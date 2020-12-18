Cris Abrego Elected as TV Academy Foundation’s First-Ever Latino Chair

Simply weeks after being tapped to go up Banijay’s North America and Latin America operations, Cris Abrego has simply been handed one other main duty: Abrego has been elected as chairman of the Tv Academy Basis, making him the org’s first-ever Latino chair.

Abrego is among the many newly-elected board officers of the Tv Academy Basis, all of whom will serve a two-year time period beginning Jan. 1. Based in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Tv Academy, the org works to protect legacy of tv whereas additionally coordinating instructional and outreach applications such as The Interviews: An Oral Historical past of Tv Mission, Faculty Tv Awards and Scholar Internship Program.

As Selection first reported solely, Abrego was elevated to the roles of chairman of the Americas, Banijay, and president and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings, final month following Banijay’s current acquisition of Endemol Shine Group. Abrego’s oversight consists of Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Genuine Leisure, Actually Authentic, 51 Minds Leisure, Stephen David Leisure and YellowBird US.

Additionally elected to the Tv Academy Basis board are vice chair Jonathan Murray, Bunim/Murray Productions co-founder; treasurer Deborah Bradley, president of Bungalo Properties, Amherst; and secretary Billie Greer, a public coverage advisor and marketing consultant.

“I’m thrilled and honored to serve as Basis chair and look ahead to working with the board and employees as we construct a extra inclusive leisure enterprise,” Abrego mentioned in a press release. “Throughout these unprecedented instances, we’re increasing our attain to serve an excellent better variety of numerous college students from throughout the nation, advancing the Basis’s objectives of serving to to form the careers of the subsequent era of tv professionals.”

Abrego succeeds Madeline Di Nonno, CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, who served two consecutive phrases (2017-2020) as chair of the Basis. Di Nonno will stay on the Basis’s board of administrators.

In the meantime, Murray was inducted into the Tv Academy Corridor of Fame and has served a number of phrases on the board of the Tv Academy representing the Actuality Peer Group and has been a co-chair of the Inventive Arts Emmy Awards committee.

Murray and Bunim/Murray Productions have additionally hosted and employed quite a few interns who’ve come by the Basis’s annual Summer season Internship Program.

Bradley has been on the Basis’s board since 2016, serving each as chair of its Emmys Golf Traditional and on growth committees.

Greer has been on the Tv Academy Basis’s board of administrators since 2010 and serves on its growth committee. That is her second time period as Basis secretary; she beforehand held the place for the 2011-2012 time period.

As well as, Madeline Di Nonno, CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and Thomas Sarnoff, president of Sarnoff Leisure Company, will proceed to serve on the Basis’s Govt Committee as Chair Emeritus and Founding Chair Emeritus, respectively.