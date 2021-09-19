Crime Information: A fifteen-year-old lady who used to be raped hanged herself, a suicide be aware written in English

Crime Information: A rape sufferer allegedly dedicated suicide via striking herself in Baraur of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman additionally left a suicide be aware written in English. The woman used to be 15 years previous. Police registered a case at the grievance of members of the family and arrested the accused adolescence. Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary mentioned that the fogeys of the minor lady have lodged an FIR on fees of rape and sexual harassment.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: Father feeds 4 daughters with poison, kills them via drowning them in water tank, then tries suicide

The Superintendent of Police mentioned that the sufferer lady had left a suicide be aware written in English, by which she had mentioned that she had dedicated suicide of her personal loose will and in addition wrote that no person could be accountable for her act. The accused adolescence, recognized as Saloni Shukla (25), has been arrested and can be produced within the court docket on Monday morning. Additionally Learn – The safety guard of the housing society used to sexually harass an 11-year-old lady, used to be stuck like this

The Superintendent of Police mentioned that the sufferer’s circle of relatives knowledgeable the police in regards to the alleged rape and dependable molesting of the woman via the neighboring boy, regardless that they failed to inform when the woman used to be raped. Taking the subject severely, the Baraur police registered an FIR underneath related sections and POCSO Act. The autopsy file showed striking. The legit mentioned that the slide can be despatched for exam to the forensic lab to substantiate whether or not the woman has been raped or now not. Additionally Learn – UP: Demise sentence for rape and homicide of juvenile Dalit lady, resolution got here in two and a part years