‘Crip Camp’ Wins Best Feature at IDA Documentary Awards -Winner’s List

The Worldwide Documentary Affiliation has introduced the winners of the thirty sixth annual IDA Documentary Awards, with “Crip Camp” taking dwelling the highest prize.

The ceremony was hosted by actor Willie Garson, with musical leisure from Ruby Ibarra, who carried out the theme from “A Thousand Cuts.”

Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, “Crip Camp” obtained the very best characteristic award in addition to the ABC Information VideoSource award. Garrett Bradley gained finest director for his movie “Time,” whereas “John Was Attempting to Contact Aliens” from Matthew Killip obtained the very best brief award. “Dick Johnson Is Lifeless” took dwelling the awards for finest writing and finest enhancing.

Apart from “Crip Camp,” the nominees for finest characteristic included “Collective,” “Gunda,” “The Cause I Bounce,” “Softie,” “The Truffle Hunters,” “MLK/FBI,” “Reunited,” “Time” and “Welcome to Chechnya.” Nominees for finest director in addition to Bradley included Newnham and LeBrecht for “Crip Camp,” Jerry Rothwell for “The Cause I Bounce,” Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for “The Truffle Hunters” and Sam Pollard for “MLK/FBI.”

As a part of this yr’s ceremony, digital conversations with honorary award recipients had been launched the week main as much as the awards. Pollard obtained the Profession Achievement award, Bradley was honored with the Rising Documentary Filmmaker award and David France obtained the Braveness Below Hearth award for his work on “Welcome to Chechnya.” Firelight Media’s Marcia Smith, Stanley Nelson and Loira Limbal earned the Pioneer award; Regina Okay. Scully obtained the Amicus award and Rappler’s Maria Ressa was honored with the Fact to Energy award. The entire digital conversations may be considered right here.

See the complete winner’s listing beneath.

Best Feature

Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Administrators and Producers: Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

Best Director

Garrett Bradley (Time. USA / Amazon Studios, Concordia Studio, The New York Instances)

Best Quick

John Was Attempting to Contact Aliens (USA / Netflix. Director and Producer: Matthew Killip)

Best Curated Sequence

American Expertise (USA / PBS. Govt Producers: Susan Bellows and Mark Samels)

Best Episodic Sequence

Final Probability U (USA / Netflix. Director and Govt Producer: Greg Whiteley. Govt Producers: Joe LaBracio, James D. Stern, Lucas Smith, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard)

Best Multi-Half Documentary

Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Youngsters (USA / HBO. Administrators and Govt Producers: Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Joshua Bennett, Jeff Dupre. Govt Producers: John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller)

Best Quick Kind Sequence

POV Shorts (USA / PBS. Producer: Opal H. Bennett. Govt Producers: Justine Nagan, Chris White)

Best Audio Documentary

Anyone (USA / Matter Studios, The Intercept, the Invisible Institute, and iHeartRadio, in affiliation with Tenderfoot TV. Reporters and Producers: Alison Flowers, Invoice Healy and Sarah Geis. Host: Shapearl Wells. Reporters: Sam Stecklow, Annie Nguyen, Kahari Blackburn, Rajiv Sinclair, Henri Adams, Matilda Vojak, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Frances McDonald, Diana Akmajian, Andrew Fan and Maddie Anderson. Affiliate Producer: Ellen Glover. Govt Producers: Jamie Kalven, Maria Zuckerman, Christy Gressman, Leital Molad)

Best Music Documentary

Universe (USA. Administrators: Sam Osborn and Nicholas Capezzera. Producers: Esther Dere and Leah Natasha Thomas)

David L. Wolper Pupil Documentary Award

Individuals Like Me (USA / College of California Santa Cruz. Director/Producer: Marrok Sedgwick, Co-Editor: Jackson Patrick-Sternin)

Best Cinematography

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania. Cinematographer: Viacheslav Tsvietkov)

Best Enhancing

Dick Johnson Is Lifeless (USA / Netflix. Editor: Nels Bangerter)

Best Music Rating

My Octopus Trainer (USA / Netflix. Composer: Kevin Smuts)

Best Writing

Dick Johnson is Lifeless (USA / Netflix. Writers: Nels Bangerter and Kirsten Johnson)

Pare Lorentz Award

My Octopus Trainer (USA / Netflix. Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed. Producer: Craig Foster)

Honorable Point out: Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Administrators/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

ABC Information VideoSource Award

Crip Camp (USA / Netflix. Administrators/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)