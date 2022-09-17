Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion reveals its minimum and recommended requirements on PC

The Square Enix title set a release date this week for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.
For many fans of the legendary saga, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is one of the most outstanding releases of this year. The game of Square Enix set a release date with a trailer released this week, so we already know it’s coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on December 13, 2022.
It is published on December 13, 2022In order to see how it works on computers this remastering of the game originally released on PSP, it is good to take a look at the minimum and recommended requirements that have been confirmed through the game’s Steam page, which seem quite affordable at all levels, but especially in relation to the processor and graphics. We leave them below.
System Requirements
Minimum requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 or Windows 11 de 64 bits
- Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
- DirectX: version 12
- Storage: 30 GB of available space
- Sound card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Works to: 30 FPS y 1280×720
Recommended Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 or Windows 11 de 64 bits
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB)
- DirectX: version 12
- Storage: 30 GB of available space
- Sound card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Works to: 60 FPS y 1920×1280
To learn more about the game, we invite you to read the playable impressions of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion that our colleague Raquel Cervantes has carried out after have tested it in advance. In addition, Square Enix is likely to offer certain news during these days at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, which is currently taking place.
