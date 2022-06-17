Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion wastes spectacularity in a comparison with the original game

Square Enix returns to the history of FFVII recovering one of the most unknown titles on PSP.

Square Enix has set out to celebrate the 25th birthday of Final Fantasy VII in style and, although he had already been warning us that his event would be powerful, few expected the announcement of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. After all, the developer has presented this installment as a full remaster that has already surprised us by its spectacular nature.

The comparison shows the graphic and gameplay improvements implemented by Square EnixNot even 24 hours have passed since Square Enix announced this surprise, but some users have already been comparing the unexpected remaster to the original installment of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. An example of this is the channel Cycu1 on YouTube, which puts the trailers of these games face to face to check the graphic and gameplay improvements implemented by the developer.

This video, whose duration reaches 8 minutes, compare both products through different perspectives. If you just want to see the more general differences between the two trailers, you just have to watch the content of Cycu1 up to minute 2:08. But, if you want to see how Square Enix has adapted the trailer to match most of the original frames, we recommend that you stay until the end.

As expected, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was not the only event announcement prepared by Square Enix. In this sense, fans of Final Fantasy VII Remake were delighted with a trailer that confirms the launch window for the second part and the existence of a third installment that will conclude with the adventures starring Cloud Strife.

