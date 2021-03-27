Crew Member on Universal TV Comedy Says He Was Fired After Getting COVID

A crew member sued Universal Tv on Friday, alleging that he was fired from an HBO Max present after coming down with COVID-19.

William Pavlu was working as a chief rigging technician on an untitled comedy starring Jean Sensible. Within the swimsuit, he says he felt sick on the morning of Dec. 4, and later examined optimistic.

He took a go away from work, and says he was assured he wouldn’t be fired. However his situation worsened over the subsequent week, and he was admitted to the hospital. On Dec. 14, he says he was knowledgeable that he wouldn’t be coming again when the present returned from its vacation break.

“I used to be within the hospital, and so they fired me once I was within the hospital,” Pavlu advised Selection in an interview.

The lawsuit features a textual content message Pavlu despatched to the unit manufacturing supervisor from the hospital: “So final week once I spoke with you, you assured me I wasn’t being fired for getting Covid. Right this moment I’m within the hospital. My lungs are crammed up. 2 of my guys have went to the hospital this final week. We’re all out on Covid. Right this moment I get a textual content saying we’re all let go from the gaffer. So I Have to inform my complete crew that that is our for Covid (sic), and proper earlier than Christmas we’re all fired due to this virus. That is most likely essentially the most tousled factor any manufacturing has performed to me. Or I’ve heard of. Phrases don’t describe how I really feel about you guys proper now.”

The present, previously known as “Hacks,” was capturing on the Paramount lot on the time. Universal TV didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Pavlu is suing for incapacity discrimination and wrongful termination. He additionally states that he left behind about $10,000 price of instruments, which he was not allowed to retrieve. Based on the grievance, the instruments had been stolen and he was by no means reimbursed for them.

He was additionally working on “Mythic Quest,” the Apple TV Plus present that suffered the worst outbreak of any present in Los Angeles, with 26 crew members testing optimistic.

Pavlu shouldn’t be suing Lionsgate, the producer of “Mythic Quest,” and says he was not fired from that present. “Mythic Quest” was capturing at CBS Radford, the place three different outbreaks additionally occurred across the identical time.

Pavlu mentioned he was by no means supplied any follow-up about an outbreak investigation on both present.

“They received’t let you know the folks on your crew that received sick,” he mentioned. “They received’t let you know nothing.”