‘Crimson Brick Wall’ Documentary Wins Hong Kong Film Critics Prize

Documentary function “Contained in the Crimson Brick Wall,” which chronicles probably the most dramatic chapters of the 2019 Hong Kong protests, bagged the most effective movie on the twenty seventh Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards.

One of the best director prize went to Peter Chan Ho-sun for “Leap,” a sports activities drama based mostly on the trajectory of China’s nationwide ladies volleyball group. The movie’s star Gong Li, who performs the legendary coach Lang Ping, received finest actress, awards organizers introduced on Monday.

“Reminiscences to Choke On, Drinks to Wash Them Down,” a four-part anthology movie centering round completely different facades of Hong Kong life, took the most effective screenplay prize. Awards had been determined after six hours of deliberation and three rounds of voting on Sunday. However the critics selected to not current a finest actor award due to the shortage of narrative movie releases in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Shot by an nameless collective calling themselves Hong Kong Documentary Filmmakers, “Crimson Brick” paperwork the 13-day standoff between police and protesters on the Polytechnic College in November 2019 as a part of the pro-democracy protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition invoice. There have been 1,377 arrests.

Shot from throughout the PolyU campus, “Crimson Brick” set a brand new milestone for documentary filmmaking in Hong Kong, the Film Critics Society mentioned in a press release. They praised the movie’s aesthetics, narratives and rational method in coping with the huge quantity of fabric collected underneath harmful circumstances.

With “Leap,” the critics mentioned Chan had “outdone himself” by crafting a fascinating narrative that covers 4 a long time of the nation’s volleyball historical past with out letting the movie change into a propaganda piece.

5 movies “Leap,” “Reminiscences,” “3cm,” “One Second Champion,” and “Maintain Rolling,” a documentary about veteran filmmaker Ann Hui directed by Man Lim-chun, made the critics’ annual suggestion listing.