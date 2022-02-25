Cris Tales is now free to download on the Epic Games Store, with new freebies announced

A beautiful video game inspired by great JRPGs that can be yours without paying a single euro.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 24, 2022, 17:25 15 comments

Since a few minutes, Epic Games Store has refreshed its cover allowing store users to download Cris Tales for free, a heartfelt tribute to classic Japanese RPGs set in a beautiful world. As usual with these gifts, players will have a week to get it.

Cris Tales is presented in store as an adventure clearly inspired by the JRPG but from a new perspective, where you have to explore the past, act in the present and observe how the decisions you make dynamically change the future while playing on the same screen. All this in a world designed with great care in its artistic sectionwith a fascinating story and characters.

If you want to know more you can read the review of Cris Tales that said: “if you are an RPG enthusiast and you cannot miss any adventure, you may find here, with its “buts”, an interesting game that provides you with an insight unique about the genre, with a formidable artistic section, visually and sonically”.

Out of promotion, Cris Tales is still sold at 39.99 euros, so if you are interested, do not hesitate to add the title to your library. The video game will be available for free until February 3. After this time, two arcade classics (Centipede: Recharged y Black Widow: Recharged) will take the witness in the store.

