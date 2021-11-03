Crisis in Juventus: the coach argued with six figures from the squad

Massimiliano Allegri argued with six of the Juventus figures after falling to Hellas Verona (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Juventus still can’t find the way this season despite the change of coach. The leadership opted for the return of Massimiliano Allegri to take the reins of the team in place of Andrea Pirlo, but the Italian entity still could not make up for the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Manchester United on closing.

” If Cristiano had left a month earlier, maybe the club would have had the opportunity to work in a completely different market. It is not that Ronaldo is to blame, it is a question of the market, ” the coach said publicly in recent days.

However, the crisis in the Old lady it is even deeper. After the 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona as a visitor with two goals from Gio Simeone, The technical director exploded in anger against his team in the locker room. As reported Football Italia, Allegri he took aim hard against six of his main figures: Adrien Rabiot, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Álvaro Morata, Moise Kean and Arthur.

The aforementioned media maintains that the DT considers that his forwards and midfielders “should have done much more.” One of the focuses of criticism is on the poor performance on offense, since between Morata and Kean they have only scored 4 goals in Serie A.

“We are angry, and we are sorry. In five days we have thrown away what we had done a month and a half ago. Of the 15 goals scored so far, 11 have been against teams that are between 10th and 20th place. We have to reflect, ”the strategist acknowledged at a press conference.

The you, after eleven presentations, It only has 15 units, which places it in the middle of the table, 16 units behind the leaders Napoli and Milan. If the season ends today, the bianconeros They would not qualify for any international competition, since they are three from Lazio, the last to access the Conference League.

Allegri, who returned to the club where he won five Serie A in a row (plus four Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups), does not want to lose the prestige he has gained and now aims all his guns at the Champions League, a competition that has him as leader Group H with an ideal score after three presentations. The Italians share the zone with Chelsea, current European champions, Zenit and Malmo. This afternoon, from 5 pm, they will receive the Russians, who only have 3 units. In case of success, they could seal their ticket to the round of 16.

With the intention of turning the page quickly, the technical director made the decision to include in the last practice Giuseppe Vercelli, the manager of the psychological area of ​​Juventus since 2011. According Tuttosport, the coach considers that, in addition to the physical and technical problems, the team’s morale needs to be raised for the next matches.

“I feel like coach of Juve. I accepted this challenge, to come back here to stay as long as possible and win again, but it is not easy because it cannot be done in one day. Construction is needed, both with the club and with the players. We are working for that and, although things are not going well in the league, now we have to think about the Champions League ”, said Allegri in the lead-up to the duel with Zenit.

KEEP READING:

Messi was not summoned for the PSG game for the Champions League: what does the medical part say

Concern for Messi: he would miss several games and travel to Madrid to recover

Kun Agüero spoke after suffering the cardiac arrhythmia: “I’m fine and in good spirits”