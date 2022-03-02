Crisis in Djokovic’s career: he broke relationship with the man who took him to the top of world tennis

Marian Vajda, when she still belonged to Novak Djokovic’s staff in a duel against Roger Federer. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

A new change in the life of Novak Djokovic put the world of tennis on alert. The Serb’s determination to stand up to vaccination and defy international health standards has cost him number one, as his deportation from Australia during the first Grand Slam of the season caused him the loss of points that he had to defend. At the moment, and while life goes by due to the current situation, his calendar is in the hands of the requirements imposed by health entities. A passport or a visa is no longer enough to access a country. Certain medical requirements are now included in the paperwork.

In this context, Marian Vajdawho worked as his technician since 2006 (with a short lapse), will stop working with the singlist as reported by the journalist Now Ozmoand reproduced the Spanish newspaper Sports world. Anyway, the rest of the staff of Nole will continue to work by his side: the coach Goran Ivanisevicphysical therapists Ulysses Badio and Miljan Amanovic and the physical trainer Marco Panichi.

It should be remembered that Vajdawho held his position during the most glorious era of the Serbian with 20 Grand Slam titles, was not part of the delegation Djokovic on Melbourne and Dubaisince since the incorporation of Goran Ivanisevic He has lost ground within the group of collaborators of the Balkan tennis player.

Naturally, the Serbian’s competitive landscape is up in the air. Betting more on improvisation than on long-term planning, the future of Nole It is uncertain. In this sense, the Balkan did not take action until a week ago, which meant too much lost ground for his aspirations. He gave a lot of advantage to his rivals. And the loss of number one on the international ranking was a matter of time for Novak Djokovic since Medvedev was planted in the final of the first Grand Slam of the season. The accounts no longer came out for Nolewho is going through one of the most complicated stages of his career.

The talented Russian tennis player became the twenty-seventh player in history to reach number one in world tennis and ended the significant dominance imposed for nearly two decades by the so-called Big Four made up of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic y Andy Murray, displaced by the injuries of absolutism marked by this unrepeatable litter.

Nole raised to 361 the record of last weeks as number one, before passing the throne to Medvedevrunner-up in the Australian Open at the beginning of this year. The last tennis player to lead the ranking outside the Big Four was Andy Roddick on 2003. The American punch had reached the top on November 3 of that year and defended the throne during 13 consecutive weeks (until February 1, 2004) before it falls back into the hands of Roger Federer.

