Criminal Minds: What Are The Cast Members Are Up To Next?

Depart a Remark
After fifteen seasons, Criminal Minds had its ultimate curtain name on February 19, 2020. The two-hour collection finale noticed the forged of the hit CBS investigative procedural with out an acronym in its title give their bittersweet goodbyes to a present rooted in bleakness.
The forged of Season 15, regardless of a number of regulars who stayed till the top, doesn’t characteristic the identical line-up as its earlier years, when led by Mandy Patinkin and in addition starring Shemar Moore. Nevertheless, followers of Criminals Minds welcomed those that joined late, resembling Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster, with open arms as in the event that they have been there from the start.
Now that the collection has reached its finish, the central forged continues to be removed from completed with their careers exterior of analyzing felony habits. So, what’s subsequent for the forged of Criminals Minds?
Joe Mantegna (David Rossi)
In 2007, Joe Mantegna joined the forged of Criminals Minds as David Rossi. The veteran FBI agent returns to the Behavioral Evaluation Unit after a 10-year retirement, bringing a special type of investigative fashion and extra gruff persona to the crew than Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) after his departure, and considers retirement within the collection finale, solely to return on that declare by the top of the episode.
The 72-year-old actor was really recognized for taking part in a number of criminals in films and TV, resembling Joey Zasa in The Godfather Half III and Fats Tony on The Simpsons, earlier than enjoying a man who catches them in his hottest function up to now. There may be not a lot recognized to be on the horizon for Joe Mantegna on the earth of appearing in the mean time, however he’s energetic on Twitter and Instagram and lately made an look on SiriusXM’s Beatles dialogue present, “Fab Fourum.” If his emotional message to the followers of Criminal Minds following the collection filming wrap-up is any indication, not solely will his character be missed, however he’ll miss enjoying him.
Matthew Grey Gubler (Dr. Spencer Reid)
Matthew Grey Gubler is the one actor to look in all 323 episodes of Criminal Minds as Dr. Spencer Reid, who simply would be the coronary heart of the present. The extremely smart supervisory particular agent is without doubt one of the youngest members of the BAU and in addition one in all its most tortured souls, having suffered from his personal points with psychological well being, grieving his murdered girlfriend, and even battling substance abuse following his abduction by a person who injected him with medicine that he developed an dependancy to for a time.
Happily, the collection finale gave Spencer Reid a extra optimistic decision and Matthew Grey Gubler a correct send-off earlier than transferring onto his subsequent prospect, which incorporates starring alongside his on Criminal Minds character’s onscreen adversary Aubrey Plaza within the upcoming comedy King Knight, a couple of modern-day priest confronting his “prepster” previous. The 39-year-old actor, moreover recognized for voicing Simon within the live-action Alvin and the Chipmunks movies, may also be seen within the current Netflix drama Horse Lady reverse Alison Brie.
A.J. Cook dinner (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau)
Jennifer Jareau, or “JJ” to family and friends, was impressed to affix the FBI by her future colleague David Rossi. As performed by Canadian actress A.J. Cook dinner on Criminal Minds because the starting, JJ has seen fairly the journey from the BAU’s media liaison to changing into a area agent, then leaving the crew briefly in Season 6 earlier than returning the next yr.
A.J. Cook dinner nailed the usually traumatic lifetime of JJ as a result of her filmography will not be brief on darkish material, from starring in a Goosebumps episodes as a teen, main the second installment of the Closing Vacation spot franchise in 2003, and most lately enjoying a prescription drug addict within the 2019 indie Again Fork, co-starring and directed by her Criminal Minds onscreen husband Josh Stewart.
When it comes to what she has arising, from what Cook dinner instructed Parade, it feels like she’s hoping to unplug for a bit and spend time together with her household, although appearing and directing stay her ardour so we seemingly have not seen the final of her. Relaxation assured, her time on the favored crime drama will stay her shining second for years to return.
Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia)
The quirky trend sense, flirtatious character, and general irresistibly enjoyable presence of Penelope Garcia is uncommon for against the law procedural collection, which is why the fan favourite is such a stand-out on Criminal Minds. The hacker turned Technical Analyst for the BAU, and ultimately its Media Liaison Officer following Jennifer Jareau’s area agent promotion, was portrayed for 321 episodes by Kirsten Vangsness, additionally the collection finale’s co-writer.
Along with her political activism on social media, Kirsten Vangsness is placing her artistic focus post-Criminal Minds into a number of new and vastly completely different endeavors, together with an autobiographical one-woman stage present largely impressed by the music of Duran Duran referred to as Making It Up and taking her animated brief movie Curtains to movie festivals across the globe. Vangsness can also be a businesswoman as part-owner of the Blinking Owl Distillery in Santa Ana, California.
Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis)
Aisha Tyler wears a whole lot of hats in her profession. The comic first appeared in Season 11 of Criminal Minds as recurring character forensic psychologist Dr. Tara Lewis earlier than changing into a collection common the next yr. On the similar time, she was already voicing Lana Kane on FX’s animated espionage comedy Archer, internet hosting each The CW’s revival of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and an everyday panelist on CBS’s reply to The View, The Discuss.
Now, having left The Discuss after six years in 2017 and her stint on Criminal Minds crossed off of her checklist, Aisha Tyler can give attention to the upcoming 11th season of Archer, showing in movies just like the upcoming comedies Friendsgiving and Dangerous Remedy, and prolonging her directorial profession together with her long-awaited undertaking Vigilante. Whether or not or not she’s going to proceed internet hosting duties and enjoying improvisational comedy video games on Whose Line Is It Anyway? is unclear, however we might not maintain something towards the busy 49-year-old for taking issues one step at a time.
Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons)
Supervisory particular agent Matthew Simmons was first launched on Criminal Minds in a Season 10 crossover episode organising the collection’ worldwide spin-off Criminal Minds: Past Borders. When that present was cancelled after two seasons, Simmons, performed by Daniel Henney, joined the BAU in Quantico because the muscle, which his navy background helps obtain.
Along with starring on Criminal Minds, Daniel Henney, a Michigan-born actor of Korean descent who received his begin in modeling, additionally reprised his Large Hero 6 function of Tadaschi within the Oscar-winning animated movie’s collection spin-off. He’s at the moment within the Czech Republic filming his subsequent undertaking, an Amazon Prime authentic present referred to as The Wheel of Time, impressed by the collection of novels by Robert Jordan.
Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez)
Luke Alvez, performed by hispanic actor Adam Rodriguez, was launched into the world of Criminal Minds as an FBI process pressure agent assigned to assist the BAU apprehend a slew of serial killers following a jail escape. After a type of criminals tortured his associate Phil, Alvez was employed by the BAU to trace down the person accountable, and caught with them as a profiler ever since.
Along with his four-year stint on Criminal Minds, Adam Rodriguez has been performed recurring characters on exhibits like Empire and Jane the Virgin, had a small function in his co-star Aisha Tyler’s directorial debut, Axis, performed Tito in each Magic Mike films, and was a collection common on fellow CBS hit procedural CSI: Miami for 10 years. The 44-year-old actor will star in Showtime’s sequel collection Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels, not a a cop this time, however as a substitute a passionate union chief in 1938 Los Angeles.
Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss)
No character in Criminal Minds has seen their roles change greater than Emily Prentiss, performed by Paget Brewster. The former Interpol member joined the BAU in 2006 earlier than leaving to return to Interpol as chief of the London workplace, solely to return again to BAU and get promoted to unit chief after the resignation of Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson).
Throughout Emily Prentiss’ time in Europe, Paget Brewster was really starring as Frankie Dart on the ultimate season of Group, however managed to lengthen her fame as an achieved voice actress whereas nonetheless filming Criminal Minds in such initiatives as American Dad!, Bojack Horseman, and DisneyXD’s revival of DuckTales. She is going to quickly be lending her voice to the Harvey Birdman, Lawyer at Regulation spin-off because the title character of Birdgirl, and can seem as a live-action character in Ryan Murphy’s mini-series about aspiring actors, Hollywood, which is slated to drop on Netflix in Could 2020.
Mandy Patinkin (Jason Gideon)
Earlier than changing into the preliminary star of Criminal Minds within the collection premiere season, Mandy Patinkin first gained notoriety from talking the well-known “Hi there. My title is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Put together to die,” within the 1987 traditional The Princess Bride. He abruptly left Criminal Minds after simply two seasons, citing the subject material to be “damaging to my soul and character,” and his character, BAU Senior Agent Jason Gideon, was written off as having suffered emotional points following the homicide of his girlfriend, prompting his retirement. He was later revealed to have been murdered by an previous adversary in a Season 10 episode.
Mandy Patinkin would make a triumphant return to tv in 2011 as mentor to bi-polar CIA operative Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) on the extremely acclaimed Showtime thriller Homeland, which is at the moment in its ultimate season. In an interview with NPR in November 2019, Patinkin stated that when the present is over, he want to preserve his calendar open to see what kind of new undertaking he “bumps into,” whether or not or not it’s one other crowd-pleasing journey movie, one other Tony-winning activate Broadway or a brand new album of songs. You by no means know what this man of many abilities can have up his sleeve subsequent.
Your favourite Criminal Minds characters is probably not combating crime collectively anymore, however there may be nonetheless lots extra in retailer from their appearing counterparts on the earth of leisure. For extra information and updates on the careers of the crime collection’ former stars, make sure you test again right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment