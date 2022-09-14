Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion dates its launch with a most explosive trailer

The Square Enix project is presented as a complete remastering of the game initially released on PSP.

Square Enix continues to revisit the Final Fantasy universe through various projects related to the seventh installment of the franchise. This has given us a Final Fantasy VII Remake that is already preparing a second and third chapter, although the Japanese developer has also wanted to complete the story of Cloud and company with Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, a remastering from the game originally released for PSP.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will be available on December 13With a spectacular staging, Square Enix announces that we will be able to relive Zack Fair’s adventure next December 13th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. In this way, there are only a few weeks left to check the changes introduced by Square Enix in a game that, in essence, promises to be faithful to the original experience.

If you are interested in the adventure of Final Fantasy VII and you are not familiar with Crisis Core, you just need to know that it is a prequel to the adventures of Cloud and company whose objective is expand and complete the story of the numbered delivery. Here, we follow soldier Zack Fair through a mission in which we must search for another member of the paramilitary armed wing SOLDIER: Genesis Rhapsodos.

Tetsuya Nomura, creative producer of the delivery, described this project as something more than a remaster, but less than a remake. Be that as it may, its events are essential to understand one of the most popular chapters of the franchise from Square Enix, and that is why from 3DJuegos we encourage you to play Crisis Core Reunion to understand the story of Final Fantasy VII.

