success of the first two installments has motivated us to try to improve ourselves even more and we are looking forward to everyone trying it. “.

It is now possible to pre-order the game on Steam, Epic Game Store, or even buy it directly from the developers here.