Crimson Sox Draft Marcelo Mayer At Quantity 4, Shortstop Thought to be Through …

Crimson Stockings





“I feel they’ve a famous person.” The Crimson Sox trotted on Eastlake Top shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Picture via Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire by the use of Getty Photographs

The Crimson Sox didn’t get Jack Leiter or Henry Davis – two potentialities projected on a big scale to be to be had with their roster — however they did get a participant regarded as the most efficient via many scouts within the 2021 MLB Draft: Eastlake Top Faculty shortstop Marcelo Mayer.

Scouts are inspired with Mayer’s swing and his attainable with mediocre to above moderate equipment in nearly each and every class. Baseball The us wrote: that “the whole lot appears to be going simple for Mayer, who hits with a peaceful, flowing swing with just right steadiness and trail throughout the strike zone, has the ability projection to hit to energy at height, and performs a clean, managed recreation at quick prevent.”

After Mayer was once decided on, it’s essential to see him crying as he hugged his circle of relatives.

“Mayer is each and every scout’s dream,” ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel mentioned at the ESPN broadcast. “That is precisely what you need a body to appear to be when you need to undertaking a man to make the leap — to be a Corey Seager, a Christian Yelich, whoever this is. That’s what those guys seemed like at this level extensively talking. He has all the ones issues in position now.”

McDaniels added that the Crimson Sox will have to be affected person.

“The one actual query right here — as a result of I’m pronouncing these kind of good stuff about ‘He feels like guys who may well be rand Corridor of Famers’ — now the equipment are medium to raised.

“However that is what in point of fact just right avid gamers appear to be at 18” [years old]. This has the entire parameters you need to look in an All-Celebrity.”

Broadcast presenter Karl Ravech mentioned about 100 scouts confirmed up to start with to observe Mayer, however the ones numbers regularly trickled down because it turned into transparent Mayer wasn’t losing under 4-5.

Former MLB participant Chris Burke famous Mayer’s comparisons to names like Adrian Gonzalez and Chipper Jones.

“I feel [the Red Sox] were given a famous person,” Burke mentioned.

The Crimson Sox had been passed the quantity 4 pick out after remaining 12 months’s disastrous 24-36 season.

