Crime Information: Driving force raped a lady sitting in a cab in a state of intoxication in Karnataka, arrested

Newest Crime Information: The Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested a cab motive force for raping a feminine passenger. Taking fast motion, the police arrested the accused inside of a couple of hours. The accused has been known as Devarajulu, a resident of Avalahalli close to KR Puram. The accused is firstly from Andhra Pradesh. The incident came about between 4 am and 5 am. Further Commissioner of Police S. Murugan mentioned that the police registered a case of rape according to the criticism of the sufferer.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police has visited the spot. He mentioned that the sufferer used to be returning house from her good friend's position when the incident took place. In step with police resources, the sufferer had a celebration at her good friend's position. She booked the cab in an intoxicated state and boarded it. She used to be dozing when she reached her vacation spot.

Making the most of the location, the accused motive force sexually assaulted her through taking the car to a secluded position close to her area. The lady fought with the rapist and snatched his telephone. Assets mentioned that he raised an alarm and the accused controlled to flee from the spot. The sufferer reached house and complained to the jurisdictional JC Nagar police.

The police scrutinized the CCTV pictures, which confirmed that the car used to be parked at a spot close to a abandoned position for approximately 20 mins. He additionally gathered different proof. Assets mentioned that the accused has claimed to be blameless. Police will habits scientific exam.

