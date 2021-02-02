Cris Tales, the JRPG with jumps in time, already has a release date

It has rained quite a bit since Crystals It was announced at E3 2019 (we saw a trailer at Gamescom 2020). But, finally, the release date of the JRPG of Dreams Uncorporated and Modus Games has been made public. They both announced today that this indie love letter to classic JRPGs will hit the market next July.

In addition, it is confirmed that the game will be available on practically all platforms on the market. That means Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Stadia. Its price will be 39.99 euros and it is already possible to reserve it. Below you can see a new trailer released today.

As you can see, the trailer shows some scenarios that Crisbell and his friends will visit during their journey through time, as well as a blog where the characteristics of the game are detailed in summary. You can read the full blog here. And if you want to reserve the game, you can do it here.

As for the game itself, Cris Tales is a JRPG with time jumps where the past, the present and the future converge on the same screen. Players will be able to use Crisbell’s fabulous age-changing ability to aid citizens in the various kingdoms of Crystallis and execute surprise attacks on their enemies. Indeed, it bears many similarities to classics of the genre such as Chrono Trigger.

On the other hand, to get Crisbell to save her magical world from the evil that hangs over her, she will have to use her time skills to gather allies to help her on her mission.

The game may have been forgotten by many over time, but we have to remember that it won many awards at E3 2019, including the award for Best Indie Game. And at Gamescom 2020 it was nominated for Best Indie Game and Best RPG. Currently it is already possible to download the demo on the different platforms.