Crew Member on Fox’s ‘NeXt’ Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A crew member who examined constructive for the coronavirus labored on the upcoming Fox present ‘NeXt’ at Chicago’s Cinespace, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed.

The manufacturing of “NeXt” was headquartered at Cinespace Chicago Movie Studios.

“Fox/Disney notified forged and crew at the moment {that a} manufacturing member for the present neXt, which wrapped manufacturing at Cinespace in Chicago final week, has examined constructive for the Coronavirus,” SAG-AFTRA stated on Tuesday.

“That individual got here into contact with different forged and crew at Cinespace and presumably elsewhere,” SAG-AFTRA stated. “We’re working with the manufacturing firm relating to this matter to find out the timeline and scope of potential publicity to members and others. We’re monitoring the scenario carefully and can replace our assertion periodically as warranted.”

Disney Tv Studios stated in an announcement, “We’ve got been notified by the Chicago Division of Public Well being (CDPH) {that a} crew member on neXt, which concluded manufacturing in Chicago final week, has examined constructive for COVID-19 and is receiving remedy. We’re working carefully with the CDPH to establish and call all people who got here in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to guard all who work on our productions.”

“NeXt” is a science fiction crime drama tv collection created by Manny Coto for Fox and is scheduled as a mid-season entry within the 2019–2020 tv season. John Slattery is starring as a superb however paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her crew to cease the world’s first synthetic intelligence disaster.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the crew member who examined constructive was a girl in her 50s from California.