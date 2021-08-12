Cricketer MS Dhoni Meets Actor Vijay On Beast Film Set These days

Cricketer Dhoni meets actor Vijay whilst filming ‘Beast’ in Chennai. Enthusiasts of Cricketer Dhoni and actor Vijay celebrated the incident with a Hashtag ‘Thala-Thlapathy’ amassing.

Cricketer MS Dhoni used to be filming wager. that actor Vijay’s ‘Beast’ photoshoot shot close by, inflicting them to get well. Filming for Vijay’s ‘Beast’, directed through Nelson Dilip Kumar, began in Georgia ultimate April. Then the level used to be set for the second one section of filming on the Gokulam Studio in Chennai.

Dhoni, who’s in Chennai with the Chennai Tremendous Kings for the IPL fit within the United Arab Emirates, attends a promotional shoot at Gokulam Studios, the place the ‘Beast’ is shot.

All the way through this time, Dhoni enthusiastically met Vijay and talked to him enthusiastically. Those pictures are recently going viral on social media. It’s so gorgeous to look each stars in a single body with captivating and smiling faces.