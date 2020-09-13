Credit card was cheated by the police under the pretext of giving a gift in lieu of reward points, the police busted the gang

The Delhi Police has busted a gang of thugs who used to commit credit card thugs across India on the pretext of giving gifts in exchange for credit card reward points. Three people related to this case have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Manish Gupta, Abhishek and Ashish. Also Read – Through the ‘Bike Boat’ scheme, 2 accused who defrauded the people of 42 thousand crores were arrested, making them such victims …

Police has also seized Rs 6 lakh from the accounts of the accused persons. Apart from this, details of five mobile phones, two cordless telephones, 4 laptops, 12 fake SIM cards, 6 ATM cards and eight fake bank accounts were also recovered.

South Delhi's DCP Atul Thakur said, "Manish used to work in a call center, from where he got the idea of ​​cheating people through tele-calling. In 2017, he came in contact with two other people, who used to do website designing. Both also had credit card data of existing customers. Then everyone together conspired to cheat innocent people."

He told that the police is investigating the matter till the bottom. The people arrested are being questioned. Efforts are also being made to find out how many customer data they have.

(Input: IANS)