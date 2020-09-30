Crimes in India: Everyday 87 women are raped, husbands and relatives torture the most.

Crime Against Women in India: The National Crime Report Bureau (NCRB) has released its report amid the boil in the country over the Hathras gangrape scandal. According to this report, in the country, an average of 87 cases of rape (Rape Cases in India) were registered in 2019 and a total of 4,05,861 cases of crime against women were registered during the year, which is seven percent more than in 2018. Also Read – Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over rising crime against women, said- justice is needed on time

This information has been revealed in the latest data released by the government. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 3,78,236 cases of crime against women were registered in the country in 2018. According to the data, a total of 32,033 rape cases were registered in 2019, which was 7.3 percent of the total cases of crime against women during the year. Also Read – Rahul disclosed in Germany, that’s why PM Modi was embraced

According to the latest government data, in 2019, an average of 79 cases of murder per day were reported in India. A total of 28,918 murder cases were registered in 2019, which is 0.3 percent less than in 2018 (29,017 cases). Also Read – Watch Video: Guys tried to rape girl. Watch Video: Girl was alone on the road, drunken boys tried to rape and then what happened …

It has been said in the report that most of these cases registered under the Indian Penal Code are related to crimes committed against women by husband or relatives. The percentage of such cases is 30.9 percent. After this, the percentage of cases like assault on women with the intention of hurting the honor was 21.8. There are 17.9 per cent cases related to abduction of women.

This report shows an increase in crime against not only women but also children. In comparison to the year 2018, crime against children increased by 4.5 percent in 2019.