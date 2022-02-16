Crisis at Manchester United: the bad relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and the coach that puts the future of the team in check

The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and DT Rangnick would not be the best in Manchester (Reuters/Carl Recine)

Manchester United is not going through a good moment. With two draws in the last matches of the Premier League and removed from the FA Cup in the hands of Middlesbrough, a team from the second division of English football, one of the most important teams in Europe has an internal conflict that could lead to the departure of one of the most important stars of its last decades.

According to the newspaper ASfrom Spain, coach Ralf Rangnick does not have the support of the heavyweights in the squad. And among them, the figure of Cristiano Ronaldo stands out. The Portuguese striker, who left Juventus to return to the club where he became known worldwide with the help of the historic Sir Alex Ferguson as manager, would be considering leaving the team at the end of the season.

The Spanish media indicates that the Portuguese attacker believes that the Red Devils coach does not have the level to lead the team, which would cause a crack in the team’s locker room, which is in sixth place in the Premier League with 40 points, 23 points behind the leader, the other Manchester team, Pep Guardiola’s City. What’s more, we must remember that next week, on February 23, United will travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitanor for the first leg of the round of 16 series of the Champions League.

Last Saturday, as a local in Old Trafford, CR7 he started again in the tie against Southampton (1-1) and carried out an action that generated disappointment in all those present: With the duel tied without goals, Paul Pogba broke the midfield with a touch of first and left Jadon Sancho with territory to travel with the ball at his feet. Ronaldo marked the pass and received face to face with goalkeeper Fraser Forster, whom he left on the way to leave the goal at his mercy. But nevertheless, a flawed definition With little power, he allowed the French side Romain Perraud to clear the shot a few meters from the line.

It must be remembered that the German Rangnick arrived at Manchester United in November to replace the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who left his position after a failed start to the season. Before the meeting of the last weekend, the DT who from the next campaign is appointed to be the club’s sports director pending the arrival of the new coach. A decision that marked this idea of ​​​​the board is that all the players who left the English team during the transfer window in the European winter did so on loan, so they will return in mid-2022.

The Portuguese striker decided to return to United and leave Juventus (REUTERS / Russell Cheyne)

“He should score more goals, obviously, because we are creating chances, but he hasn’t scored enough.. But it’s not just a problem with Cristiano. It also happens with other players. We are not scoring enough. If you see all the chances we have created, we have to improve in the coming weeks”, Rangnick had sentenced in the run-up to the match against Southampton, a statement that set off alarms for Ronaldo’s future.

So much so that in the last few hours, the British newspaper The Sunreported that the 37-year-old attacker told his friends that for the first time in his long career che began to feel the passage of age and could leave England before the end of his contract. “The Portugal legend would never publicly admit that the demands of the English top flight are becoming too much, even for a fitness fanatic such as himself. Ronaldo may try to cut short and abandon his planned two-year return to United.”

Faced with the rumors of the departure of several figures in the next market, such as that of the French midfielder Paul Pogbathat he would not renew his contract, or the arrival of Mauricio Pochettinotoday at PSG, as a new coach, the news of the most successful team in Manchester poses an uncertain future at United.

