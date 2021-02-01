Criminal kick in the face: the goalkeeper suffered a serious injury and they do not know when he will be able to play again

Chilling kick in Brazil

The meeting they staged Vasco da Gama Y Bay in the stadium Sao Januario left a chilling scene when the defender Leandro Castán it impacted him a criminal kick to the face of goalkeeper Douglas Friedrich, who had to abandon the engagement due to his injury.

The striking thing is that the referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio had to resort to WHERE to expel the aggressor, while the goalkeeper had to be intervened urgently, where they applied five stitches on the face.

The images reveal how the attackers were preparing to celebrate a goal, regardless of the seriousness of the situation that left the goalkeeper immobile for several minutes until he could be treated by medical personnel.

The severity of the blow generated great concern, given that it is unknown when he will be able to return to trainingas he continues under medical observation.

“It had a deep cut. At first, a fracture was ruled out and he has no neurological symptoms. He is currently under observation for the next matches”, They affirmed from the medical team of the team.

In this sense, Douglas Friedrich showed images of how his face was after the violent infraction he received in the duel corresponding to the date 33 of the Brasileirao.

The archer of Bay he had been the great figure of the day by showing a great performance against because he saved 5 shots that were destined for a goal.

The draw left the local team in fourteenth place with 37 points and 9 wins, while the visitor arrived at 36 units and was placed in 15th place in the tournament that leads the Inter of Porto Alegre.

The images that Douglas Friedrich published on his social networks

