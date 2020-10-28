Creative Coalition: PSA on COVID-19 and Obesity

The Creative Coalition debuted a brand new public service announcement zooming in on the untold tales of weight problems and its ties to COVID-19.

The brand new announcement unpacks that weight problems is the best danger issue for growing a extreme case of coronavirus for individuals below the age of 60, in keeping with the PSA.

“We’re utilizing our voices and our platform to encourage you to get the information on COVID-19 and weight problems,” the Creative Coalition wrote in its announcement. “4 out of 10 People reside with weight problems. Should you do, or somebody you realize does, nobody’s alone. The hopeful information is we’re all on this collectively, and assistance is on the market. So take further care, test in with a healthcare supplier and discover out what you are able to do to guard your well being. It might save your life.”

The minute-long video options voices from the group’s president and Emmy-nominated actor Tim Daly (“Madam Secretary”), Dean Norris (“Breaking Dangerous,” “Claws”), Tamara Tunie (“Legislation and Order: Particular Victims Unit”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Physician,” “Being Mary Jane”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Group,” “Elena of Avalor”) and Judy Gold (“Higher Issues”). The actors be a part of from the consolation of their properties by way of video, chatting with how weight problems might affect one’s vulnerability towards the virus and its signs.

Established in 1989, the Creative Coalition is a nonprofit public advocacy group of the humanities and leisure neighborhood. The group is dedicated to educating, mobilizing and activating its members on sociopolitical points by means of ongoing advocacy work and public service campaigns.

Watch the Creative Coalition’s PSA beneath.