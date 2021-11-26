Cricket betting sites in India

Usually, to assign yourself the status of a bookmaker’s office, you need to acquire a license and be legally registered, get support from reliable sponsors to compete with other projects and thus gain respect among Indian players. Include a large selection of sports or game disciplines with more or less acceptable odds, and also include a friendly and responsive support team that will help any player solve any problems in terms of betting or technical problems. In addition to this, cricket betting sites in India in the first place should give new players a good bonus, which includes not only the welcome bonus but also weekly promotions or even cashback. Well, for any player it is important to have the best and most user-friendly interface that makes the game easy for both experienced players and newcomers in terms of betting.

Top 5 best cricket betting sites in India

Here are the best cricket bookies:

Parimatch

Parimatch is the best cricket betting site in India, not only for its attractive design but also for its functionality in general. This betting site is used in diverse parts of the world and is known as the company with a great sportsbook and high odds. Besides sports betting, casino activities are available to you here as well as its live mode. So, if you haven’t tried playing in this company yet, we extremely recommend you do it! And as a pleasant addition, Parimatch provides you with its application so that you can gamble everywhere you want without any boundaries.

Leon bet

The Leon Βets sportsbook contains an average of 20 sports with a total payout ratio of 95%, which is quite good for bookmakers. Of course, the main sports such as soccer, basketball, hockey, and tennis, but you will not find bets on horse racing here. Players can find 300+ markets such as cards, Asian handicaps, and corners. Basketball odds are only published on the day of the event you are interested in. In tennis, you can bet on 30+ markets, including Correct Score and Game Handicaps.

1win

The history of bookmaker 1win began in March 2018. That’s when the fledgling company first offered interactive betting services. The lineup includes around 20 sports and allows you to make predictions on cybersports. Cricket, football, hockey, basketball, handball, and tennis are prioritized. The company also offers a mobile app and an extremely user-friendly website. There is a welcome bonus of up to 200% on your first deposit, as well as weekly promotions.

Betway

Betway is a popular international betting site with a large fan base in India. This bookmaker provides excellent cricket betting options and a fantastic LIVE betting platform, which is a plus for players who like to thoroughly research teams to avoid losing money in the future. In addition, Betway makes it very easy for Indian players to make deposits via UPI, NetBanking, Paytm, PhonePe, and other convenient methods. Therefore, Betway can be considered undoubtedly the best site for betting in India.

Pure win

The youngest betting company offering its services in India, but has already made great strides in building its image and is characterized by players as a safe and profitable company. As its main service, pure win offers sports betting, where you can find the sport of your choice, from cricket to cybersports. In the corresponding section, you can also find a casino where the company offers more than 1,500 games, including 40 different blackjack tables.

Based on this top, we can see that there are a large number of the best cricket betting sites, which is certainly a good thing for people who are passionate about the subject.

FAQ

Is it safe to bet on these bookmakers that you suggested at the cricket betting sites top?

Absolutely safe, as these sites have fraud protection, support that works 24/7, and of course, all sites that are at the top are licensed, so they are legal and do not endanger players who bet on these sites.