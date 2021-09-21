Crisis in Barcelona: Laporta has in mind three candidates to succeed Koeman

Joan Laporta has in mind to fire Ronald Koeman (EFE / Alejandro García)



The agonizing equality at home by 1 to 1 against Granada at home further aggravated the crisis that Barcelona has been going through since the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain. In addition to starting his path in the Champions League with a categorical defeat against Bayern Munich in the Camp Nou, the Catalans have 8 units in five appearances in La Liga in Spain, which places them in eighth position, out of the positions that grant a place to international competitions.

Given this scenario, as reported four sports, President Joan Laporta has the idea of ​​making an important turn at the helm: to fire technical director Ronald Koeman. The president would have three options to succeed the Dutchman.

The aforementioned medium maintains that the manager “does not have confidence” for the coach and that if he is fired, he will not go for an internship, but for a new long-term sports project. The possibility even slides that Thursday’s clash against Cádiz as a visitor could be key for the former Everton.

The names in the Laporta folder are those of Roberto Martínez (current Belgium coach), Xavi Hernandez (old glory of the club) and Andrea Pirlo, currently without a team after his departure from Juventus. It is worth noting that if Koeman is fired, Barcelona will have to pay him a compensation of 7 million euros, since he still has one year left on his contract.

The big favorite would be Roberto Martínez, who is doing an excellent job in the Belgian national team. The strategist in charge of commanding the cast that appears in the number 1 position in the FIFA ranking, comes from being third in Russia 2018 and is one step away from securing his ticket to Qatar 2022, since he leads Group 6 with 16 units, 9 more than the Czech Republic and Wales. “The Catalan coach adjusts to the style of play that Laporta wants for the Barça team and he would be delighted to take the reins of the culé club, but the great inconvenience would be to convince the Belgian federation to let him go,” said the Spanish media.

A step behind Xavi Hernández appears, who was already in the orbit of the club in the past and is currently in Al-Sadd in Qatar. Apparently, his departure from the Asian club would not be an inconvenience.

Koeman’s last decisions put him in the center of the scene, such as opting for the entry of Gerard Piqué as a center forward (he is a central defender) with fifteen minutes remaining to try to reverse the score. “We have changed and we have played with centers from the wings. We have put energy into marking. We wanted more. But one point is better than nothing. We deserved the draw. The team had delivery. The ambition of the bloc must be highlighted. And thanks to our people, who encouraged us, ”he said.

“It also depends on the players we lack, people who stand out with individual actions. Look at the list of summoned; We did what we had to do. There were no footballers for the tiki-taka. You have to play with our style, but if the party wants a change, you have to do it. If you have to center on the outside, well … I think we had a good match. With a little more time, we could have won, “he added.

