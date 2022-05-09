Crisis at Manchester United: sharp cut in the salaries of Cristiano Ronaldo and other figures for not qualifying for the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo and several Manchester United figures are going to suffer cuts in their salaries for not playing the UEFA Champions League (Photo: REUTERS)

When the Manchester United started the season, he did it with great enthusiasm for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the hiring of figures such as Jadon Sancho o Raphael Varane. But his campaign was quite irregular and, despite CR7 collaborated with a good amount of goals in the Premier League, the Red Devils were left out of the fight to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions Leaguewhich will have a great economic impact for the players.

The team that temporarily directs the German DT Ralph Rangnickwho will give his place to Erik ten Hagleft his visit to Brighton & Hove Albion thrashed (4-0) and was left without mathematical options to access the top continental competition next year: they were five points away from 4th place and they only have one game left to play.

As reported by the Daily Mailthis sports setback is going to generate big economic consequences for the club and therefore the first team players will have to give up some money on their salaries. The aforementioned medium pointed out that the footballers of the Manchester United their salaries will be significantly reduced, in some cases with cuts of up to 25%.

Some Manchester United players will see a reduction of up to 25% in their salaries (Photo: REUTERS)

In the specific case of Cristiano Ronaldo, you face a significant reduction in your weekly salary. The Portuguese artilleryman 37 years currently perceives USD 475.000 weekly but from the next campaign he will earn around USD 355.000which represents the lowest salary he has earned in recent years. CR7 had already taken a substantial pay cut to leave the Juventuswhere he earned about USD 620.000 a week, to return to Old Trafford.

A similar discount will live David De Geawho is the second highest paid player in the entire squad: his salary of USD 462.000 a week will become around USD 346.000. These are unavoidable reductions since the Red Devils They have been in a major crisis for several years.

At the end of the 2018/19 season, those led by Ole Gunnar Solskjær they finished in sixth place, qualifying for the Europa League. The following year they climbed to third place and their return to the Champions League It allowed them to moderately balance the accounts, which kept them in second place from the last campaign. But now yields leave much to be desired and they risk coming up empty handed, which would be financially catastrophic.

