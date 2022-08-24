Crisis in Cuba: the Castro regime admitted difficulties in importing flour and wheat

Cubans in Havana observe the arrival of a cargo ship (REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

The Cuban regime admitted this Tuesday that there are difficulties in importing wheat flourbut assured a limited distribution in the state bakeries and the sale in the ration book.

“In recent months (…) the difficulties for importing wheat have worsened, which has affected the availability of this product”, communicated the Ministry of Domestic Trade (Mincin).

The ministry alleged that among the causes are “the tightening of the blockade, the current international logistics crisis and the country’s financial limitations.”

According to the Mincin, “the country has sought alternatives to ensure the production of bread from the Standardized Family Basket”, referring to the ration book in force since 1962 through which the state sells subsidized products.

People walk in a commercial area in Havana (REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini)

In the case of Havana, the provincial government recognized a reduction in flour consumption due to arrears with that product and wheatin addition to “the high prices that maritime services have today in the market,” according to the official newspaper Granma.

The coordinator of the Havana regime, Julio Martínez, affirmed that they guaranteed “the regulated family basket, the prison population and a level for Public Health, children without family protection, home for the elderly, psychiatric hospitals and that of the Cuban Chain of Bread”.

“However, the situation does affect the distribution of bread for social consumption of a group of organisms, that of Gastronomy and Education”, he added.

The crisis with the distribution of bread comes at a time of shortage y shortage of other basic products and medicines. Cuba imports about 70% of the food it consumes at an annual cost of more than 2 billion dollars, according to official data.

Exchanges of some currencies for pesos returned after two years of pause

A vendor displays Cuban peso bills in a public market (REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

Cuba gave the green light on Tuesday to change Dollars y others foreign exchange by local weight on a limited basis after a two-year break, when residents have turned to an informal money market for cash.

The decision to start selling dollars and euros in Cuba, facing liquidity problems and can hardly afford such transactionswas announced Monday night on state television and aims to close the black market, said Economy Minister Alejandro Gil.

“We will be taking steps in that direction, gradually, which we will then be able to deepen. (…) and move forward to give greater purchasing power to the national currency”, he pointed out.

The local peso has no value outside of Cubaso Cubans looking to travel, migrate or buy basic items at currency stores on the island have flocked to the black market, increasing demand for foreign currency and plummeting the value of the peso.

The government fixes the exchange rate, currently at 25 pesos for a dollarbut almost three weeks ago he began to buy -although not sell- foreign currency 120 pesos per dollara “first step”, stated Gil at the beginning of August, in an attempt to combat informality.

However, the peso has continued to fall in the still existing but illegal black market, which has been maintained since that announcement, weakening 140 per dollaraccording to The touchan independent online news outlet.

Banks and exchange houses in Cuba stopped accepting dollars for their citizens in 2020 citing US sanctions and soon after stopped selling foreign currency for pesos to the public, stating that they simply had no cash.

The Cuban regime said that inflation was 77% in 2021 and 28% until June this year, while several independent economists inside and outside the country maintain that it is three digits.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

The exodus of Cuban migrants to the United States in the last 12 months has already exceeded the waves of 1980 and 1994 added

Dissident soldiers from Cuba called on the Armed Forces to reject the repression: “The time has come to stand by the people”