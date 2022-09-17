Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion reveals its minimum and recommended requirements on PC

The Square Enix title set a release date this week for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.

For many fans of the legendary saga, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is one of the most outstanding releases of this year. The game of Square Enix set a release date with a trailer released this week, so we already know it’s coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on December 13, 2022.

It is published on December 13, 2022In order to see how it works on computers this remastering of the game originally released on PSP, it is good to take a look at the minimum and recommended requirements that have been confirmed through the game’s Steam page, which seem quite affordable at all levels, but especially in relation to the processor and graphics. We leave them below.

System Requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 or Windows 11 de 64 bits



Windows 10 or Windows 11 de 64 bits Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210



AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210 Memory: 8 GB of RAM



8 GB of RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti



AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti DirectX: version 12



version 12 Storage: 30 GB of available space



30 GB of available space Sound card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card



DirectX Compatible Sound Card Works to: 30 FPS y 1280×720

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 or Windows 11 de 64 bits



Windows 10 or Windows 11 de 64 bits Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500



AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500 Memory: 8 GB of RAM



8 GB of RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB)



AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) DirectX: version 12



version 12 Storage: 30 GB of available space



30 GB of available space Sound card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card



DirectX Compatible Sound Card Works to: 60 FPS y 1920×1280

To learn more about the game, we invite you to read the playable impressions of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion that our colleague Raquel Cervantes has carried out after have tested it in advance. In addition, Square Enix is ​​likely to offer certain news during these days at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, which is currently taking place.

More about: Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Requirements, PC and Square Enix.