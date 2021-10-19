Crime Information: Son beat up retired deputy collector father for no longer paying for liquor

Crime Information: In Tamil Nadu, a person thrashed his retired deputy collector father to demise as a result of he refused to pay him cash for liquor. The incident is from Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The deceased Subramaniam was once dwelling along with his more youthful son Karthik after the demise of his spouse. The son was once an alcoholic and used to take cash from his father for ingesting alcohol. On Monday, when Karthik requested for cash, his father refused to present it. This enraged Karthik and he hit the 76-year-old guy with an iron rod.Additionally Learn – A minor woman from Delhi offered for 60 thousand rupees, Gopal of Rajasthan sought after to marry her brother-in-law however….

An engineering graduate with an MBA stage, Kartik was once unemployed and used to take cash from his father. The incident got here to mild when Karthik known as an company and requested them to present him a large freezer field to stay his father's frame. On achieving the spot, the folk of the company discovered a number of damage marks at the frame of the deceased and knowledgeable the police.

The police crew reached the place of dwelling and arrested Karthik. Consistent with Cuddalore police, Karthik used to paintings in a cell corporate in Chennai, however misplaced his task throughout the pandemic and went to his father's position. On the other hand, Karthik was once produced earlier than the Justice of the Peace and despatched to judicial custody.

(Enter: IANS)