Crime Cities’ mix of shooter and futuristic driving is free to download on PC

This game from the early 2000s presents a 25th century adventure in which we battle in flying cars.

The video game has not stopped reinventing itself at each stage of its history, and the introduction of 3D graphics was a great step for the sector. Within this new dimension, we find inventions as curious as Crime Cities, a game from the year 2000 that proposes us to cross cities in flying cars while we fight with lasers and more weapons. If this brief introduction caught your attention, keep in mind that this game can now be download for free and GOG.

Crime Cities transports us to a futuristic city of the siglo XXV where law and order have long since abandoned its streets. The Human Federation decides to incriminate one of its best agents and condemns him to spend the rest of his life in a prison city. There we will begin our adventures, because to gain freedom we will have to put to the test the entire arsenal of weapons and flying cars that the game offers us.

And we are not talking about a small selection of accessories, since Crime Cities proposes us to advance in their more than 100 missions with 50 different cars, each with its own characteristics, and more than 20 types of weapons. In this way, we will escape from the authorities throughout 4 cities that they will leave us explore freelyas long as we survive constant enemy attacks.

Crime Cities is presented as a game DRM free (Digital Rights Management), which continues GOG’s initial activity after reporting millions in losses in the last year. This opportunity adds to new ubisoft gift, which allows you to download Anno 1404 free for a limited time. But, if you are interested in other kind of titles Without paying an additional price, keep in mind that the December 12 games of the Xbox Game Pass and the 6 installments of the PS Plus are already available.

