“Crew Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” Finale And “As soon as Once more” Both Achieve Highest Ratings But; “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Sees Dip

OCN’s “Crew Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” has ended on an all-time excessive!

On June 28, the collection finale of the motion comedy drama achieved the best rankings of its whole run. In response to Nielsen Korea, “Crew Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” scored a median nationwide ranking of 4.Four % and a peak of 4.9 %, marking a private report for the drama.

The ultimate episode of “Crew Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” additionally pulled its highest rankings but among the many key demographic of viewers ages 25 to 49, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels with a median of three.1 % and a peak of three.Four %.

KBS 2TV’s well-liked weekend drama “As soon as Once more” equally reached a brand new all-time excessive in viewership, scoring common nationwide rankings of 28.5 % and 32.2 % for its two components.

In the meantime, tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” scored a median nationwide ranking of 4.9 % and a peak of 5.7 % for its fourth episode. Regardless of seeing a slight lower in viewership from the night time earlier than, the brand new romance drama nonetheless managed to take first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels.

Lastly, TV Chosun’s historic drama “King Maker: The Change of Future” scored a median nationwide ranking of 4.eight % for the night time.

Are you unhappy to see “Crew Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” come to an finish? Share your ideas with us under!

