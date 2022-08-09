Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is “more than a remaster but less than a remake”, according to Nomura

The creative producer of the title assures that they were not clear about the best way to describe the project.

With the announcement trailer that you have on these lines, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was presented to the world bringing back one of the essential deliveries for the most staunch fans of the classic Square Enixwith improved graphics compared to the original and new features in its combat system.

Even so, there are still doubts about what to call it, and not only for the press or players: the Tetsuya Nomuracreative producer of the game, has commented that not even they knew at first how to address him.

“We had mixed feelings about it, as we weren’t sure how best to describe the project,” explains Nomura. “In a moment there were discussions about whether to call it a remake or a remaster. I think the product is closer to the definition of a remaster, as the story doesn’t change and it’s always the same game.”

We weren’t sure how to describe the projectTetsuya Nomura“However, on the technical side, graphics have been completely revamped, the models have been redone from scratch, many scenes that were only subtitled in the original are now dubbed, and the combat system has been updated,” he continues. Meeting. It is complicated, since it is much more than a remaster, but at the same time it is not a complete remake“, concludes the producer.

Whether considered remaster or remake, the fact is that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be released this winter on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, it stars Zack and takes place just before the previous events of the classic Final Fantasy VII.

If you want to fully understand its history you should play it, or at least that is the reflection that Adrián Suárez makes in his special article on Crisis Core published a couple of months ago.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Core Crisis Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Square Enix, Tetsuya Nomura, Remake and Remaster.