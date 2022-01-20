Crime Information: Heartbreaking case in Andhra Pradesh- Lady kills husband, reaches police station with severed head

Andhra Pradesh Information: On Thursday, a lady killed her husband in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and reached the police station together with his severed head. The incident came about at Renigunta close to the temple the city of Tirupati. In keeping with the police, all over a quarrel in the home, Vasundhara killed her husband Ravi Chandran (53) by means of attacking him with a knife. Then she beheaded him and took the severed head in a bag and took it to the police station and surrendered. Law enforcement officials reached the spot and took the accused lady there to assemble clues. The frame has been despatched to SV Clinical Faculty for autopsy.Additionally Learn – Mumbai Hindi Information: Father arrested for raping minor, brother additionally did unsuitable

A police officer stated that initial investigation published that there was widespread fights between Ravi Chandran and Vasundhara. On Thursday morning, the couple were given into a controversy over some factor and in a have compatibility of rage, the lady stabbed her to dying. She didn't forestall at this, she beheaded her husband and took the severed head to the police station. The couple has a 20 yr outdated son. Ravi Chandran was once a local of Narasaraopet in Guntur district. The police have knowledgeable his members of the family in regards to the incident.

(Enter: IANS)