Criminal Minds: What Are The Cast Members Are Up To Next?

A.J. Cook dinner nailed the usually traumatic lifetime of JJ as a result of her filmography will not be brief on darkish material, from starring in a Goosebumps episodes as a teen, main the second installment of the Closing Vacation spot franchise in 2003, and most lately enjoying a prescription drug addict within the 2019 indie Again Fork, co-starring and directed by her Criminal Minds onscreen husband Josh Stewart.

When it comes to what she has arising, from what Cook dinner instructed Parade, it feels like she’s hoping to unplug for a bit and spend time together with her household, although appearing and directing stay her ardour so we seemingly have not seen the final of her. Relaxation assured, her time on the favored crime drama will stay her shining second for years to return.